Fans suspect a K-pop collab as Filipino actors Liza Soberano and James Reid create a buzz with their meet-n-greet in Korea

Stills of K-pop idol DK of Ikon, Filipino actress Liza Soberano, Bambam of GOT7 and actor James Reid. (Images via Instagram/@__dong__ii @lizasoberano @bambam1a @james)
Stills of K-pop idol DK of Ikon, Filipino actress Liza Soberano, Bambam of GOT7 and actor James Reid. (Images via Instagram/@__dong__ii @lizasoberano @bambam1a @james)
Ishita
Modified Jul 25, 2022 09:10 PM IST

Filipino actors Liza Soberano and James Reid recently set Twitter on fire after they were seen mingling with the K-pop community in South Korea.

The artists were spotted near famous Korean entertainment agencies and this led to fans speculating about some legendary collaborations that might be in the works.

Filipino-Australian actor James Reid was first seen with GOT7's BamBam in a story posted on his Instagram account. His subsequent meet-up with Korean-American singer, songwriter, and record producer Chancellor also drew eyes, raising several theories of an upcoming collaboration. At the same time, Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano was also seen having a gala time with some big names in the Korean industry.

Lisa Soberano was first seen in Careless Music Philippines CEO Jeffrey Oh's Instagram story at Starship Entertainment.

Starship Entertainment is home to some big groups like MONSTA X and IVE. Actor James Reid also happened to be a part of the group.

The main highlight of Liza's trip to Korea was her little dance with K-pop group iKON's DK at the YGX Academy.

The duo were spotted dancing in a TikTok video posted by DK on his TikTok account.

James Reid and Liza Soberano stir up rumors of K-pop collab

BAMBAM, JAMES REID, AND MISS LIZA SOBERANO IN ONE FRAME!?!?!?!?! HELLO??? https://t.co/ftzb4rjbBM

James Reid has been in the news several times this year for his meet-and-greets with the Hollywood greats and the big leagues of the Korean industry. The actor seems to be having the time of his life with his manager CARELESS Entertainment Philippines, building a cool social circle.

The actor has now been spending time with Korean rappers GOT7's BamBam, Jay Park and Chancellor.

Bambam is with James Reid 😳instagram.com/stories/porkst…#BamBam #뱀뱀 @BamBam1A #GOT7 @GOT7 @BAMBAMxABYSS https://t.co/A6qAfD3CYj
JAMES REID AND JAY PARK GAGOO https://t.co/wLZW2rFF4x
Guess who's back in the game! Chancellor met James Reid in South Korea. @dearchancellor with @tellemjaye https://t.co/YT3eM6DVCN

Adding to that, Forever actress Liza Soberano was also seen interacting with James Reid and Bam Bam. They were also spotted together at Starship Entertainment.

The actress has become the talk of the town for having fun with iKON's DK in a new TikTok video, doing the viral 'Go Girl' challenge. Fans were elated to see the actress hold up her own while dancing with the K-pop star. The two were also joined by Filipino-British star Issa Pressman.

But James Ried doesn’t seem to be in South Korea alone, as Careless Music Philippines CEO Jeffery Oh shared a photo of James Reid and Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano at Starship Entertainment.Link: koreaboo.com/news/ikon-dk-l…©️ Koreaboo#JamesReid | @tellemjaye https://t.co/3NThB4yuTg
Thank you #IKOn’s Kim Donghyuk! @CARELESS_PH artists @lizasoberano @issapressman and CEO Jeffrey Oh, another 🤝🇰🇷🇵🇭! ©️hwamok89 #CarelessMusic | #LizaSoberano | #IssaPressman #JamesReid | James Reid | @tellemjaye https://t.co/z6Fp59YR9W
.@CARELESS_PH in Seoul 🇰🇷©pressmanissaCareless President James Reid, with Liza Soberano, Issa Pressman, & Careless CEO Jeffrey Oh, having a little bit of fun in Seoul! 😁#CarelessMusic #JamesReid #LizaSoberano #IssaPressman https://t.co/nAxiWVCWjB

The constant interactions between the celebrities and their posts on social media has fans across the world hyped up for possible collaborations that could come up.

Careless Music x Starship collab? 👀🤔 Careless Music CEO Jeffrey Oh posted a snap of James Reid and Liza Soberano at #StartshipEntertainment. The Korean music label is home to K-pop acts Monsta X, IVE, and WJSN. (📸: Jeffrey Oh/IG Stories)#LizaSoberano #JamesReid https://t.co/qMEYoIeaPw
Filipino singer and actor #JamesReid with Starship Entertainment and #GOT7 #BamBamCollab soon?#LizaSoberano https://t.co/5dFRU7fxHd
Let’s go in! @tellemjaye , JunWoo Yoo and @BamBam1A! 🇰🇷🇵🇭🇹🇭©️ porksterrJames Reid is not wasting any of his precious time while in South Korea. Another major collab is coming!!! 💥#JamesReid #BamBam #CarelessMusic #TransparentArts https://t.co/iD3VTjWSK6
Something is definitely cooking for James Reid and @BamBam1A of #GOT7 We smell legendary music collab happening soon… 🌐🫰🏻Hello there, Ms @lizasoberano! ☺️📸 porksterr#JamesReid #BamBam https://t.co/hzqAlF3h0H
Surprise surprise!!! Seems like James Reid is dropping another unexpected collab with @BamBam1A of GOT 7 and JunWoo Yoon!!! 🔥🔥🔥let’s go in!@tellemjaye@ junwoo_yoon@BamBam1A 🇰🇷🇵🇭🇹🇭©️porksterr #JamesReid #BamBam #GOT7 #CarelessMusic #TransparentArts https://t.co/JgYVxTUVcn
I wonder if James @tellemjaye is an Ahgase?! Hmmmm.... But for sure he likes Got7... @jaybnow_hr then @BamBam1A collab? Waiting for @JacksonWang852, @marktuan, @GOTYJ_Ars_Vita, @yugyeom and @JINYOUNG to follow.Collabe w/ d entire Got7 please 💚😘 https://t.co/m5Ydt0SB4S
Oi James Reid! Iniisa isa mo ang GOT7, Hello 2.0 collab with @jaybnow_hr.... Then si @BamBam1A naman. Lahatin mo na @GOT7 @tellemjaye, don't be shy.#GOT7#GOT7FOREVERpush.abs-cbn.com/2022/7/5/fresh…
YOW!!!!! WHAT?!! WHY DID HE TAGGED JAMES TOO?? 😱😱 IS IT BECAUSE OF BAMBAM AND JAY B? 😁 DAMN..HOPING FOR A FULL GROUP GOT7 COLLAB X JAMES REID!!! @GOT7 @tellemjaye @jaybnow_hr @BamBam1A @JacksonWang852 @marktuan @GOTYJ_Ars_Vita @JINYOUNG @yugyeom twitter.com/REIDersOfficia…

James Reid was set to appear alongside Momoland's Nancy in a Filipino show, the Soulmate Project, in 2019, but he later left the show due to unstated reasons.

SOULMATE, a James Reid and Nancy McDonie of MomoLand starrer under @dreamscapeph and @proj8corsanjoaquin production, directed by @tonetjadaone 📷ericjohnsalut https://t.co/8IiOABdp0o

He also dropped a special collaboration with GOT7's leader JayB and the Taiwanese rapper OZI on the single Hello2.0 in January this year. The Filipino star was also spotted wearing Got7 member Mark Tuan's merchandise.

Zooming in with @jaybnow_hr and @OZIforbidden. Legends only. 😎James Reid x JAY B x ØZI#HelloLegendsOnly https://t.co/4URWQvj78v
James Reid (Filipino actor, singer-songwriter) in XCIII hoodie #MarkTuan #마크 #段宜恩 @mtuan93 #MarkTuanxRepresent #XCIIIEvolution#GOT7 @GOT7Official #갓세븐 https://t.co/wMA4vI8cq5

Actress Liza Soberano has previously confessed to being a diehard K-pop fan. She was spotted at K-pop concerts and put up a special story praising BLACKPINK at Coachella as well as shared posts from her time fangirling over BTS and ITZY as well. She often recommends K-pop songs on Twitter and can be seen engaging with K-pop fans as well.

She was also seen hanging out with Nancy of Momoland at the ABS CBN Christmas Special Araneta Coliseum in 2019.

James Reid is a Filipino-Australian actor, songwriter, dancer, model, record producer and record label executive. He first rose to prominence with the lead role in the film Diary ng Panget in 2014.

Liza Soberano is a Filipino-American actress best known for her work on the Filipino rom-com television shows Forevermore, Dolce Amore and Make It with You, among others. She was also ranked number one by the individual critic based on TC Candler's list of The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2017.

