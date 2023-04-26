“He looks so handsome:” BTS’ J-hope’s fans react to his first picture from the military

On April 26, BTS’ J-hope’s first pictures from the military were released through The Camp's 36th division home webpage and quickly gained traction on social media amongst ARMYs. Fans were happy to get a first glimpse of the Jack in the Box hitmaker in the military. For those unversed, on April 18, BTS’ J-hope became the second BTS member to enlist in the military after the group’s oldest member, Jin.

BTS’ J-hope enlisted at the Baekho Recruit Training Center of the 36th Infantry Division (Baekho Unit) in the city of Wonju in Gangwon-do province as an active duty 23rd–5th trainee.

He was dropped by six other band members, including Jin, who took special leave from his own military duties to bid farewell to BTS’ J-hope.

Notably, fans were excited to see BTS’ J-hope’s first glimpse into the military and took to social media to shower praise on him. “He looks so handsome," @born_pretty_grl wrote on Twitter.

BTS’ J-hope's fans comment that the idol is looking healthy and handsome in the military

JHOPE 제이홉 @uaremyhope5g



Photo of a cadet of the 23-5th training camp (cafe) on Facebook

(This is an official military photo posted by the platoon leader)



#JHOPE #JungHoseok #Hobisfoodtray First meeting with cadet Jung Ho SukPhoto of a cadet of the 23-5th training camp (cafe) on Facebook(This is an official military photo posted by the platoon leader) First meeting with cadet Jung Ho SukPhoto of a cadet of the 23-5th training camp (cafe) on Facebook(This is an official military photo posted by the platoon leader)#JHOPE #JungHoseok #Hobisfoodtray https://t.co/ikjuCcmHh6

The platoon leader shared the official photos, and the ARMYs were excited to get their first look at BTS' J-hope. They stated that he looked healthy and handsome in the viral photos, where he can be seen posing with his fellow soldiers and flashing his signature smile and finger heart. In another picture, he can be seen enjoying a meal with his fellow soldiers.

His beret cap and smart military uniform with the name tag "Jung Hoseok" warmed fans’ hearts, who were happy to see the idol fulfill his military obligations and serve his country. Check out some fan reactions below.

lavenderhope🫂 @Lavenderhope4 I am happy he still can do his skin routine @MapOfTheHoseok Can't relateI am happy he still can do his skin routine @MapOfTheHoseok Can't relate😭 I am happy he still can do his skin routine😂

Joyce Ong @HobixHannie And he don't have skinny face anymore which I love to see from him. Hobi looks fit and happy here. So proud of you Hoseok Ssi 🥰 @NowalNowshin Oh m Hobi is so handsome!!!And he don't have skinny face anymore which I love to see from him. Hobi looks fit and happy here. So proud of you Hoseok Ssi @NowalNowshin Oh m Hobi is so handsome!!! 😍 And he don't have skinny face anymore which I love to see from him. Hobi looks fit and happy here. So proud of you Hoseok Ssi😘🥰🌞🎉💜💜💜💜💜💜💜

Although BTS’ J-hope enlisted in the military on April 18, he was required to quarantine for a week before officially entering basic training. He and his fellow soldiers are currently receiving basic military education and training before being assigned official duty.

BTS members reunited for the second time since Jin’s enlistment in December last year. The septet shared some glimpses of BTS’ J-hope's farewell with fans, uploading pictures to @BTS_twt’s official Twitter account.

In the first picture, BTS' J-hope can be seen standing in the middle, showing off his buzz-cut look in a stylish black blazer, while the rest of the members surround him as they pose for a picture. In the second photo, members are seen patting his buzz-cut hair, showing off their close bond and how much they will miss him.

The members were visibly emotional, sending BTS member J-hope off to the military. Jungkook flew down from Los Angeles as promised to see him off, and RM confessed that he did drink a little before coming to meet his fellow 94-liner at the military. The group’s younger members, V, Jungkook, and Jimin, hugged J-hope affectionately, while the two older members, Jin and SUGA, offered some good words of advice.

ARMYs bid him a virtual farewell with sweet and supportive messages on social media and wished him well. BTS member J-hope will be discharged from the military on October 17, 2024.

What are BTS members up to these days?

diksha⁷ @Dikshubts7 BTS IS 7

7 OR NOTHING

SEVEN FOREVER

BTS IS 77 OR NOTHING SEVEN FOREVERhttps://t.co/UPz6pFMryh

Ever since BTS went solo (temporarily), the members have been booked and busy with their individual activities.

The group’s oldest member, Jin, is currently serving in the military as a drill instructor assistant. SUGA is basking in the success of his album D-DAY and will commence his first world tour on April 27 by performing at Belmont Park in New York.

Jimin is flying to New York to attend the opening of the flagship Landmark. Furthermore, there are many rumors that Jimin and RM will go to the Met Gala in May. V is currently starring in the variety show Jinny’s Kitchen, and Jungkook is stationed in Los Angeles, reportedly working on his debut solo album, JJK1 (tentative title).

Leader RM is working hard on some more solo music and will reportedly be the next member to enlist in the military. BTS is looking forward to reconvene as a group by 2025.

Poll : 0 votes