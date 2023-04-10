BTS' Suga, born Min Yoongi, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Disney Plus Korea to talk about his trainee days at BIGHIT Entertainment. The Agust D rapper shared that his trainee days were different from other trainees at the company.

While fans await Suga's upcoming documentary film, SUGA: Road to D-DAY, the BTS member shared some important stories about his career. During the interview, he revealed that he has been working as a composer since his trainee days. He also mentioned that his training process and schedule were different from his co-trainees.

"I practiced simple dance moves like two days in a week, while others were practicing 24/7."

Since BTS' Suga was always fond of rapping and composing, BIGHIT provided him with a chance to do so ever since he was training. The Daechwita rapper spent most time in the studios rather than practicing dance moves with others.

BTS' Suga shares how he had a different trainee life at BIGHIT in a new interview with Disney Korea

In his latest conversation with Disney Plus Korea, BTS' Suga opened up about his days as a trainee at BIGHIT. He explained that during that time, the agency held auditions under three categories: rap, dance, and composing, and Yoongi auditioned for composing and rapping.

However, after getting in, he realized that his training procedure was nothing like the other trainees. The 30-year-old revealed that he spent most of his time with composers and soon got his own studio next to them.

During his time learning from professional composers, Yoongi created many songs by himself, which later became a part of his first mixtape, Agust D. The title track from the mixtape, Agust D, was composed by the singer when he was in high school.

"I got my own studio next to those who really were the composers and stayed there all the time. There were a lot of songs that I made and these became the pain part of my first mixtape too."

BTS' Suga also dished on how he had constant support from Bang Si-hyuk, the in-house producer and founder of BIGHIT Entertainment.

"I didn’t know how professional composers worked, so I literally stayed all night after night, I couldn’t even remember for how many days, while Bang PD-nim was sitting next to me until the song came out…in a small studio."

Suga went on to explain how his training didn't end even after debuting as a member of BTS. The K-pop idol continued to learn to produce and compose from his seniors while being an active K-pop idol.

It's no surprise that his hard work has made him one of the best music producers in the K-pop industry. BTS' Suga has successfully produced music for western artists as well, including MAX, Halsey, and Coldplay.

In recent news, BTS' Suga is also releasing a new debut solo album, D-Day, which will mark the last installment of his Agust D trilogy, following predecessors Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020).

