6 adorable moments from BTS Jung Kook's latest Weverse Live that crossed 10M viewers

BTS' Jung Kook is back to using Weverse's live video feature to the fullest. The Dreamers singer did a livestream on the application in the early hours of June 5, singing along to songs, reading ARMY's comments, and watching BTS compilations on YouTube.

The pop idol is slowly becoming known as "10 million broadcast icon" among Korean media platforms because of his ability to draw that many viewers to his live broadcasts, no matter when they start.

His recent catchup session with fans started at around 7 am KST and drew in 10 million real-time viewers despite the early hour. The BTS youngest was dressed casually, wearing an oversized white T-shirt, black joggers, and a grey beanie that did little to hide what seems to be a new haircut.

Calling ARMY cute, talking about summoning a ghost, and other BTS' Jung Kook Weverse Live moments that fans must watch

1) Imitating and harmonizing with his Jimin hyung

Fans have a running joke that the BTS maknae comes to Weverse lives only because he misses Jimin.

Fans have a running joke that the BTS maknae comes to Weverse lives only because he misses Jimin. He has mentioned the Like Crazy singer on livestreams before, but on June 5, Jung Kook decided to imitate his bandmate's live performance and comments from Leemujin Service.

After repeating every sentence said by the Promise singer on the show, BTS' main vocalist then harmonized along to Jimin's Like Crazy acoustic version. Several Twitter users noted how well their voices sounded together and hoped for a live performance of Jimin's song with the two BTS vocalists.

2) Showing viewers how he waited to see a ghost in the dark

JKz BAE⁷ @JeonEsHi97



JUNGKOOK LIVE



Jungkook: "before moving in here, i wanted to meet a ghost so bad so around 2am, i turned off the lights off and i used that thing that the ghost hunters use. i sat here in the living room and waited"

Jung Kook wanted to see a ghost before he turned on the Weverse livestream. Apparently, the Stay Alive singer turned off all the lights and stayed extremely still with his eyes shut hoping to encounter some paranormal activity at 2 a.m. He had also set up so-called ghost-hunting equipment that could detect changes in frequencies.

Despite his preparations, however, the singer could not hear anything. This led him to conclude that there was no negative "energy" around that space.

3) Singing along to a YouTube compilation of his own live vocals

cestlavie_90⁷💜 @cestlavie9090 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jungkook singing along to his legendary live vocal compilation is such a mood especially that Airplane pt2 🥲 Jungkook singing along to his legendary live vocal compilation is such a mood especially that Airplane pt2 🥲💜 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hICjRGmW7O

Just as randomly as the rest of the broadcast, Jung Kook clicked on a YouTube video that featured his best moments in live concerts. Mirroring what many BTS fans probably end up doing, the idol propped up his legs against a piece of furniture, used a drumstick as a microphone and sang his heart out.

4) Calling out SEVENTEEN's Mingyu for not filming a challenge with him

news kim mingyu @newskimg

Nosso querido Jungkook fez uma live ontem e citou o seu best.



: De qualquer forma, mingyu me chamou para fazer o desafio de "Super". Mas acredito que não vamos filmar por enquanto, ele apenas comentou sobre.

] A amizade de milhões!Nosso querido Jungkook fez uma live ontem e citou o seu best.: De qualquer forma, mingyu me chamou para fazer o desafio de "Super". Mas acredito que não vamos filmar por enquanto, ele apenas comentou sobre. [🔴] A amizade de milhões! Nosso querido Jungkook fez uma live ontem e citou o seu best. 🐰: De qualquer forma, mingyu me chamou para fazer o desafio de "Super". Mas acredito que não vamos filmar por enquanto, ele apenas comentou sobre.https://t.co/lt3gXUq1pi

Mingyu and Jung Kook have been friends for a long time, especially since both of them are part of K-pop's '97-liners squad. They have often posted pictures hanging out with each other, and fans love these interactions between the idols.

The BTS vocalist had mentioned the SEVENTEEN rapper in a previous livestream saying that Mingyu wanted him to do the Super challenge, so he learned it from Jun (from SEVENTEEN's Performance Team).

However, since his friend did not take any proactive action to film the video, Jung Kook commented that it seemed like Mingyu was just saying stuff without plans of actually doing the challenge together. Fans also eagerly await the video, so one hopes that the two 97-liner friends end up filming and posting it soon.

5) Planning to watch a movie with fans by renting out a theatre

jungkook praiser¹⁰ @jeonmygoogie

jungkook asking if anyone wants to watch a movie with him then talking about how he'll rent a theatre for army and coming up with a plan to do it all.

Some lucky fans got the chance to attend a screening of SUGA's documentary with the rapper present for the same. It is unclear if Jung Kook was influenced by the idea or not, but the Golden Maknae also wants to rent out a theatre and watch a movie with ARMY.

He said he wanted to do this without the company (here, HYBE) knowing, adding that he would include a spy to help him organize the movie viewing with fans. Whether or not Jung Kook was serious about this endeavor, it was an adorable moment when he asked about 10 million viewers to keep his secret from the company.

6) Calling ARMY cute and telling them he loves them

While the ARMY fandom finds BTS' youngest member and all his capers charming, Jung Kook also thinks of fans as cute. Reading the comments on his Weverse livestream, the singer suddenly chuckled and endearingly remarked that the fans don't seem to change.

He ended the Weverse live broadcast by saying that he loved ARMY, shaking hands and high-fiving the viewers, and apologizing for not being able to look at the livestream comments too much. Finally, Jung Kook said his iconic "ApoBangpo", short for ARMY Forever, BTS Forever, and left after confessing that he was tired and going to sleep.

Golden Times @JJK_Times



[Forbes] BTS Member Jungkook Might Be Preparing His Debut Solo Album For A July Release. Jungkook's upcoming album is said to include an English-language song that has the potential to become a major hit in the U.S. The track's inclusion may lead to increased radio airplay,…

Several reports are claiming that BTS' Jung Kook will be releasing his first solo album in July 2023. While BIGHIT MUSIC is yet to confirm the news, fans are expressing their excitement about the possible album which could include an all-English single, according to Forbes.

Before that, however, BTS will release a track, Take Two, featuring all seven members on June 9, 2023, as part of their tenth-anniversary celebrations. ARMYs are thrilled to be able to listen to an "OT7" track again, despite several members having started their military service.

