“I know what I’m having for dinner”: KFC replies to Diablo’s tweet of BTS’ SUGA and Halsey’s song, wins fans’ hearts

On June 6, fast-food chain KFC won ARMYs’ hearts after it replied to the video game Diablo’s tweet mentioning BTS’ SUGA and Halsey’s collaboration soundtrack, Lilith. The much-anticipated action game launched its fourth installment on the same day. The launch was made bigger when the company roped in the K-pop superstar SUGA and Halsey for the official rework of its anthem, Lilith.

In the announcement tweet of Diablo, ARMYs noticed a reply by KFC calling the song a “collab of the century.” The reply instantly became a fan favorite as many gushed over the suddenness of the fast-food chain in the comments section of BTS and Diablo.

While some wondered what the connection between them was, others went ahead to state that the reply earned them new orders from the fans.

KFC takes full advantage of ARMYs attention after replying to Diablo’s tweet announcing BTS’ SUGA and Halsey’s Lilith

Diablo IV attracted two birds with one stone when it announced their new installment featuring a Lilith Anthem by BTS’ SUGA and Halsey. It brought the gaming and the K-pop industry together. The action thriller video game took the spotlight when it announced its collaboration with the worldwide K-pop superstar, the Hageum rapper, and Closer singer Halsey.

KFC, aka the Kentucky Fried Chicken fast-food chain, has collaborated with Diablo IV and introduced in-game currency for fans of the video game if they bought a Chicken Sandwich online. Similarly, the fast-food brand also commented on Diablo IV’s tweet announcing BTS’ SUGA and Halsey’s anthem, Lilith.

KFC replied to the tweet saying that Lilith was a “collab of the century.” One ARMY replied to KFC’s comment saying that tweet was the reason the fast-food chain was their favorite. This particular comment prompted another reply from the fast food chain.

In no time, ARMYs fell in love with KFC expressing their love for BTS and SUGA. At the time of writing, the first tweet by the food company received over six thousand likes and 1.4k retweets, including quote-retweets. Take a look at how fans reacted to seeing KFC sharing their love for the K-pop septet and the Lilith collaboration below:

Recent updates on BTS' SUGA

BIGHIT MUSIC, the artist's agency, announced the live-stream ticket information for SUGA’s ongoing solo tour titled SUGA | Agust D Tour.

The rapper currently has three nights in Bangkok and three nights in Singapore remaining. After they get over, he will wrap up his tour by performing on June 24 and 25 in Seoul. The live streaming will be available for the Seoul dates.

Fans who cannot afford to meet and witness SUGA’s solo concert in person will be able to meet him through online live streaming. It is also expected to include some new elements since the last two days of the tour will be broadcast live.

Poll : 0 votes