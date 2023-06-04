“Brace yourself guys”: BTS’ Jung Kook to reportedly make solo debut in July, BIGHIT MUSIC’s response makes fans ecstatic

BTS’ Jung Kook took over the internet on June 4 after Sports Chosun, a South Korean local media outlet, reported that the idol was scheduled to make his much-awaited solo debut on July 14, 2023. The youngest BTS member made headlines across the world and ultimately sent the ARMY fandom into a frenzy.

BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency that manages the Euphoria singer, responded to the reports in a crisp statement, confirming that the singer was working on his solo album. However, it did not reveal the exact date for the same. As per (translation via) Soompi, the agency stated:

“We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.”

Although the agency did not confirm July as the month for BTS’ Jung Kook’s solo debut release, fans believe that the singer will be making his debut next month. The initial report and the agency’s statement opened a floodgate of emotions for ARMYs.

BTS’ Jung Kook to reportedly make his solo debut on July 14, fans gear up

joy⁷🥢 @flwryjoony dont hold me accountable for the person ill become on july 14 when i play jungkook’s album and i hear something like this dont hold me accountable for the person ill become on july 14 when i play jungkook’s album and i hear something like this https://t.co/NnYivqUU1d

On last year’s BTS Festa Dinner Party, the septet revealed their plans for solo debuts as the inevitably of conscription loomed above them. Since then, j-hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, and SUGA have released their solo albums, while the first two have also enlisted in the military. With only V and Jung Kook remaining, ARMYs have been awaiting the duo’s solo music release impatiently.

South Korean outlets reported that BTS’ Jung Kook and V were slated to release their solo albums in the second half of 2023. The latest report of Sports Chosun, released on June 4, stated that the former will be releasing his album in just over a month, on July 14. According to the same report, the Euphoria singer will include an English song in his album as well.

The ARMY fandom has naturally been ecstatic after learning the news. Some fans made note of the goals they wanted BTS’ Jung Kook to break with his solo debut, while others wondered about the many promotional activities that he might undertake. Take a look at how fans are gearing up for JJK1, a fan-made title for the Euphoria singer’s solo debut album:

𝕁𝕪𝕁𝕪 ⁷ ♡🫧💜 @Jyminiie sitting here brain empty bc Jungkooks album is about to have a name on the tl… it’s no longer JJK1 sitting here brain empty bc Jungkooks album is about to have a name on the tl… it’s no longer JJK1 https://t.co/YNKhro6TcQ

Dee ⁷ @notchuaveragejk JJK1 is coming Jungkook is coming Jungkook solo debut is happening next month I’m very calm and chill and waiting very patiently it’s true JJK1 is coming Jungkook is coming Jungkook solo debut is happening next month I’m very calm and chill and waiting very patiently it’s true https://t.co/z0HHnMTJjM

Pop Base @mostsuccessfuI jungkook’s solo debut article trending on naver top 5, 3 keywords about it trended in the top 3 of twitter korea, knetz already talking about it on forums as well… koorea is really seated for their fave boy jungkook’s solo debut article trending on naver top 5, 3 keywords about it trended in the top 3 of twitter korea, knetz already talking about it on forums as well… koorea is really seated for their fave boy https://t.co/C5HwYeRU54

Stephanie Chan 🥢 Saw Yoongi in LA @StephanieChan WHADDAYAMEEN JEON JUNGKOOK SOLO IS COMING JULY AND GLOBAL PROMOTIONS AND IF THERE IS A TOUR WHICH CITIES SO I CAN PLAN FOR HIS WORLDWIDE DOMINATION!?!?!?? WHADDAYAMEEN JEON JUNGKOOK SOLO IS COMING JULY AND GLOBAL PROMOTIONS AND IF THERE IS A TOUR WHICH CITIES SO I CAN PLAN FOR HIS WORLDWIDE DOMINATION!?!?!?? https://t.co/vxLCR3RbiA

Pal ♡ | JJK1 ON 14TH JULY @_onlytkv we got a month to prepare for jjk1! be ready we've got ample time! learn all about streaming, learn abt charting, save more money, build hype, set daily streaming goals for practice, learn streaming tricks from top streamers CS JJK1 ONLY DESERVES THE BEST we got a month to prepare for jjk1! be ready we've got ample time! learn all about streaming, learn abt charting, save more money, build hype, set daily streaming goals for practice, learn streaming tricks from top streamers CS JJK1 ONLY DESERVES THE BEST

Additionally, the internet was also rife with rumors of the youngest BTS member possibly collaborating with his label mate, Justin Bieber. In April, HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk posted photos of BTS’ Jung Kook in a recording studio. He also shared a photo of himself with the Euphoria singer and Andrew Watt, a Grammy award-winning producer.

While the upcoming album will be the youngest BTS member’s first solo album, he has released a couple of solo songs in collaboration with other famous artists.

In June 2022, he released a single titled Left and Right featuring Charlie Puth. A few months later in November, he released Dreamers featuring Fahad Al Kubaisi as part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack.

