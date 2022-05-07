×
"GENIUS": Fans are loving GOT7's new logo, which incorporates past designs

A still of the K-pop group (Image via @GOT7Official/Twitter)
A still of the K-pop group (Image via @GOT7Official/Twitter)
Modified May 07, 2022 02:24 PM IST
News

Global K-pop sensation GOT7 has increased anticipation among fans with the announcement of its upcoming comeback to the music industry. After a year of endless teasing, the group has finally hinted at its return with the launch of its new official YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok accounts, as well as a brand new logo.

GOT7 IS OUR NAME #GOT7 #갓세븐 #MARK #JAYB #JACKSON #JINYOUNG #YOUNGJAE #BAMBAM #YUGYEOM #마크 #제이비 #잭슨 #진영 #영재 #뱀뱀 #유겸 #IGOT7 #아가새 https://t.co/3R0Rhr85DL

Fans of the group, known as Aghases, have created waves on the internet with endless comments expressing their excitement for the group’s much-awaited comeback. Aghases are also praising the new design and concept of the group’s new logo, calling it "genius," as it incorporates the group’s past logos and defines its roots.

referencing their roots in the new logo? GENIUS #GOT7 https://t.co/wTeRNvsHr7

Fan reactions to GOT7 updates

On May 6, 2022, group member Mark Tuan shared a post from the group’s freshly launched Instagram account on his story, revealing a new logo for the group.

Likely, the septet will be releasing new music in the upcoming year. The video showcases a three-dimensional star that quickly transfigures into a “G,” then transforms into the group’s name.

With the announcement of the group’s comeback, the hashtag #GOT7 began trending worldwide on Twitter within three hours of the new logo drop.

The septet also went back to its roots and uploaded three posts to its new Instagram account that read:

"Come and get it."

Group members JAY B, BamBam, Yugyeom, and Choi Young-jae also posted the video of the logo on their Instagram accounts, with BamBam captioning it:

"We're back."

Fans were ecstatic that the members personally confirmed the comeback and could not help but express their excitement. Ahgases quickly took to various social media platforms to put forth fan theories and speculation of a comeback, alongside praising the group for the chic new logo.

GOT7 has rebranded everything. New SNS accs, new logo, new hashflag, producing and prepping on their own for the cb. They proved wrong to those people who thought they wouldn’t be able to pull all this off without a big company supporting them. got7 IS the company💅 https://t.co/xvp5UG9Y1H
@haetbitseven Got7 ... Genius..💚💚#IGOT7 #GOT7isourname #GOT7Comeback #GOT7
@GOT7 So happy and proud to be Ahgase 💚💚💚💚 GOT7 💚💚💚Thank you for everything you have done for IGOT7 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/KQUZXfcDLS
@WORLDMUSICAWARD @bamfairy2 @GOT7Official @BAMBAMxABYSS @JacksonWang852 @jaybnow_hr @marktuan @yugyeom 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥GOT7 IS OUR NAME #IGOT7 #갓세븐 #GOT7
@jae_byeol 3 maknae line 3 hyungs line 1 leader https://t.co/1GqF5wTTxC
@GOT7 Something old, Something new, Something borrowed and Something renewed 🥹 our boys are back 💚 #longlivethekings #got7isourname 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚🧿 #GOT7 https://t.co/aC6eLareoQ
@lklity @GOT7 so utterly over the moon PROUD, in your own journies or remaining together & creating on your own terms--your own rules😭😭 with every fragment of my ahgase heart + soul you've gifted my world years of Chaotic comedy gold infused love with Deserving artistry. Ilysfm🐥💚 ALWAYS!!! https://t.co/fE5ZNDsf3P
The self-producing group is currently managed by Warner Bros Korea, with each member having a different agency to manage their solo careers. The members have been highly active for the past year with solo activities since leaving JYP Entertainment in January 2021.

