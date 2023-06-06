“His impact”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans celebrate as his sudden morning Weverse live clocks in a staggering 10 million real-time views

BTS’ Jungkook showcased his incredible star power by amassing a staggering 10 million real-time viewers for his 7 am Weverse live. For those unversed, on June 5, the Euphoria singer hosted an impromptu Weverse live where he entertained fans with stories about his paranormal experiences, his reaction to his singing videos and to fellow group member Jimin.

It is no secret that the singer has a penchant for hosting Weverse lives at weird times - either late in the night or early in the morning. However, despite this, BTS' Jungkook's Weverse lives draw a sizable audience of eager spectators.

According to Weverse statistics, his recent live session on the platform, which went for two hours, earned a staggering 10 million real-time views. It is an incredible achievement considering it was a spontaneous live stream early in the morning without any prior notification or agenda and yet the Dreamers’ singer pulled it off flawlessly.

Fans of BTS' Jungkook applaud his sheer star power in light of the current live stream

According to Weverse statistics, the Euphoria singer’s recent live on the fan-community platform trended at number one worldwide in a whopping 162 countries, including ranking number one rank in the U.S. He also garnered 164 million real-time likes on the platform as well earned 10 million real-time views. Keywords and phrases like "Jungkook," "Jungkook Live," and "Our Eternal star Jungkook" dominated a real-time trend in a total of 162 nations and 1 million mentions, ranking at the top of both global and U.S. trends.

Not only that, his previous two Weverse lives titled ‘How are you' and 'Wait a minute', garnered a combined 50 million viewers showcasing his raw star power yet again. Notably, it was his 12th live stream in a span of six months.

Additionally, the singer dished on his upcoming schedule and how he needs to visit the dermatologist, work out and also get some work done. Although, he didn’t really specify what kind of work, fans believe it is in relation to his upcoming solo debut. Previously, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that the Dreamers’ singer will be the next BTS member to make his solo debut.

After J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE and SUGA’s D-DAY, he will be the sixth member of the group to make his solo debut. It is believed that his album will contain a b-side English track, full-scale global promotional activities, and the possibility of a solo world tour like his band member SUGA, though verified information isn’t available on it yet.

When the media portals contacted BIG HIT MUSIC, they responded by saying:

“We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.”

BTS’ Jungkook trends at number one on the third anniversary of his self-produced song Still With You

It has been three years since BTS’ youngest member released his self-produced song Still With You and today, fans took to social media to celebrate its third anniversary. The song was released on the music streaming app Sound Cloud as a special song to celebrate the group’s Festa AKA debut anniversary celebrations.

Still With You was co-written, co-produced and performed solo by the BTS member as a tribute to his fans and presented as a Festa gift for their 7th Festa anniversary celebrations.

Fans trended "Our Eternal Star Jungkook" to celebrate this special day and hope that Still With You is included in his solo album, which is expected to be released on July 14. More details regarding his solo debut will be unveiled in due course.

