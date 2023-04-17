“They’re so cute”: Fans go wild as Lee Jong-suk and Shin Jae-ha are spotted grooving to BTS’ Dynamite and NewJeans’ Hype Boy

On April 16, 2023, Lee Jong-suk attended his fanmeet held in Manila at the Philippine Convention Center in Quezon City, where he invited his While You Were Sleeping co-star, Shin Jae-ha, as the special guest for the fanmeet.

Big Mouth actor Lee Jong-suk arrived in the city a day before where he was greeted and welcomed warmly by fans at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Fans were elated to see their favorite star holding a fanmeet again.

The two Korean actors were soon seen interacting with their fans, speaking Filipino phrases and trying out the native cuisine, as they also danced to the popular K-pop songs BTS’ Dynamite and NewJeans' Hype Boy. Fans could not contain their excitement, and one fan took to social media to share a clip of the actors dancing.

“The Bond”: Fans can’t get enough of Lee Jong-suk and Shin Jae-ha’s interactions at the fanmeet

finally, i saw ljs!! 🥺🫰🏻 @bella_jennelie

April 16, 2023 at PICC



i love you so much, lee jong suk! 🤍

thank you for tonight, i hope you had a great time with us! 🫰🏻



#LeeJongSukInManila2023 Lee Jong Suk Fanmeet in ManilaApril 16, 2023 at PICCi love you so much, lee jong suk! 🤍thank you for tonight, i hope you had a great time with us! 🫰🏻 Lee Jong Suk Fanmeet in ManilaApril 16, 2023 at PICCi love you so much, lee jong suk! 🤍thank you for tonight, i hope you had a great time with us! 🫰🏻#LeeJongSukInManila2023 https://t.co/RcR422RkVN

At the fanmeet, the crowd of fans went wild when they witnessed Lee Jong-suk and Shin Jae-hae grooving to BTS’ Dynamite and NewJeans' Hype Boy. Every time the actors performed the signature steps of the choreography of both songs, fans started screaming in unison, showcasing their support for them. Fans dubbed the actors’ performance as unforgettable and stated that their two worlds collided, as some fans followed both K-pop and K-drama.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary



Still soft for this, Jongsuk brought Jaeha along with him to be his guest in his fan meeting in Manila 🥹 THE BOND #LeeJongSuk dances Hype Boy with his dongsaeng in #WhileYouWereSleeping and in real life, #ShinJaeHa ! 🫶🏼Still soft for this, Jongsuk brought Jaeha along with him to be his guest in his fan meeting in Manila 🥹 THE BOND #LeeJongSuk dances Hype Boy with his dongsaeng in #WhileYouWereSleeping and in real life, #ShinJaeHa! 🫶🏼Still soft for this, Jongsuk brought Jaeha along with him to be his guest in his fan meeting in Manila 🥹 THE BOND https://t.co/p0f7CvejlE

🍀 @deisskz lee jong suk and shin jae ha dancing to dynamite and hype boy!!!!!! #LeeJongSukInManila lee jong suk and shin jae ha dancing to dynamite and hype boy!!!!!! #LeeJongSukInManila https://t.co/6pueLkCrKE

Lee @leejonksuk70

Leejongsuk and shin jae ha dancıng

to Dynamıte and hype boy

@stanastro1602

Thank for sharıng

InManila2023

#LeeJongSuk

#ShinJaeHa These are amazingLeejongsuk and shin jae ha dancıngto Dynamıte and hype boyThank for sharıng #LeeJongSuk InManila2023 These are amazingLeejongsuk and shin jae ha dancıngto Dynamıte and hype boy @stanastro1602Thank for sharıng #LeeJongSukInManila2023#LeeJongSuk#ShinJaeHa https://t.co/D9JiRrA9KE

solaire @luxeziyah twitter.com/kdramasdiary/s… kdrama diary @kdramasdiary



Still soft for this, Jongsuk brought Jaeha along with him to be his guest in his fan meeting in Manila 🥹 THE BOND #LeeJongSuk dances Hype Boy with his dongsaeng in #WhileYouWereSleeping and in real life, #ShinJaeHa ! 🫶🏼Still soft for this, Jongsuk brought Jaeha along with him to be his guest in his fan meeting in Manila 🥹 THE BOND #LeeJongSuk dances Hype Boy with his dongsaeng in #WhileYouWereSleeping and in real life, #ShinJaeHa! 🫶🏼Still soft for this, Jongsuk brought Jaeha along with him to be his guest in his fan meeting in Manila 🥹 THE BOND https://t.co/p0f7CvejlE my man shin jaeha was also here???? the fans are hitting two birds with one stone fr my man shin jaeha was also here???? the fans are hitting two birds with one stone fr 😭 twitter.com/kdramasdiary/s…

As Shin Jae-ha acted as the younger brother of the Big Mouth actor in the fantasy and romance drama While You Were Sleeping, many fans addressed the former as "dongsaeng" (younger brother in Korean) of the latter. Fans were elated to see the reunion, and their interactions sent them into a frenzy.

♡ LJSmyboo - 이종석 🍓🌕♡ @LJSmyboo



Seems like staff asked the fan not to take selfie but the moment they moved at the centre, Jongsuk asked for the fan’s phone to take selfie



He’s the sweetest and most thoughtful 🥹. Denise was right



#LeeJongSukInManila



How can you not love Jongsuk?Seems like staff asked the fan not to take selfie but the moment they moved at the centre, Jongsuk asked for the fan’s phone to take selfieHe’s the sweetest and most thoughtful 🥹. Denise was right How can you not love Jongsuk?Seems like staff asked the fan not to take selfie but the moment they moved at the centre, Jongsuk asked for the fan’s phone to take selfie 😭He’s the sweetest and most thoughtful 🥹. Denise was right#LeeJongSukInManila https://t.co/iPnDmfHeLU

There are more reasons fans fell in love with the duo, as they tried many other things during their fanmeet in Manila. Fans were happy when Lee Jong-suk used the phrase 'I am gwapo,' meaning 'I am handsome,' as he spoke the Filipino language. They also tried out native cuisine in a game where they had to guess which of the dishes tasted like Korean cuisine.

One of the viral highlights of the fanmeet arrived when some lucky fans got the chance to hug and take photos with Lee Jong-suk on stage. Other fans also took their chance to take pictures with Shin Jae-ha. Later, the Korean actor concluded the event by taking a picture with the crowd.

Lee Jong-suk was last seen in Decibel while Shin Jae-ha was recently seen in Taxi Driver 2

KPOP WORLD INA @kpopers_family Still Cuts of SBS Upcoming Drama "While You Were Sleeping" starring Lee Jong Suk & Shin Jae Ha Still Cuts of SBS Upcoming Drama "While You Were Sleeping" starring Lee Jong Suk & Shin Jae Ha https://t.co/aLPCg3yfE3

The popular and prominent South Korean actor has been famous for decades, having appeared in several dramas where he has gained international recognition and fame. He is well-known for dramas including Pinnochio, W, School 2013, Big Mouth, While You Were Sleeping, Romance is a Bonus Book, and I Can Hear Your Voice. He was last seen in the 2022 Korean urban terror action film Decibel, where he played the role of the villain.

Meanwhile, Shin Jae-ha has been gaining popularity among international fans with his villainous roles in Crash Course in Romance and Taxi Driver 2. K-drama fans are of the opinion that they can well sympathize with his characters in the dramas. He has appeared in other dramas as well, including Sassy Go Go, Memory, Trace of the Hand, V.I.P, My Unfamiliar Family, and others.

Lee Jong-suk was recently confirmed to be dating Korean actress and idol IU. Meanwhile, Shin Jae-ha is reportedly in talks to appear in the action drama Biography of a Villain.

Poll : 0 votes