On April 21, 2023, Valentino's newest ambassador, BTS' SUGA, revealed more cuts from his recent photoshoot with Marie Claire, which excited fans about what was to come from its preview releases. To commemorate his ambassadorship with the luxury fashion brand, SUGA featured in the May issue of the magazine fully adorned in Valentino's clothing. With every set of pictures that he puts forth on the internet, fans have been freaking out over how stunning the idol looks.

Now, with all three covers of his May feature on Marie Claire, alongside the additional cuts that the idol released from the magazine shoot, their excitement has only doubled. Fans couldn't stop talking about how pretty the idol looked. Moreover, they were impressed by the new dimension he showcased of himself through the photoshoot.

Fans go crazy over BTS' SUGA for the extra cuts from the May issue of the Marie Claire x Valentino photoshoot

Following the announcement of his monumental ambassadorship with the Italian luxury fashion brand Valentino, BTS' SUGA has begun to embark on many individual projects, including solo photoshoots. While fans have always been in awe of his looks in photoshoots where he takes part alongside his group members, they love watching him completely take the spotlight in photoshoots.

With Marie Claire x Valentino, fans appreciated how the adopted concept was nothing too extravagant and perfectly suited SUGA's aesthetics. They loved the play with subtle colors, minimalistic settings, and the prop implementations that best represented the idol. As more and more photos from SUGA's feature in the magazine's May issue are revealed to the public, fans continue to swoon over the idol's unmatched visuals.

While ARMYs are freaking out about BTS' SUGA and his jaw-dropping photoshoot on Twitter and other social media platforms, they also rejoice at the release of all three cover versions of the magazine. Fans have been swarming in to get a hold of the magazine's copy, inevitably ranking it as the #1 best-selling K-content on Ktown4u.

BTS' SUGA rolls out his first full-length studio album, D-Day

On April 21, 2023, BTS' SUGA concluded his ongoing trilogy album with the release of D-Day, his first full-length studio album. The album, which has the song Haegeum as its title track, has received many compliments and appreciation from fans.

The ten-track album has impressed many with its dimensional tracklist, which accommodates several genres and collaborative works with artists like Ryuchi Sakamoto, IU, j-hope, and more.

While fans have been freaking out over the music video for SUGA's title track, they've also been equally appreciating the other tracks that sit on the album. Here's a look into the tracklist.

Track 1: D-Day (Produced by Vincent "Invincible" Watson, 2Live, and Agust D)

Track 2: Haegeum (Produced by Agust D) - Title Track

Track 3: HUH? (ft. j-hope) (Produced by Agust D and EL CAPITXN)

Track 4: AMYGDALA (Produced by EL CAPITXN)

Track 5: SDL (Produced by Agust D, EL CAPITXN)

Track 6: People Pt. 2 (ft. IU) (Produced by EL CAPITXN) - Pre-release Track

Track 7: Geugya (Polar Night) (Produced by Agust D, EL CAPITXN, and Kim Seun-won)

Track 8: Interlude: Dawn (Produced by Agust D, EL CAPITXN)

Track 9: Snooze (ft. Ryuichi Sakamoto and Kim Woo-sung of The Rose) (Produced by Agust D, EL CAPITXN, 219J)

Track 10: Life Goes On (Produced by EL CAPITXN, Pdogg, RM, BLVSH, Chris James, Antonina Armato, and j-hope)

With many exciting things coming from BTS' SUGA towards his fans with respect to his solo projects, fans have been loving the abundance of content they've been receiving.

