“I should say Happy Birthday on stage then”: BTS’ Jung Kook drops a cryptic hint about performing upcoming single SEVEN

On June 29 at midnight KST, BTS’ Jungkook announced that he would be releasing a brand new single, SEVEN. On July 14 at 1 PM KST, the song will be released, officially marking the start of his solo activities. Shortly after the announcement, the Euphoria singer took to Weverse to host another live broadcast where he worked out, shared some fun anecdotes, and answered some fan queries.

An ARMY named @_jhawngn9 mentioned to him that her father’s birthday was on July 14 as well. BTS’ Jungkook paused and commented, Oh! So I should say Happy Birthday on stage then."

❼ @Taekoomania

: Oh!! so i should say happy birthday on stage then



Jungkook just like that spoiled he prepared stage performance on July 14th when an army said her Papa's b'day is on July 14th: Oh!! so i should say happy birthday on stage then Jungkook just like that spoiled he prepared stage performance on July 14th when an army said her Papa's b'day is on July 14th🐰: Oh!! so i should say happy birthday on stage thenhttps://t.co/tP5rNMvEUU

@Taekoomania commented that he casually gave away a major announcement regarding his upcoming solo release.

“Jungkook just like that spoiled he prepared stage performance on July 14th when an army said her Papa's b'day is on July 14th”.

BTS’ Jung Kook reveals on Weverse Live that he plans to sing his new single SEVEN on stage

BTS’ Jung Kook’s fans rejoiced when he announced that he would be performing his upcoming solo single SEVEN on stage. We might not have details about the upcoming single, but based on the name alone, it seems like a tribute to BTS members comprising seven members, their decade-long friendship, and their 10th-anniversary celebrations recently.

The Dreamers’ singer may not have clarified what kind of stage he will be performing on. Will he be performing at one of the Korean music shows, hosting a mini-concert, taking center stage at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, or something else? While it has not been clarified what kind of stage it is, ARMYs are happy that they will witness BTS maknae’s honeyed vocals and incredible stage presence yet again and have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

★ @jungkoowrld jungkook accidentally spoiling that he has a stage performance on july 14 jungkook accidentally spoiling that he has a stage performance on july 14 😆

tani⁷ (exam time) @stopbeingdelulu Someone said their father's birthday is on 14th and jungkook replied he'll wish him on stage ON STAGE??? WHAT STAGE BRO????? Someone said their father's birthday is on 14th and jungkook replied he'll wish him on stage ON STAGE??? WHAT STAGE BRO?????

pB⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ⟭⟬SawYoongi😭 @Mintsuga_ot7 @stopbeingdelulu Do we have something on 14th....like any significant event big enough for my boy???? @stopbeingdelulu Do we have something on 14th....like any significant event big enough for my boy????

_jthawngfn95 @_jhawngn9 I FEEL HAPPY AND JUST WANT TO CRY @stopbeingdelulu IT’S ME JUNGKOOKIE REPLIED MEI FEEL HAPPY AND JUST WANT TO CRY @stopbeingdelulu IT’S ME JUNGKOOKIE REPLIED ME 😭😭 I FEEL HAPPY AND JUST WANT TO CRY https://t.co/IlyLc4bMJc

Previously, at Bangtan’s annual Festa celebrations on June 17, leader RM teased that BTS’ Jung Kook was "preparing something fun" for the ARMYs when he called him live from the event. The ARMYs present at the event and fans online celebrated that they would be getting the first official solo work from BTS’ maknae.

Notably, SEVEN will be released a month and a day after their tenth debut anniversary. Bangtan also released the heartwarming Take Two to commemorate their ten years together and usher in a brand new chapter in their careers.

The release of BTS's Jung Kook's SEVEN, which comes after their book "BTS: Beyond the Story," on July 9, ARMY Day, will probably be another tribute to the Bangtan and ARMYs. There will be two versions of SEVEN: Clean and Explicit.

SK POP @SKPopCulture by JUNGKOOK is coming on JULY 14 and we can't keep calm because there are TWO versions - CLEAN and EXPLICIT!

Our ears are extra perked up for the latter!

Pre-order and pre-save ingrv.es/Seven



Jungkook also confirmed an album,… #SEVEN by JUNGKOOK is coming on JULY 14 and we can't keep calm because there are TWO versions - CLEAN and EXPLICIT!Our ears are extra perked up for the latter!Pre-order and pre-save #JungKook_Seven Jungkook also confirmed an album,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨🎶#SEVEN by JUNGKOOK is coming on JULY 14 and we can't keep calm because there are TWO versions - CLEAN and EXPLICIT! 🔥Our ears are extra perked up for the latter! 👀👂💥7️⃣🔗Pre-order and pre-save #JungKook_Seven: ingrv.es/Seven🌟Jungkook also confirmed an album,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/VyzgwkPf3S

BTS’ Jung Kook’s summer release SEVEN will be preceded by other activities

SK POP @SKPopCulture “𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐄 𝐂𝐃” for JUNGKOOK's solo debut song has SOLD OUT on



Sold Out power of Jeon Jungkook continues as ARMYs await a re-stock!



#JungKook_Seven

SEVEN IS COMING

#SEVENbyJUNGKOOK “𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐄 𝐂𝐃” for JUNGKOOK's solo debut song has SOLD OUT on #BTS US store within 12 HOURS of going on Pre-order sale!Sold Out power of Jeon Jungkook continues as ARMYs await a re-stock!SEVEN IS COMING 💿🎶 “𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍 𝐒𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐋𝐄 𝐂𝐃” for JUNGKOOK's solo debut song has SOLD OUT on #BTS US store within 12 HOURS of going on Pre-order sale! 🔥💥 Sold Out power of Jeon Jungkook continues as ARMYs await a re-stock!#JungKook_Seven SEVEN IS COMING#SEVENbyJUNGKOOK https://t.co/VtZPkwAF7T

In their official announcement, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed BTS’ Jung Kook’s upcoming solo single SEVEN is an exciting summer song and will present the singer’s unique charms. Bangtan hopes to continue their summer song tradition after Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance. It's unclear if SEVEN is a bilingual track or is entirely Korean.

Additionally, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that the release of SEVEN will be preceded by other solo activities.

“As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come.”

Although BIGHIT MUSIC didn’t explicitly mention what other solo activities, based on a report carried out by Sports Chosun, the other activities could be a possible solo world tour and an upcoming collab with Justin Bieber. More news regarding this is awaited.

Poll : 0 votes