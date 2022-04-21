Mark Tuan hints at GOT7’s comeback talking about group activities

In a pictorial interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea, Mark Tuan, a soloist and the the rapper of GOT7, hinted at a group comeback. This is excellent news for Ahgases, the group’s fandom, who have been waiting a long time for a group release.

The last time the seven-member group released a song together was Encore in February 2021, which served as a farewell gift for fans after announcing their departure from JYP Entertainment in January.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar, the One in a Million singer shared that the group is preparing for activities and prioritizing GOT7’s style rather than their individual styles at the moment.

“Can’t wait to perform”: Mark Tuan discusses GOT7’s group activities

The 28-year-old American rapper, Mark Tuan, recently did a pictorial interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea. The photoshoot revolved around the idol’s “boyfriend looks” with him sporting comfortable clothing and showing off his abs in a crop top.

The member of GOT7 nonchalantly discussed the group's potential comeback activities in the interview. He shared that it was difficult to get all the members together, but they had managed to do so.

Mark Tuan and Jackson Wang traveled to the U.S. soon after the contract's termination, while BamBam toured multiple countries and recently held a fan meet in Thailand. The GOT7 rapper said,

“The members gathered with great difficulty. I think we’re really doing this while thinking about our fans. We’re preparing [for activities] with the group’s style prioritized over our own respective styles. I can’t wait to perform in front of our fans.”

Mark, Jackson Wang, and BamBam recently touched down in South Korea. With Jinyoung, JAY B, Young-jae, and Yugyeom already in the country, Ahgases believe the comeback is not far away.

What are the members up to?

In recent news, a JAY B fan account posted that the trademarks for JUS2 (sub-unit of JAY B and Yugyeom), JJP (sub-unit of JAY B and Jinyoung), and JB (former stage name of JAY B), were transferred to Lim Jae-beom, aka JAY B, the group’s leader.

All seven members embarked on a successful solo journey after leaving JYP Entertainment. Some pursued their passion for acting, while some engaged in music production while being entrepreneurs in their own rights.

AJ Seunie ♡ | IA 🖤 @tophaehyunson

• Mark Tuan handled by himself (DNA CEO)

• JAY B has a company called 528Hz

• Jaebeom got the trademark JJP & JUS2

• GOT7 got their own trademark (the 1st ever 3rd gen. idol)



• Jackson Wang handled by himself (Team Wang CEO)
• Mark Tuan handled by himself (DNA CEO)
• JAY B has a company called 528Hz
• Jaebeom got the trademark JJP & JUS2
• GOT7 got their own trademark (the 1st ever 3rd gen. idol)

Meanwhile, maknae Youngjae was reported to star in a web drama titled, Love & Wish in November last year. He is also hosting an MBC radio show, Close Friend. Vocalist Jinyoung was recently seen in the movie, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations.

Jackson Wang made history at Coachella 2022, while BamBam became the first K-pop idol to perform at NBA half-time.

lissie 🦎 @kickitjy ahgases since 2022 started with soloist music, jinyoung in netflix, jinyoung movies, got7 ot7 reunited in korea, got7 preparing a comeback, bambam fanmeet + at nba game as ambassador, jackson in coachella, youngjae radio show, yugyeom tour + many more



ahgases since 2022 started with soloist music, jinyoung in netflix, jinyoung movies, got7 ot7 reunited in korea, got7 preparing a comeback, bambam fanmeet + at nba game as ambassador, jackson in coachella, youngjae radio show, yugyeom tour + many morehttps://t.co/Vdqa1xC4CW

With Mark Tuan’s official tease, and BamBam revealing that the group is designing a new Ahga-bong (lightstick), a GOT7 comeback might just be very close.

