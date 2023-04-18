“I love you J-hope”: BTS members take to their official Twitter account to share an OT7 photo of members dropping J-hope off at his military base

On April 18, BTS members reunited to drop off the talented rapper-dancer J-hope at his military base. J-hope is second in line, after Bangtan’s oldest member Jin, to enlist in the military. He was dropped by the other six members, including Jin, who took leave especially to bid J-hope farewell.

This is the second time BTS has reunited since December last year. Earlier, the members had come together to bid the group’s oldest member goodbye as he became the first among them to conscript in the military.

The group shared some glimpses of J-hope's farewell with fans, uploading pictures to @BTS_twt’s official Twitter account. In the first image, J-hope stands in the middle, showing off his buzz-cut look in a stylish black blazer, while the rest of the members surround him as they pose for a picture. In the second picture, members are seen patting J-hope’s buzz-cut hair, showing off their close bond.

BTS’ official Twitter account uploaded the pictures with the caption “I love you J-hope,” garnering 865.3k likes on Twitter at the time of writing the article.

BTS ARMY trend “My OT7” and “My Babies” on Twitter as fans bid J-hope a virtual farewell

BTS’ J-hope has enlisted in the military as an active soldier duty and will reportedly be entering the 36th Infantry Division recruit training center in the city of Wonju in Gangwon Province, where he will be receiving basic training for five weeks. Post this, he will be assigned to a separate base similar to Jin.

Fans were endeared to see all the members come together to support J-hope, including Jin, who took leave from his duty to bid the former goodbye. BTS ARMYs took to Twitter to trend “MY OT7” and “My Babies” as fans bid him adieu on the internet.

knowing that everyone sent him off, including jin, is making my heart jump ,,, my babies

𝓷 @rkivesunset my seven, always and forever 🫶🏼



we’ll always wait for you, my babies 🥺 my seven, always and forever 🫶🏼we’ll always wait for you, my babies 🥺 https://t.co/Tsq4x5MaPR

Additionally, Bangtan members uploaded these pictures to their personal Instagram accounts as well. Leader RM shared a picture of the members on his story with the caption "See you soon brother."

Korean media outlets reported that the local government of Wonju arranged police and firefighting units, while military authorities mobilized fire trucks, ambulances, and control personnel in case of accidents and casualties as they were anticipating fans crowding the place. Fortunately, no unwarranted incidents occurred as ARMYs only banded together to send a truck with a purple placard to cheer for J-hope.

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @btschartsdailys [Kmedia] The loyalty of BTS and the fandom culture of ARMY shone



In the past, celebrities' enlistment sites were crowded with numerous reporters and fans to see them



However, BTS & ARMY were different. Upon hearing the news of J-Hope's enlistment, which has a large fan club,+ [Kmedia] The loyalty of BTS and the fandom culture of ARMY shoneIn the past, celebrities' enlistment sites were crowded with numerous reporters and fans to see themHowever, BTS & ARMY were different. Upon hearing the news of J-Hope's enlistment, which has a large fan club,+ https://t.co/nIs1K11V0n

Notably, on April 15, J-hope hosted his last Weverse live where he answered a few fan questions, shared some tidbits, and asked ARMYs to take care of themselves, confirming his military enlistment date to be April 18 and the official discharge to be on October 17 2024.

On April 17, the idol took to Instagram to show off his buzz-cut look with a handwritten note which stated “I will return healthy and well!!” Additionally, he also shared some pictures on Weverse, saluting to the camera, with another message for fans that said, “I love you ARMY.”

What are BTS members up to?

Ever since BTS went gone solo (temporarily), the members have been booked and busy with their individual activities.

The group’s oldest member Jin is currently serving in the military as a Drill Instructor Assistant. Rapper SUGA is prepping hard for his first solo album release, D-DAY, which is all set to drop on April 21 alongside his solo docu-film SUGA: Road to D-DAY on Disney Plus Hotstar. He will also embark upon his first solo world tour post that.

Meanwhile, RM is working hard on some more solo music. He will also take over as the host of Suchwita while member SUGA will appear as a celebrity guest on his own show.

Jimin is currently participating in the promotional activities for Tiffany & Co., the luxury jewelry brand he is the global ambassador for. On the other hand, V is currently starring in the variety show Jinny’s Kitchen and Jungkook is stationed in Los Angeles, reportedly working on his debut solo album JJK1 (tentative title).

