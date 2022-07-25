Fans suspect a K-pop collab as Filipino actors Liza Soberano and James Reid create a buzz with their meet-n-greet in Korea

Filipino actors Liza Soberano and James Reid recently set Twitter on fire after they were seen mingling with the K-pop community in South Korea.

The artists were spotted near famous Korean entertainment agencies and this led to fans speculating about some legendary collaborations that might be in the works.

Filipino-Australian actor James Reid was first seen with GOT7's BamBam in a story posted on his Instagram account. His subsequent meet-up with Korean-American singer, songwriter, and record producer Chancellor also drew eyes, raising several theories of an upcoming collaboration. At the same time, Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano was also seen having a gala time with some big names in the Korean industry.

Lisa Soberano was first seen in Careless Music Philippines CEO Jeffrey Oh's Instagram story at Starship Entertainment.

Starship Entertainment is home to some big groups like MONSTA X and IVE. Actor James Reid also happened to be a part of the group.

The main highlight of Liza's trip to Korea was her little dance with K-pop group iKON's DK at the YGX Academy.

The duo were spotted dancing in a TikTok video posted by DK on his TikTok account.

James Reid and Liza Soberano stir up rumors of K-pop collab

헬렌 helen¨ @def_seunie BAMBAM, JAMES REID, AND MISS LIZA SOBERANO IN ONE FRAME!?!?!?!?! HELLO??? BAMBAM, JAMES REID, AND MISS LIZA SOBERANO IN ONE FRAME!?!?!?!?! HELLO??? https://t.co/ftzb4rjbBM

James Reid has been in the news several times this year for his meet-and-greets with the Hollywood greats and the big leagues of the Korean industry. The actor seems to be having the time of his life with his manager CARELESS Entertainment Philippines, building a cool social circle.

The actor has now been spending time with Korean rappers GOT7's BamBam, Jay Park and Chancellor.

chai ♡👷‍♀️ @moreisland JAMES REID AND JAY PARK GAGOO JAMES REID AND JAY PARK GAGOO https://t.co/wLZW2rFF4x

Adding to that, Forever actress Liza Soberano was also seen interacting with James Reid and Bam Bam. They were also spotted together at Starship Entertainment.

The actress has become the talk of the town for having fun with iKON's DK in a new TikTok video, doing the viral 'Go Girl' challenge. Fans were elated to see the actress hold up her own while dancing with the K-pop star. The two were also joined by Filipino-British star Issa Pressman.

James Reid Arsenals @JamesArsenals



Link:



️ Koreaboo



#JamesReid | @tellemjaye But James Ried doesn’t seem to be in South Korea alone, as Careless Music Philippines CEO Jeffery Oh shared a photo of James Reid and Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano at Starship Entertainment.Link: koreaboo.com/news/ikon-dk-l… ️ Koreaboo But James Ried doesn’t seem to be in South Korea alone, as Careless Music Philippines CEO Jeffery Oh shared a photo of James Reid and Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano at Starship Entertainment.Link: koreaboo.com/news/ikon-dk-l…©️ Koreaboo#JamesReid | @tellemjaye https://t.co/3NThB4yuTg

The constant interactions between the celebrities and their posts on social media has fans across the world hyped up for possible collaborations that could come up.

PhilSTAR L!fe @philstarlife 🤔 Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh posted a snap of James Reid and Liza Soberano at



#LizaSoberano #JamesReid Careless Music x Starship collab?🤔 Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh posted a snap of James Reid and Liza Soberano at #StartshipEntertainment . The Korean music label is home to K-pop acts Monsta X, IVE, and WJSN. (📸: Jeffrey Oh/IG Stories) Careless Music x Starship collab? 👀🤔 Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh posted a snap of James Reid and Liza Soberano at #StartshipEntertainment. The Korean music label is home to K-pop acts Monsta X, IVE, and WJSN. (📸: Jeffrey Oh/IG Stories)#LizaSoberano #JamesReid https://t.co/qMEYoIeaPw

James Reid was set to appear alongside Momoland's Nancy in a Filipino show, the Soulmate Project, in 2019, but he later left the show due to unstated reasons.

_hk @x_HKel ericjohnsalut SOULMATE, a James Reid and Nancy McDonie of MomoLand starrer under @dreamscapeph and @proj8corsanjoaquin production, directed by @tonetjadaone ericjohnsalut SOULMATE, a James Reid and Nancy McDonie of MomoLand starrer under @dreamscapeph and @proj8corsanjoaquin production, directed by @tonetjadaone 📷ericjohnsalut https://t.co/8IiOABdp0o

He also dropped a special collaboration with GOT7's leader JayB and the Taiwanese rapper OZI on the single Hello2.0 in January this year. The Filipino star was also spotted wearing Got7 member Mark Tuan's merchandise.

Actress Liza Soberano has previously confessed to being a diehard K-pop fan. She was spotted at K-pop concerts and put up a special story praising BLACKPINK at Coachella as well as shared posts from her time fangirling over BTS and ITZY as well. She often recommends K-pop songs on Twitter and can be seen engaging with K-pop fans as well.

She was also seen hanging out with Nancy of Momoland at the ABS CBN Christmas Special Araneta Coliseum in 2019.

James Reid is a Filipino-Australian actor, songwriter, dancer, model, record producer and record label executive. He first rose to prominence with the lead role in the film Diary ng Panget in 2014.

Liza Soberano is a Filipino-American actress best known for her work on the Filipino rom-com television shows Forevermore, Dolce Amore and Make It with You, among others. She was also ranked number one by the individual critic based on TC Candler's list of The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017.

