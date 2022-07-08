The Other Side: Got7's Mark drops names of North American cities for his first solo album tour

GOT7's Mark has released the names of the cities for his album tour. The singer/rapper will release his album The Other Side on August 26.

GOT7's Mark shared a preview of the same with his fans through his social media handle and wrote:

"My first album The Other Side is finally set to release on August 26, 2022. Can't wait to show you guys everything ive been working on! Stay tuned <3."

This is the singer's first solo album since the group GOT7 departed from JYP entertainment. All seven members continue to be a part of it while they work on their solo ventures.

GOT7's Mark Tuan names sixteen North American cities he is scheduled to visit as part of his first album tour

The singer's tour includes fourteen cities in the United States, i.e., San Antonio, Houston; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; the city of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania state; New York; Washington DC; and Boston in Massachusetts. The schedule also includes Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Seattle, Washington State, and the Californian cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In Canada, the singer plans to hold concerts in Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver in British Columbia.

Mark dropped the teaser for the album on July 5

GOT7's Mark dropped a short teaser announcing a release of his album titled The Other Side. Details regarding the time of release and the album format (mini or a full-length album) are yet to be announced.

The teaser was released on his Instagram account and showed the album name switching with Mark Tuan's name on a black background.

The track list has also not been unveiled as of yet.

However, GOT7's Mark has already released three singles in 2022, namely, My Life (January), lonely (March), and save me (April), as well as his most recent release imysm on July 1.

Got7's Mark had hinted to fans about his upcoming album in a recent interview

In an interview in May 2022, the K-pop idol revealed that he had completed an 'album-like project' just prior to his arrival in South Korea for GOT7's comeback NANANA.

"I've worked on a lot more songs than the singles that have been released. Before I came to Korea, I hastily finished working on an album-like project then threw a listening party for my friends and staff members and the response was good".

with Mark Tuan @withyoumarktuan



“To be honest, apart from the singles that have been released, I’ve worked on a lot more songs. ... I am thinking of releasing that album before the end of this year.”



#MarkTuan #段宜恩 #마크 @marktuan @dnaofficial

"To be honest, apart from the singles that have been released, I've worked on a lot more songs. ... I am thinking of releasing that album before the end of this year."

Singles Magazine June 2022 | Mark's Leap

GOT7's Mark also spoke about the songwriting process of the album and said that it took courage to let out feelings relating to personal matters, but it has made him feel free. He also added that,

"Since this is work that I've been wanting to do for a long time, I focused on writing lyrics that many people can relate to".

Mark has been focusing on solo projects since GOT7 departed from JYP entertainment

Post the group's exit from JYP entertainment in 2020, GOT7's Mark released his first English single, One in a Million, with Bangladeshi artist Sanjoy Deob in February.

He was the executive producer of GOT7's ENCORE music video, released in February 2020. He also sang his first original soundtrack, Never Gonna Come Down, with the singer BiBi for the Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

GOT7 returned with their most awaited comeback NANANA, on May 23

Fans were shocked to find all seven members of the K-pop group uniting for their first comeback since the group's exit from their previous agency. The Extended Play has six singles, and the title track is NANANA. The mini-album was released on May 23, 2022.

GOT7 made their debut in 2014 under JYP entertainment and parted ways from the agency post the termination of their exclusive contracts to focus on solo careers.

