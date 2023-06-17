“JJK1 is coming”: BTS’ RM teases ARMYs that Jungkook is “preparing something fun” at 2023 Festa Event

On June 17, BTS’ RM teased ARMYs that the group’s maknae Jungkook is "preparing something fun" at their annual 2023 Festa Event. Since it was the band's 10th debut anniversary, the celebrations for the event were grand, with BTS’ RM hosting the one-day event, It’s Kim Nam-joon at 5:00 PM, which was held at Hangang Park in Yeouido, Seoul.

Leader RM was the only member present at the event, with Jin and J-hope at the military, SUGA in Singapore for his solo tour, Jungkook in Los Angeles, and Jimin and V also not in the city. At one point, RM connected with the Euphoria singer via call and teased ARMYs that the BTS member is working on something interesting, implying that he will be the next member to make his solo debut.

While RM provided no clarification on his statement, ARMYs have taken this as an unofficial confirmation that "JJK1 is coming". For those unfamiliar, JJK1 stands for Jeon Jungkook Album 1.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans anticipate the release of his debut solo album as RM almost confirms this at 2023 Festa event

BTS’ youngest member called RM from Los Angeles, where he is currently stationed. As Bangtan’s maknae spoke to the group’s leader, all eyes were on their conversation, hoping that the Dreamers’ singer would disclose the reason for his current trip to Los Angeles. RM revealed that the Euphoria singer is working really hard these days and is preparing something interesting. This information was enough to get ARMYs excited at the prospect of his solo debut.

Fans believe that he is probably putting the final touches to his solo album, as HYBE (BTS’ agency) has a studio set up in America as well and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure it matches his standards of excellence. This piece of information is already trending at the number one spot on Naver (Korea’s equivalent of Google) and has taken over Worldwide Twitter trends as well with the keywords "Jungkook is coming", "Jungkookie" and "JJK1 is coming".

Earlier this month, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that BTS’ youngest member will officially make his solo debut on July 14, 2023, a month and a day after BTS’ 10th debut anniversary (June 13) and will be the sixth member of the group to release his solo album after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE and SUGA’s D-DAY.

BIG HIT MUSIC responded to Sports Chosun’s report by stating:

“We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.”

Additionally, it is also believed that his solo debut album will include an English b-side track and a potential world tour as well just like his bandmate SUGA. However, these bits are not verified yet and will be revealed in due course of time.

BTS’ Jungkook might be collaborating with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber

hani⁷ @itsbtszone EVERYONE WAKE UP, WE GOT JUNGKOOK WITH A MUSIC PRODUCER WHO WAS INVOLVED WITH LOTS OF JUSTIN BIEBER SONGS, VIRAL HITS LIKE HAVANA AND DUA LIPA SONGS AND WITH BANG PD AND SCOOTER BRAUN TOO.. EVERYONE WAKE UP, WE GOT JUNGKOOK WITH A MUSIC PRODUCER WHO WAS INVOLVED WITH LOTS OF JUSTIN BIEBER SONGS, VIRAL HITS LIKE HAVANA AND DUA LIPA SONGS AND WITH BANG PD AND SCOOTER BRAUN TOO.. https://t.co/ec7nBJzBBF

On April 10, 2023, HYBE’s chairman and BTS’ main producer, Bang Shi-hyuk, aka Bang PD, shared a picture of him with BTS’ Jungkook and Grammy Award-winning record producer Andrew Watt on his personal Instagram.

In the viral pictures, the Dreamers’ singer can be seen casually posing with Bang PD, Andrew Watt, and Scooter Braun, the CEO of HYBE America. Additionally, fans also saw a glimpse of Justin Bieber recording a song in the same studio wearing a yellow hoodie, although they weren't there in the studio at the same time.

Justin Bieber and BTS’ maknae are now part of the same management after HYBE took over Scooter Braun’s company, and fans are hoping that being labelmates and mutual fans of each other’s work will result in a much-awaited collaboration between the two global stars.

