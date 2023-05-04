"He should feel safe in his home": Internet slams sasaeng fans after BTS Jungkook shares concerning Weverse message

On May 4, 2023, BTS Jungkook took to Weverse, the online real-time communication platform used by K-pop artists and their fans, to address an issue that raised concerns among ARMYs. In his considerably long Weverse message, the idol expressed his stance with fans who've been sending and ordering food to his house. While the idol is appreciative of the fans' concern for him, it also becomes a problem of invasion of his privacy in his own home.

He also further mentioned that the continuation of the same will lead to him taking serious action against the people who order food to his house. After the idol's message on Weverse, many agreed with his stance and slammed the sasaeng fans who've been breaching the Euphoria singer's personal space.

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK The fact that Jungkook felt he had to go public on Weverse with this shows how bad the situation is. Who knows how scared and creeped out he is to get food to HIS house. He should feel safe in his own home!! I hope be does take action because whoever is doing this needs to face… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The fact that Jungkook felt he had to go public on Weverse with this shows how bad the situation is. Who knows how scared and creeped out he is to get food to HIS house. He should feel safe in his own home!! I hope be does take action because whoever is doing this needs to face… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lXlvb3hvu4

Fans angered at sasaengs who've been ordering food for BTS' Jungkook

While Jungkook has been majorly friendly and kind to fans regardless of the density of the situation, his recent Weverse message showcased that the idol has reached his limit. Here's what his message states,

"Don't send home delivery food. I won't eat it even if you give it to me. I'm thankful, but I eat well. You can buy it for yourself, I beg you. If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you send and take action. So stop it."

With the recent message sparking discussions among netizens, they've also noticed that Jungkook has often brought to followers' attention his uneasy stance apropos sasaengs' behavior. Given that the idol is one of the most active BTS members on social media, with his frequent Weverse live streams, there have been a number of occasions where he has emphasized how unsafe and afraid he feels during these times.

Daily_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97



RESPECT JUNGKOOK

LEAVE JUNGKOOK ALONE



Imagine how scared he is knowing these people even know his home address.RESPECT JUNGKOOKLEAVE JUNGKOOK ALONE Imagine how scared he is knowing these people even know his home address.😫😫RESPECT JUNGKOOKLEAVE JUNGKOOK ALONEhttps://t.co/UszfDWdluK

JUNGKOOK VOTING TEAM @JJK_VotingTeam Calling him on live, following him to gym/home, commenting wierd things live and now sending food to him.. This is just nonsense & creepy. When will this end? If you love Jungkook, leave him alone & respect him. Know your limits Heartbreaking. Jungkook literally said "I beg you"Calling him on live, following him to gym/home, commenting wierd things live and now sending food to him.. This is just nonsense & creepy. When will this end? If you love Jungkook, leave him alone & respect him. Know your limits Heartbreaking. Jungkook literally said "I beg you"💔Calling him on live, following him to gym/home, commenting wierd things live and now sending food to him.. This is just nonsense & creepy. When will this end? If you love Jungkook, leave him alone & respect him. Know your limits

Jungkook SNS✨️ @Jungkook_SNS It’s so sad to see Jungkook begging people to stop doing all this. Calling on his number, Stalking him at gym, home and now sending him things without his permission to make him uncomfortable. It’s so creepy. Hope he takes action against these people. It’s so sad to see Jungkook begging people to stop doing all this. Calling on his number, Stalking him at gym, home and now sending him things without his permission to make him uncomfortable. It’s so creepy. Hope he takes action against these people. https://t.co/kYgDq8Gzv4

outroseokss⁷🥢 @callmebyyourjin i need y’all to leave jungkook tf alone why are y’all sending him food to his HOME???? what’s wrong with y’all? i need y’all to leave jungkook tf alone why are y’all sending him food to his HOME???? what’s wrong with y’all?

From endless phone calls during his live streams, people crowding at his gym, to fans sending food to his house, the idol has shared many incidents that were not only a breach of his personal space but also threatens his security and safety in his own space. Many fans realized that some people being aware of his address could be quite a scary thing for him, especially given his popularity.

Following the idol's message, fans became enraged at those who invaded his personal space. Since concerns and requests from Jungkook have increased in frequency in recent days, fans have naturally been worried about him. Many of the instances from his Weverse live streams had him requesting that people understand that he's human too and has certain boundaries that he'd like people to respect.

Protect Jungkook @ProtectJK0901 Jungkook is nice enough that this is the umpteenth time he is calling yall out instead of taking legal actions and no this isn't his fault for showing a section of his home in his lives, yes i have seen those twts subtly blaming him, he comes lives for us too. But thanks to some Jungkook is nice enough that this is the umpteenth time he is calling yall out instead of taking legal actions and no this isn't his fault for showing a section of his home in his lives, yes i have seen those twts subtly blaming him, he comes lives for us too. But thanks to some

⁷ @mygbebe Calling his phone number that he had to change it regularly, calling him up at his hotel room, stalking him at the gym, sending deliveries to his home, and for the exact time we know about that was through Jungkook personally that it scares him. These people should be arrested. Calling his phone number that he had to change it regularly, calling him up at his hotel room, stalking him at the gym, sending deliveries to his home, and for the exact time we know about that was through Jungkook personally that it scares him. These people should be arrested.

⁴angie⁷ @arichumin jungkook trusting us enough to give us a glimpse of his life and his home through lives just for a few mentally unstable creepy weirdos who don’t know their limits as “fans” and can’t understand the concept of privacy to take advantage and make him feel unsafe in his OWN HOME… jungkook trusting us enough to give us a glimpse of his life and his home through lives just for a few mentally unstable creepy weirdos who don’t know their limits as “fans” and can’t understand the concept of privacy to take advantage and make him feel unsafe in his OWN HOME…

To draw attention to the gravity of the situation, fans have started trending hashtags to protect and respect Jungkook. Furthermore, fans have reported the incident to the idol's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, in an effort to tighten security and take strict action against those who endanger his safety on his personal premises.

Naturally, fans have also been upset that the idol's trust in ARMYs which made him confidently share glimpses of his house and other personal spaces has slowly been deteriorating with the increase in sasaeng intrusion.

