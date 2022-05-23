GOT7’s BamBam and Mark Tuan address disbandment, clap back at antis

GOT7, the group that made history in the K-pop industry by taking over all of their copyright trademarks from their agency, recently graced the cover of the W Korea magazine. In the pictorial interview, Thai rapper BamBam and American rapper Mark Tuan gave savage replies to people who believed that the group had disbanded.

BamBam and Mark Tuan particularly addressed the baseless conversations they and Ahgases had had to endure. The Thai rapper asked people not to “pretend” to be “smart” and quick to judge them.

Meanwhile, Mark chimed in that their upcoming self-titled EP was their way of proving to people through action that they indeed are still together and will continue to be a group.

“Don’t carelessly judge us”: GOT7’s BamBam and Mark Tuan give savage replies to people talking about their disbandment

GOT7 members have been busy (and successful) with their solo activities since leaving JYP Entertainment last year in January. Through countless interviews, all the members had time and again assured fans that they hadn’t disbanded.

However, a group comeback after leaving an agency isn’t a feat the K-pop industry is used to. Talks about the group disbanding or separating popped up continuously.

In an interview with W Korea, BamBam and Mark Tuan addressed the rumors directly, giving people a savage reply and telling them that the entire group was here to stay.

As per fan translations on Twitter, the Thai rapper touched upon the subject of people doubting their ability to get back together. Being his classic savage self, BamBam said,

“I have nothing to hide. That’s why to those people who said, ‘GOT7 said they didn’t disband, realistically can they gather again as seven?’ I want to tell them, ‘Don’t carelessly judge us as you please and pretend like you are smart.”

He added that the members still greet people the way they have in the past decade, with the group's name in the prefix.

“Do you know that? When we go anywhere, when we greet people, we always say GOT7 before saying our names. ‘I am GOT7 BamBam, like this.’”

Moreover, the Thai rapper addressed the talks about the group having three foreign members: him, Mark Tuan, and Jackson Wang. While many wondered how the group would survive with the members going back and forth, BamBam also had a fitting reply to that.

“What does the fact that GOT7 has three foreign members have to do with our activities? Even if we go (back) to our hometown, we can simply just come and gather in Korea like this.”

Meanwhile, the One in a Million singer also shared similar thoughts. Rather than continuously telling people they hadn’t separated, the group silently prepared for a comeback and an OT7 fanmeet fittingly titled Homecoming with IGOT7.

He said,

“If we just say, ‘GOT7 is not disbanded,’ people may not know it well. So we want to show everyone with this comeback.”

Usually, when a K-pop group disbands, members do not have the right to use the name, the song or any such thing without permission as the trademark belongs to the entertainment label.

However, the Last Piece group has turned the tables. They’ve shown the industry that it is possible to take over the rights for the group they have worked for years with, becoming an inspiration for future K-pop groups.

The transfer of trademark rights was made in the name of all seven members. This gives them the right to perform their entire discography, continue using the group’s name, create and sell merchandise, and much more without any interference from their previous agency.

The group recently wrapped up their incredible and highly-anticipated fanmeet held online and offline on May 21 and 22. Their self-titled EP will be released on May 23, 2022.

