“As artist as fans”: BTS’ V’s fans congratulate the singer’s fanbases for sending sweet goodies to Elle Korea editorial team

In March, Elle Korea revealed three covers featuring BTS’ V as their main star. Physical copies of Elle Korea covers featuring BTS’ V will officially be released this month.
The cover pictures featuring the Singularity singer received a tremendous response from fans worldwide as he took over global Twitter trends, amassing record-breaking likes, shares, and retweets within hours of the covers’ release.
To thank the Elle Korea’s editorial team, the BTS singer’s Korean and international fanbases sent some lovely hampers filled with various goodies and sweetmeats for the team, thanking them for featuring BTS’ V on Elle Korea covers and for their services.
A Twitter user @Starreylodefen1 believed the fanbase was as sweet as the artist and wrote, “As artists as fans.”
BTS’ V’s Korean and international fanbases send a thank you hamper to Elle Korea’s editorial team
BTS’ V’s Elle Korea cover is undoubtedly one of the best magazine covers featuring the Bangtan star in not one but three unique looks. Dressed in CELINE from head to toe, the Sweet Night singer set a new record for becoming the best-selling magazine pre-ordered on e-commerce sites like Aladin and Ktown4u.
To thank Elle Korea’s editorial team for featuring the Singularity singer on their cover, the singer’s Korean and international fanbases namely - V UNION, V INSIDE, KTH SUPPORTERS, and TEAM V alongside his fans from India, Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and USA sent a lunchbox with a drink, a flower basket and a letter to the team to express their gratitude.
The fanbases pooled in money and sent the goodies to Elle Korea’s headquarters earning praise and appreciation from the team and other BTS fans for their thoughtful and kind gesture.
Notably, all the goodies were wrapped in purple, which is BTS’ official color chosen by the Sweet Night singer himself. In fact, he uses the phrase, ‘Borahae’ or ‘Purple You’ to express his unconditional love for ARMYs.
This isn’t the first time the BTS singer’s fanbases have banded together to show their gratitude. Two years ago, his fanbases sent goodies to the Vogue Korea editorial team for featuring him on their magazine cover.
From this year onwards, BTS’ V along with Park Bo-gum and BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been chosen as the new global ambassadors for CELINE. V will be making appearances, shooting for commercials, and serving as the international face of the French luxury brand.
For his Elle Korea cover, the BTS singer showcased his versatility by sporting some interesting looks including a classic denim jacket with metal pin balls and embroidery, flowers tucked in his jeans, and a bold nose ring amongst other things.
BTS’ V’s Elle Korea covers face shipment delays due to an overwhelming demand from fans
BTS’ V has shown his worldwide impact yet again as K-pop e-commerce companies like Aladin and Ktown4u face shipment delays due to an overwhelming demand by ARMYs.
Last week, Elle Korea’s social media team ensured fans that they will deliver their magazine copies to them and are working hard to ensure the supply outnumbers the overwhelming demand.
They said:
"To readers who are waiting for the delivery of Elle Magazine's April 2023 issue, Thanks to your tremendous love, there has been a significant increase in sales, and it is expected to take some time before the delivery. We will do our best to ensure that you receive it soon."
A similar statement was echoed by Ktown4u’ social media team who assured eager ARMYs that their copies will be delivered soon, as they are currently out of stock.
Notably, BTS' V's Elle Korea covers have sold out on Aladin, yes24, Ktown4U, Kyobobook, Gmarket, Amazon Japan, Rakuten Japan, Qoo10 Japan, and Music Japan.