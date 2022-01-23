Fans speculate iKON's comeback as agency halts activities after three members test COVID positive

On January 23, YG Entertainment released a statement announcing iKON halting activities. Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk experienced mild symptoms on January 22. After taking the self-test kits, the member’s results were positive. The men were then placed in self-quarantine.

The remaining members tested negative and are isolated in self-quarantine too. Meanwhile, fans have been speculating the kind of activities the group has lined up as they are yet to announce any official comeback since their participation in Kingdom: Legendary War.

tako belle @gnanique__ “iKON halts activities” due to covid positive members.. So they have activities? We only know they were just practicing for their choreo of their uncertain comeback. But okay… whatever it is. “iKON halts activities” due to covid positive members.. So they have activities? We only know they were just practicing for their choreo of their uncertain comeback. But okay… whatever it is.

iKON halts its activities, fans believe it is a clear indication of a comeback

Idols testing COVID positive continue to make headlines. In the latest case, iKON’s Jinhwan, Yunhyeon and Donghyuk tested positive for the virus in their self-test kit and PCR testing. Results for Bobby, Junhoe and Chanwoo returned negative.

YG Entertainment assured fans that the artists' health and safety remain their priority and offered unconditional support to the members. Currently, all members are isolated and practicing self-quarantine.

As the agency announced it was stopping scheduled activities to curb the spread, netizens were left wondering what these activities might mean. For the fans unversed with the group's schedules, the members have been busy with their multiple solo activities the past six months.

ma yum🌻 93 @4feet10inches



“What activities?”



iKON are preparing for their new album for their comeback. They gathered together to practice the choreography. So, please stop ask. @soompi To answer the questions from non iKONICS,“What activities?”iKON are preparing for their new album for their comeback. They gathered together to practice the choreography. So, please stop ask. @soompi To answer the questions from non iKONICS, “What activities?”iKON are preparing for their new album for their comeback. They gathered together to practice the choreography. So, please stop ask.

Chanwoo was cast as the lead in an upcoming horror rom-com drama alongside Kim So-jung in September last year. Yunhyeong is a fixed cast member of We Cycle, a variety show with other idols, while Junhoe was confirmed to join the upcoming movie with Jo Byeong-Gyu. Production reportedly began in October last year.

Keeping solo activities aside, fans also speculated that the statement might refer to the group’s yet unannounced comeback. In their January 18 livestream, Chanwoo and Yunhyeong gave a minor comeback spoiler in the form of a key dance move. The duo seemed excited about practicing the choreography, which fans think could have been the upcoming title track’s dance.

maria @mariaindaeyo__ iKON comeback is near!!!!



source: jung chanwoo iKON comeback is near!!!!source: jung chanwoo

Parni @michael1370199 @YG_iKONIC This is iKON's comeback spoiler everyone. The finger is the key of idk what. #iKON This is iKON's comeback spoiler everyone. The finger is the key of idk what. #iKON @YG_iKONIC https://t.co/J5YeNf7bj8

dubu @twyoojung_ is this iKon comeback spoiler? is this iKon comeback spoiler? https://t.co/G3Hm2TxsCz

.... @hanbinphobia bobby dyed his hair gray, iKON comeback? 🤡 bobby dyed his hair gray, iKON comeback? 🤡🎪 https://t.co/GZc5bCBto5

The fandom also pieced together other bits of information forming solid speculations, such as the group's Weverse Shop launching on January 24. The group's merch being available on Weverse and closing YG Select was a strong indication of something new brewing in the agency.

ㄹㄹ @rendezwoous



#아이콘 #iKON @YG_iKONIC iKON weverse shop open at 1/24. After weverse shop open, iKON’s merch will no longer available on YG SELECT iKON weverse shop open at 1/24. After weverse shop open, iKON’s merch will no longer available on YG SELECT#아이콘 #iKON @YG_iKONIC https://t.co/UlYGuLjJNe

jaimepoo @GUDOJOAYO crying how ikon got excited cause they finally started practicing for their comeback but now three members tested positive for covid and the comeback will be moved for sure. the world will always be cruel to them and i hate it. get well soon jinhwan, yunhyeong & dk 🥺 crying how ikon got excited cause they finally started practicing for their comeback but now three members tested positive for covid and the comeback will be moved for sure. the world will always be cruel to them and i hate it. get well soon jinhwan, yunhyeong & dk 🥺

Fans showered the group with wishes of a quick and healthy recovery on Twitter, especially after learning the idols were excited about their upcoming comeback.

YG Entertainment is predicted to start its artists’ activities in mid-2022. Even though iKON wasn’t mentioned in the prediction report, fans believe a comeback is long overdue for the group.

Edited by Danyal Arabi