“I will sue you Min Yoongi”: BTS fans lavish praise on the rapper’s debut solo magazine cover for Marie Claire

BTS’ Yoongi will feature in the May 2023 edition of Marie Claire. The magazine made the announcement via their social media handles, writing:

"As everyone has predicted, the main character of our May issue cover is BTS's SUGA. After 2016, we've met him again. Please look forward to the cover pictorial and video with him standing in front of us as the Valentino ambassador!"

Notably, this is Marie Claire’s 30th anniversary, and BTS’ SUGA, aka Yoongi, celebrates his 30th birthday this year. He was born on March 9, 1993.

Unsurprisingly, BTS fans took to social media to celebrate the D-DAY rapper’s debut solo magazine cover. One of the ARMYs called @filefilled decided to bring back a long-running joke in the fandom with the comment “I will sue you Min Yoongi.”

mai cassano 🍂 @filefilled Enough of that "yoongi marry me" thing WE NEED TO BRING BACK "I WILL SUE YOU MIN YOONGI" Enough of that "yoongi marry me" thing WE NEED TO BRING BACK "I WILL SUE YOU MIN YOONGI" https://t.co/RpBsiydHGH

For the unversed, at one of BTS’ past fan meetings, a fan exclaimed loudly that she would sue Min Yoongi for being so handsome and charming. The BTS rapper was noticeably shy and awkward and since then, it has been a running joke in the fandom.

BTS’ Yoongi stuns in a Valentino ensemble in new pictorial shoot for Maire Claire

BTS’ Yoongi debuted his first-ever solo magazine cover in the 30th anniversary issue of Marie Claire. Dressed in Valentino, the People Pt. 2 singer was dressed in a navy blue blazer with a simple white vest underneath. The blazer showcases the Valentino tag.

With an exposed left shoulder and a simple purple neckpiece, BTS’ Yoongi paints a bold image for his debut solo cover. The Daechwita hitmaker is dressed by the luxury brand Valentino, for which he is the ambassador.

Notably, this is also his first solo cover outside of BTS activities, and fans are excited to see the otherwise shy and introverted member stun in a bold and stylish avatar in his exclusive pictorial for Maire Claire. The pictorial cover was shared by BTS’ Yoongi on his personal Instagram, as well as Kim Doi, Digital Director for Marie Claire Korea.

SUGA STREAM @932220SG



"Look forward to the cover pictorial and video with him standing in front of us an an Ambassador."



#SUGAxMarieClaireKorea SUGA for the cover of May issue of Marie Claire"Look forward to the cover pictorial and video with him standing in front of us an an Ambassador." SUGA for the cover of May issue of Marie Claire "Look forward to the cover pictorial and video with him standing in front of us an an Ambassador." #SUGAxMarieClaireKorea https://t.co/VtTxmPohqi

Min Suga HQ⁷ @MINSUGAHQ



“Yes, I have no more wishes now, yes”



SUGA FOR MARIE CLAIRE KOREA

#SUGAxMarieClaireKorea #SugaHQ_Update ] Kim Doi, Digital Director for Marie Claire Korea, via Instagram Story“Yes, I have no more wishes now, yes”SUGA FOR MARIE CLAIRE KOREA [#SugaHQ_Update] Kim Doi, Digital Director for Marie Claire Korea, via Instagram Story“Yes, I have no more wishes now, yes” SUGA FOR MARIE CLAIRE KOREA#SUGAxMarieClaireKorea https://t.co/UsX9p0XEdu

BTS’ SUGA shared the cover on his personal Instagram account, and at the time of writing, the post had garnered 2,861,348 likes. Fellow rapper and bandmate J-hope wrote “handsome” in Korean under the post with a fire emoticon.

Earlier in January of this year, BTS’ SUGA was appointed as the official global ambassador for the Italian luxury brand Valentino. He was given a warm welcome by the creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, who revealed that the brand is happy to have the multi-talented artist on board as Valentino’s ambassador.

The brand believes that BTS' SUGA uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity and embodies passion, creativity, and authenticity just like Valentino.

The BTS rapper also shared his honest thoughts on being appointed as Valentino’s global ambassador:

"Everyone has different dreams and their own individual values. Maison Valentino and creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli have always supported this kind of diversity, which I believe in as well. I consider it a joy to become a Valentino Di.Vas, and I'm sincerely delighted to be a part of the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign."

He also attended Valentino’s spring 2023 haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

BTS’ Yoongi’s tracklist for D-DAY features J-hope, Ryuichi Sakamoto, and Woosung from The Rose

BTS’ SUGA dropped the official tracklist for his much-awaited solo album D-DAY last night. The album contains 10 songs, with the BTS member writing, producing, and composing all the songs under the pseudonym Agust-D.

The first track is titled D-DAY, followed by the title track Haegeum, named after a traditional Korean instrument. The title track includes the sound of the traditional instrument. Notably, he used the same sound in Daechwita. He has written and produced the song all by himself.

The third track HUH! features J-hope, and the fourth track is called Amygdala. The fifth track is called SDL, and the sixth track is titled People Pt.2 featuring IU, which was also the pre-release track.

The seventh track is called Polar Night, and the eighth track is titled Interlude: Dawn. The ninth song, Snooze, features The Rose’s leader Woosung and the late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. The final track is called Life Goes On, an alternate to BTS’ 2020 title song produced by PDogg and bandmates RM and J-hope.

D-DAY will be released on April 21 at 1 pm KST.

