“Our precious leader:” Fans rejoice as RM is set to interact with fans at the ARMY Lounge during BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA

On June 8, BIG HIT MUSIC confirmed that BTS’ leader RM would interact with fans in person at the ARMY Lounge during BTS’ 10th Anniversary FESTA celebrations. For those unversed, Festa marks Bangtan's debut anniversary, which takes place on June 13 every year and is highlighted by the release of new music and exciting pieces of content.

This year, Bangtan celebrates its 10-year anniversary, which is a landmark event. BTS has planned two-week-long celebrations as a gift for its fans.

-To celebrate the 10th anniversary, a beautiful firework show will take place along with BTS' music and Jungkook's narration (8:30PM)…

BIG HIT MUSIC revealed the details for the upcoming 'BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @ Yeouido' one-day event, which will take place on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park. The highlight of the event will be leader RM personally addressing the ARMYs at the event and Jungkook giving a special narration.

BTS’ international ARMYs cry foul over the fear of missing out as RM confirms in-person appearance at Yeouido

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Yeouido Hangang Park



1. Exhibition and experiential spaces

2. Special programs feat. RM and JK (live streamed)

3. Special Areas to watch the special programs live (entry by raffle) <BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA Yeouido> outdoor festival Saturday, June 17, 2023Yeouido Hangang Park1. Exhibition and experiential spaces2. Special programs feat. RM and JK (live streamed)3. Special Areas to watch the special programs live (entry by raffle) https://t.co/2XHGy0p0l6

BTS will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on June 13 this year, and although all seven members are not available, BIG HIT MUSIC and the members are leaving no stone unturned to ensure this is a memorable affair.

The multi-day event will be filled with exciting activities like Bangtan members’ performance outfits displayed, family portraits, partner event booth temporary tattoos, fireworks, interactive playlists, raffles, and more starting at 12 pm KST.

Bangtan’s frontman RM will be onsite at the event at the ARMY Lounge to host a visible radio program titled "This is Kim Namjun," which will take place from 5 pm to 6 pm KST, followed by a fireworks show that will be narrated by Maknae Jungkook.

Going by the fan reactions, international ARMYs are feeling jealous and FOMO (fear of missing out) as all these exciting events and activities are centered in Seoul, with RM making an appearance in person as well. Although it will be streamed on Weverse Live and TikTok, fans can’t help but feel the pinch of missing out.

Special program : this is Kim Namjoon



We will see Namjoon LIVE 🫂

I'M SO EXCITED Special programs at BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @ Yeouido (June 17)-RM will communicate with fans onsite at the ARMY Lounge (5PM)Special program : this is Kim NamjoonWe will see Namjoon LIVE 🫂I'M SO EXCITED Special programs at BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @ Yeouido (June 17) -RM will communicate with fans onsite at the ARMY Lounge (5PM) 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Special program : this is Kim NamjoonWe will see Namjoon LIVE 🫂💜I'M SO EXCITED https://t.co/jmWQ3YhbSm

방탄소년단 데뷔 10주년을 기념하여

펼쳐지는 다채로운 이벤트가 가득한 페스티벌

6월 17일 토요일, 여의도 한강공원에서 만나요



#2023BTSFESTA #BTS10thAnniversary

#2023BTSFESTA #BTS10thAnniversary

Only pre-registered guests or event winners can enter each zone. The ARMY Lounge will be accessible from 11 am KST through identity verification and admission, with a 4 Cuts photo booth from 11 am to 8 pm KST and screening programs from 2 pm to 10 pm KST. However, many outdoor-based events might be subject to change if there are sudden rains or weather changes, and fans will be notified via Weverse Notice and their official Twitter account.

ARMYs can check out the tweet below or Weverse for the complete Festa schedule at Yeouido Hangang Park.

Notably, there is a reason why Yeouido was chosen as the location for the 10th anniversary Festa event, as Bangtan hosted their first fan meeting on June 28, 2013, two weeks after their debut on June 13th, a decade ago. They held their first fan meeting at the IFC Mall in Yeouido, and ten years later, the Butter singers are returning to their roots.

“‘BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @Yeouido,’ an outdoor festival where ARMY and the public can enjoy, will be held at Yeouido Hangang Park to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS. We are doing our best to provide a safe experience for everyone by following the safety management guidelines. We ask for your continued interest and support.”

BTS will release a special digital single Take Two on June 9

Bangtan will be releasing a special digital single, Take Two, to mark its 10th anniversary Festa celebrations. It will be officially released on June 9 at 1 pm KST. 94-liners RM and J-hope have co-written the song with SSUGA, who has produced it, and the vocal line members have participated in the song's making.

The song conveys the septet’s love, appreciation, and gratitude towards their beloved fandom, ARMY, and hopes that this will be a special gift from Bangtan to ARMYs.

According to fan theories, the idiom Take Two refers to "take a break" or "take rest," as used by musicians. Take Two will also mark its next OT7 release after the release of The Planet OST.

