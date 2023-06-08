“Our precious leader:” Fans rejoice as RM is set to interact with fans at the ARMY Lounge during BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA

On June 8, BIG HIT MUSIC confirmed that BTS’ leader RM would interact with fans in person at the ARMY Lounge during BTS’ 10th Anniversary FESTA celebrations. For those unversed, Festa marks Bangtan's debut anniversary, which takes place on June 13 every year and is highlighted by the release of new music and exciting pieces of content.
This year, Bangtan celebrates its 10-year anniversary, which is a landmark event. BTS has planned two-week-long celebrations as a gift for its fans.
BIG HIT MUSIC revealed the details for the upcoming 'BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @ Yeouido' one-day event, which will take place on June 17 at Yeouido Hangang Park. The highlight of the event will be leader RM personally addressing the ARMYs at the event and Jungkook giving a special narration.
“Our Precious leader,” @TR_2230 wrote in response to the reports with purple hearts and crying emoji to convey their thoughts.
BTS’ international ARMYs cry foul over the fear of missing out as RM confirms in-person appearance at Yeouido
BTS will be celebrating its 10th anniversary on June 13 this year, and although all seven members are not available, BIG HIT MUSIC and the members are leaving no stone unturned to ensure this is a memorable affair.
The multi-day event will be filled with exciting activities like Bangtan members’ performance outfits displayed, family portraits, partner event booth temporary tattoos, fireworks, interactive playlists, raffles, and more starting at 12 pm KST.
Bangtan’s frontman RM will be onsite at the event at the ARMY Lounge to host a visible radio program titled "This is Kim Namjun," which will take place from 5 pm to 6 pm KST, followed by a fireworks show that will be narrated by Maknae Jungkook.
Going by the fan reactions, international ARMYs are feeling jealous and FOMO (fear of missing out) as all these exciting events and activities are centered in Seoul, with RM making an appearance in person as well. Although it will be streamed on Weverse Live and TikTok, fans can’t help but feel the pinch of missing out.
Only pre-registered guests or event winners can enter each zone. The ARMY Lounge will be accessible from 11 am KST through identity verification and admission, with a 4 Cuts photo booth from 11 am to 8 pm KST and screening programs from 2 pm to 10 pm KST. However, many outdoor-based events might be subject to change if there are sudden rains or weather changes, and fans will be notified via Weverse Notice and their official Twitter account.
ARMYs can check out the tweet below or Weverse for the complete Festa schedule at Yeouido Hangang Park.
Notably, there is a reason why Yeouido was chosen as the location for the 10th anniversary Festa event, as Bangtan hosted their first fan meeting on June 28, 2013, two weeks after their debut on June 13th, a decade ago. They held their first fan meeting at the IFC Mall in Yeouido, and ten years later, the Butter singers are returning to their roots.
“‘BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA @Yeouido,’ an outdoor festival where ARMY and the public can enjoy, will be held at Yeouido Hangang Park to celebrate the 10th anniversary of BTS. We are doing our best to provide a safe experience for everyone by following the safety management guidelines. We ask for your continued interest and support.”
BTS will release a special digital single Take Two on June 9
Bangtan will be releasing a special digital single, Take Two, to mark its 10th anniversary Festa celebrations. It will be officially released on June 9 at 1 pm KST. 94-liners RM and J-hope have co-written the song with SSUGA, who has produced it, and the vocal line members have participated in the song's making.
The song conveys the septet’s love, appreciation, and gratitude towards their beloved fandom, ARMY, and hopes that this will be a special gift from Bangtan to ARMYs.
According to fan theories, the idiom Take Two refers to "take a break" or "take rest," as used by musicians. Take Two will also mark its next OT7 release after the release of The Planet OST.