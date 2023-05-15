"Need someone who can look at me like that": Halsey and Suga send fans into a frenzy with a wholesome Interlude performance 

On May 14, 2023, as BTS SUGA rolled out the ninth day of his Agust D concert in L.A., yet another unexpected artist, Halsey, made an appearance on stage. The American singer, who's previously collaborated with both BTS and SUGA, threw fans into a frenzy as she entered the stage to sing along with the rapper.
The two performed their collaborative track, titled SUGA's Interlude, from the singer's 2020 solo album, Maniac. Their amazing chemistry and friendship on stage had fans going wild.
Fans can't help but swoon over the friendship between Halsey and BTS' SUGA
Following surprise visits from American singer MAX and The Rose's Woosung on the previous concert date, Halsey was the latest in the list of exciting guests at the Agust D concert in LA. As soon as the news hit the internet, fans were thrilled to learn that the friendship between her and SUGA is still going strong.
It's no secret that the two have been great friends ever since BTS' collaboration with her in 2019 for the track Boy With Luv, from the album, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA.
However, since there hasn't been much exchange between the artists career-wise after the release of SUGA's Interlude in 2020, fans assumed that their interactions died down in the last few years. This was proven wrong by SUGA with the release of his documentary, SUGA: Road to D-Day, where the two were seen rekindling their friendship.
However, this wasn't the first time that Halsey supported BTS' SUGA.
During the third day of BTS' Permission to Dance concert in L.A. back in 2021, the singer was among the audience, and was shown on the big screen as she proudly waved her ARMY BOMB when the BTS members greeted her with cheers.
While this is the last LA concert date for the Agust D tour, fans still hold hope that there are more surprise guests in other venues, especially the other two dates that SUGA has in the U.S. at the Oakland Arena.