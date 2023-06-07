“Hobi is officially my favourite Spiderman”: BTS fans discover an unexpected relation between J-hope and the popular superhero

BTS member J-hope's fans have discovered an interesting and unexpected similarity between the Arson singer and the popular Marvel superhero. For those unversed, this past weekend, Sony Pictures and Marvel's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was released. This film from the popular superhero franchise centers around Miles Morales as Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy as Spider-Woman.

However, ARMYs were pleasantly surprised to discover a certain “Hobi” in the film and couldn’t help but think of BTS member J-hope, who is affectionately called “Hobi” by his bandmates and ARMYs as well. Fans couldn’t help but picture him as the friendly neighborhood superhero himself, with one ARMY, @MaddiKayesa, stating on Twitter:

“Hobi is officially my favourite Spiderman”

@Madalitso @MaddiKayesa

#spiderman #spiderpunk I watched the new Spiderman. Yesterday Hobi is officially my favourite Spiderman out of all of them cause he's soo damn rebellious I watched the new Spiderman. Yesterday Hobi is officially my favourite Spiderman out of all of them cause he's soo damn rebellious #spiderman #spiderpunk

J-hope's nickname being unexpectedly featured in the new Spiderman movie receives heartwarming reactions from fans

ARMYs were pleasantly surprised to hear BTS member J-hope’s name being dropped in the new Marvel film, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and they couldn’t help but picture him in the movie instead and miss the idol. For those unversed, the idol enlisted in the military on April 18, becoming the second member after Jin to enroll in the military.

The name “Hobi,” that features in the new Spiderman movie, is revealed to belong to Spider-Punk, also known as Hobart “Hobie” Brown. Mr. Hobie Brown is multi-talented person, who is known to be a superhero, musician, as well as a political activist. Hence, it comes as no surprise that ARMYs who went to watch the film were reminded of BTS’ J-hope when Mr. Hobie Brown made an appearance.

Naturally, fans soon took to social media to share how they felt when they heard “Hobi’s” name in the film.

Bris🏳️‍🌈✨Fruttiano Da Vante & Maki supporter ✨ @Brismarck Hobi (e), by beloved.



Yes, this is both about Jung Hoseok & Hobie Brown spiderman. Hobi (e), by beloved.Yes, this is both about Jung Hoseok & Hobie Brown spiderman.

🐨🐿🐱☯️ash ain’t quite where she thinks she is…🪩 @EvilTwinTrio I miss Hobi and also I wanna watch the new Spiderman 🥲 I miss Hobi and also I wanna watch the new Spiderman 🥲💔

amy | 10th anniversary celebration 🥰 @captaeve I MISS HIM hobi would be so excited to find out theres a rockstar spiderman named hobieI MISS HIM hobi would be so excited to find out theres a rockstar spiderman named hobie 😭😭😭😭 I MISS HIM

em⁷ SAW YOONGI @H0BISFAIRY when i heard hobie from spiderman atsv i thought of our hobi when i heard hobie from spiderman atsv i thought of our hobi 😞

spidey @gayin4kay hobie = spider punk but hobie = hobi and tom holland plays spiderman and he's daying zendaya, who has the same bday as jungkook, meaning jungkook is spiderman hobie = spider punk but hobie = hobi and tom holland plays spiderman and he's daying zendaya, who has the same bday as jungkook, meaning jungkook is spiderman

trap horror @simp_4_slashers #SpiderMan2099 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Watched Spiderman Across the Spider Verse and IT WAS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! I now have a hyper fixation on Miguel’s Spiderman 2099 and Hobi was badass too. So many cool homage moments too. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse Watched Spiderman Across the Spider Verse and IT WAS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! I now have a hyper fixation on Miguel’s Spiderman 2099 and Hobi was badass too. So many cool homage moments too. #SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse #SpiderMan2099 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MgXTOWhVIf

bumbunnyy⁷ @bumbunnyy1 i didnt expect to hear the name hobi in the spiderman movie i didnt expect to hear the name hobi in the spiderman movie 😭

Interestingly, BTS members have always expressed their love for Marvel movies and superheroes. In fact, Jimin and V’s song Friends, from the group's 2020 magnum opus album, Map of the Soul: 7, was featured in the Marvel movie Eternals. The film also featured the popular Korean actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Dong Lee.

On the other hand, BTS’ J-hope reportedly entered the 36th Infantry Division recruit training center in the city of Wonju in Gangwon Province and has recently been promoted to the post of assistant instructor for the 36th Infantry Division recruit training center, just like Bangtan’s oldest member Jin.

In response to the news of J-hope's success in the military, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed that they cannot confirm the reports and requested the media for their understanding on this matter. The idol will reportedly serve as an assistant instructor until his discharge on October 17, 2024.

BTS to release a special celebration video to commemorate their 10th debut anniversary

BTS shared a brief celebration video to commemorate their 10th debut anniversary in Yeouido. On June 13, 2023, BTS will officially complete 10 years in the industry and have two-week-long activities planned to celebrate this occasion. In the video, a sky that is painted purple (the group’s representative color), along with a whale flying across it, invites fans to join Bangtan.

The group will be releasing a new digital single, Take Two, on June 9 at 1 pm KST as part of their 10th anniversary Festa celebrations. According to BIG HIT MUSIC’s announcement, 94-liners J-hope and RM have written Take Two and SUGA has produced the song, with the vocal line members contributing to it as well. More details regarding Bangtan’s Festa celebrations are awaited.

