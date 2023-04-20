“DAYUM HE’S GETTING BUFF”: Fans drool over BTS’ Jin’s muscular four-month transformation in the military

ARMYs worldwide drooled over BTS’ Jin looking buff in recent photos he uploaded to Instagram. He posted group photos on April 19, 2023, the day when they sent off j-hope to the military. The pictures initially led to an emotional response, as it was unexpected for the eldest member to meet the Jack in the Box rapper for his entrance ceremony.

Fans’ emotions gradually shifted to excitement and wonder as they compared the sending-off photos of BTS’ Jin from January 2023 to the ones he posted on April 19. The pictures made it apparent that the idol had bulked up while serving in the military. ARMYs gushed over the pictures in excitement while commenting on how great he looked in his uniform.

BTS’ Jin gets muscular in the military, V also shares a hilarious moment of meeting the eldest and talking about his body

Sending off Jack in the Box rapper j-hope to the military was a bittersweet moment for ARMYs. Although they were sad to see him go, they got to see BTS’ Jin back with the entire group. While all seven members reuniting at the send-off was a viral moment for fans, the eldest member’s body distracted many ARMYs, who couldn’t contain their excitement towards the Astronaut singer’s healthy transformation.

ARMYs commented on the photos BTS’ Jin posted and loved that it seemed that the idol did not need to diet. They also compared the latest bunch of photos to the military uniform from January and shared that it now fit him well. While it was obvious that the clothes were a bit loose on the Astronaut singer’s lean body, the most recent photos suggested that he had bulked up.

Take a look at how fans continued to drool over the latest photos of BTS’ Jin below:

Hourly Jin 👩🏻‍🚀 @hourjinnie he went to support hobi in it, he was going to be there for him no matter what. Seokjin looks very healthy as well, I am so happy to see him this way, but miss him so much 🥺🥺🥺

#방탄소년단진 #진… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Seokjin looks so cute in his uniformhe went to support hobi in it, he was going to be there for him no matter what. Seokjin looks very healthy as well, I am so happy to see him this way, but miss him so much 🥺🥺🥺 Seokjin looks so cute in his uniform 😭😭😭😭😭 he went to support hobi in it, he was going to be there for him no matter what. Seokjin looks very healthy as well, I am so happy to see him this way, but miss him so much 🥺🥺🥺😭😭😭😭#WaitingForTheAstronaut #방탄소년단진 #진… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/g7OMoGfPSJ

cloudy⁷ D-DAY @yooncomfort @superstarjinkim damn imagine how namjoon will look after months... goodbye world @superstarjinkim damn imagine how namjoon will look after months... goodbye world

티나⁷ ♥︎아포방포♡︎💙 @lost_sea12 @superstarjinkim Oh god ahbsvdhdbsjksvs his shoulder has gotten more big man has become so so so so buff oh god I want him to recreate that picture when he showed his tattoo @superstarjinkim Oh god ahbsvdhdbsjksvs his shoulder has gotten more big man has become so so so so buff oh god I want him to recreate that picture when he showed his tattoo

Tara @Imploding_Star @superstarjinkim Is anybody seeing that neck??? He's become so much broader, and in a good way I mean! @superstarjinkim Is anybody seeing that neck??? He's become so much broader, and in a good way I mean!

Yoongisdanglingearring (PEOPLE PT2)~ @YourHomie_lol @superstarjinkim Those worldwide shoulders got broader and that neck is about to be worldwide too @superstarjinkim Those worldwide shoulders got broader and that neck is about to be worldwide too

Additionally, BTS’ V held a short live stream talking to fans after sending off j-hope. He talked about many things, including the eldest showing off his newly-gained muscles.

V shared that he was initially surprised at how cool BTS’ Jin looked as his body got bigger and sturdier. He added that the eldest member made a hilarious comment as soon as he saw him by asking him to touch his muscles.

“Jin hyung was like, as soon as I saw him, ‘Hey Taeh-yung try touching it (Jin’s muscles).’ Huh? ‘Touch it to see if it got bigger.’”

The Astronaut singer enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022. He was reportedly appointed as the Assistant Drill Instructor at the same base he completed his basic training, the 5th Infantry Division.

In recent news, BTS’ j-hope enlisted as an active soldier in the 36th Infantry Division on April 19, 2023. He was the second member of BTS to begin his military service. According to reports released on the same day, the Jack in the Box rapper will quarantine for a week before beginning basic military training due to COVID regulations.

