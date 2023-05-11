BTS brand collabs: 5 top luxury brands K-Pop stars have been associated with so far

BTS, the K-pop supergroup comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, has taken the world by storm with their music and fashion sense. The group's rise to global fame has been exceptional, and they have lured the who's who of the luxury market, clinching lucrative deals every now and then. BTS has collaborated with a wide range of brands, from Coca-Cola, Louis Vuitton, and Dior to Disney+, McDonald's, and Samsung.

The huge list of BTS' brand collaborations proves the boys' supremacy in the global entertainment scene. As a group, the Bangtan Boys holds massive power, and the brand value of each individual member is no small figure. In fact, it has boomed after their June 2022 announcement about focusing on solo careers, following which, brands have come knocking on each member's doors.

From Jimin x Tiffany & Co. to J-Hope x Louis Vuitton, BTS has bagged deals with these luxury brands recently

1) Jungkook x Calvin Klein

Jungkook, the group's maknae, has made his debut for Calvin Klein in a new campaign wearing the brand's evergreen pieces.The campaign imagery was shot in black and white, and Jungkook exuded a playful, '90s energy.

Calvin Klein has also revealed additional campaign imagery shot by Park Jong Ha, where Jungkook is seen showing off Calvin Klein's classic styles. The collaboration between Jungkook and Calvin Klein has been well-received, and the BTS star has stunned fans as the new brand ambassador for Calvin Klein.

2) Jimin x Tiffany & Co.

Jimin of BTS is one of the new faces of Tiffany & Co.'s advertising campaign. After being chosen an ambassador for the jewellery company last month, Jimin's first campaign to feature in was the "This is Tiffany" campaign.

The campaign features Jimin draped in a number of dazzling pieces from the luxury brand's signature Tiffany HardWear collection, including a pavé diamond-encrusted link necklace and matching bracelet. The campaign has been received with much enthusiasm, and Jimin has been praised for his elegance and style.

3) J-Hope x Louis Vuitton

J-Hope has been named the new "House Ambassador" for the French fashion giant Louis Vuitton. BTS, as a whole, were previously named Louis Vuitton's brand ambassadors back in April 2021. However, J-Hope's new role comes as his band, BTS, is in the midst of a hiatus while the members pursue solo projects and prepare to complete mandatory military service.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, Louis Vuitton praised J-Hope in a press release, noting that,

"[His] momentum as a solo artist has also continued to build. He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography, and creative musical direction."

4) Suga x Valentino

Suga has been named the new brand ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Valentino. The announcement was made on January 17, 2023, and Suga was chosen as the new face of Valentino, capturing the essence of individuality as the Maison's new Brand Ambassador.

BTS' Suga visited Los Angeles recently, where the announcement was made. The rapper's association with Valentino is a testament to his fashion sense and individuality, and the BTS member has been praised for his style and elegance.

5) RM x Bottega Veneta

RM has been named the new brand ambassador for luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta. RM fronts the latest Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2023 campaign and has become the first and only celebrity ambassador of the luxury brand.

The announcement was made on March 30, 2023, and the creative director of Bottega Veneta, Matthieu Blazy, welcomed RM to the brand's family. RM's association with Bottega Veneta has been celebrated by fans as a significant collaboration.

The group's fashion sense has been a significant factor in their association with luxury brands. Their ability to seamlessly blend music, fashion, and art has made them a cultural phenomenon, and their partnership with high-end brands has only further solidified their status as global superstars.

