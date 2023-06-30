“I should say Happy Birthday on stage then”: BTS’ Jung Kook drops a cryptic hint about performing upcoming single SEVEN

On June 29 at midnight KST, BTS’ Jungkook announced that he would be releasing a brand new single, SEVEN. On July 14 at 1 PM KST, the song will be released, officially marking the start of his solo activities. Shortly after the announcement, the Euphoria singer took to Weverse to host another live broadcast where he worked out, shared some fun anecdotes, and answered some fan queries.
An ARMY named @_jhawngn9 mentioned to him that her father’s birthday was on July 14 as well. BTS’ Jungkook paused and commented, Oh! So I should say Happy Birthday on stage then."
@Taekoomania commented that he casually gave away a major announcement regarding his upcoming solo release.
“Jungkook just like that spoiled he prepared stage performance on July 14th when an army said her Papa's b'day is on July 14th”.
BTS’ Jung Kook reveals on Weverse Live that he plans to sing his new single SEVEN on stage
BTS’ Jung Kook’s fans rejoiced when he announced that he would be performing his upcoming solo single SEVEN on stage. We might not have details about the upcoming single, but based on the name alone, it seems like a tribute to BTS members comprising seven members, their decade-long friendship, and their 10th-anniversary celebrations recently.
The Dreamers’ singer may not have clarified what kind of stage he will be performing on. Will he be performing at one of the Korean music shows, hosting a mini-concert, taking center stage at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, or something else? While it has not been clarified what kind of stage it is, ARMYs are happy that they will witness BTS maknae’s honeyed vocals and incredible stage presence yet again and have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.
Previously, at Bangtan’s annual Festa celebrations on June 17, leader RM teased that BTS’ Jung Kook was "preparing something fun" for the ARMYs when he called him live from the event. The ARMYs present at the event and fans online celebrated that they would be getting the first official solo work from BTS’ maknae.
Notably, SEVEN will be released a month and a day after their tenth debut anniversary. Bangtan also released the heartwarming Take Two to commemorate their ten years together and usher in a brand new chapter in their careers.
The release of BTS's Jung Kook's SEVEN, which comes after their book "BTS: Beyond the Story," on July 9, ARMY Day, will probably be another tribute to the Bangtan and ARMYs. There will be two versions of SEVEN: Clean and Explicit.
BTS’ Jung Kook’s summer release SEVEN will be preceded by other activities
In their official announcement, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed BTS’ Jung Kook’s upcoming solo single SEVEN is an exciting summer song and will present the singer’s unique charms. Bangtan hopes to continue their summer song tradition after Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance. It's unclear if SEVEN is a bilingual track or is entirely Korean.
Additionally, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that the release of SEVEN will be preceded by other solo activities.
“As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come.”
Although BIGHIT MUSIC didn’t explicitly mention what other solo activities, based on a report carried out by Sports Chosun, the other activities could be a possible solo world tour and an upcoming collab with Justin Bieber. More news regarding this is awaited.