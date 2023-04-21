BTS’ J-hope’s agency reveal “We will make a statement after checking” amidst allegations of preferential treatment in the military

On April 21, Korean media outlet Newsis reported BTS’ J-hope was getting special treatment during his military enlistment. On April 18, J-hope became the second member after Jin to enlist for his mandatory military service at the Baekho Recruit Training Center of the 36th Infantry Division (Baekho Unit) in the city of Wonju in Gangwon-do province as an active duty 23rd–5th trainee.

Notably, he was dropped off at the training center by six of his group members, including Jin, who took special leave from the military to do so. At the time, the media reported that the other Bangtan members arrived in their separate cars at the military enlistment site to see off J-hope.

Korean media outlet Newsis revealed that although rules suggest that one car is allowed on the enlistment site, exceptions were made for Bangtan.

BIG HIT MUSIC reacted to the news reports by revealing that they were verifying the facts and would respond to the allegations once they were done.

“We are currently in the midst of checking [the truth of the report]. We will make a statement after checking.”

BTS’ J-hope was accused of being given preferential treatment while enlisting in the military

jayvee @uarmyvibe In response to Kmedia's report that j-hope received preferential treatment during enlistment process, the ARMY (육군) authority confirmed that it was NOT a preferential treatment. They explained that only one vehicle for enlisted soldiers is allowed to enter the unit for safety + In response to Kmedia's report that j-hope received preferential treatment during enlistment process, the ARMY (육군) authority confirmed that it was NOT a preferential treatment. They explained that only one vehicle for enlisted soldiers is allowed to enter the unit for safety + https://t.co/Qdu1EahiPW

Korean media outlet Newsis reported that all the recruits enlisting that day were only allowed to bring one car or transport to avoid overcrowding and traffic, and that it was clearly stated in the large LED sign over the entrance.

Additionally, recruits’ cars or transport were only allowed to enter the guarded area after showing the guards their enlistment notice and were allowed to enter with only a limited number of people to avoid casualties and accidents.

However, Newsis claimed that when J-hope enlisted in the military, six vans from BIG HIT MUSIC were seen entering the guarded area. Five of these cars entered back-to-back with their managers in tow, suggesting that the rules were especially bent for BTS, who are considered national pride in South Korea.

However, BIG HIT MUSIC hasn’t issued a proper statement of clarification on the matter. Something similar happened during BTS’ oldest member Jin’s enlistment, wherein the rest of the Bangtan members arrived in six separate vehicles to drop him off at the enlistment site, and rules were overlooked at the time to accommodate BTS’ needs.

Additionally, Newsis claimed that the military provided special clearances to BTS’ cars to enter the premises during each enlistment ceremony and that they were given entry clearance in advance, a privilege other civilians are usually not given.

However, a military unit official categorically denied that BTS members were given preferential treatment:

"It's not that we sent back any civilian vehicles if someone came with two cars of family or friends. The general regulation of one vehicle per recruit was advised for safety purposes, but there was no necessity to strictly enforce the regulation."

Previously, the South Korean government made amends to their mandatory military service law by introducing the “BTS Law.” For the unversed, the "BTS law" is when K-pop stars’ who have been awarded South Korea's Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit apply to postpone their military service until the age of 30.

Notably, the Butter singers were awarded the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit in 2018 and became the youngest recipients of the honor at the time. This great honor by the Korean government allowed them to postpone their military service until they were 30 years old to bring more laurels to their nation.

However, at a certain age, doubts were raised about the septet’s intentions to serve in the Korean military with lawmakers, the media, and the general public pressuring the Korean government to not give the Proof singers any exceptions or preferential treatment.

Bangtan took matters into their own hands when, shortly after their Busan concert in October, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that the members had canceled their military postponement privilege and would be enlisting in the military as regular civilians, thus abiding by the Korean law of mandatory military service for able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 30 years.

BTS fans defend J-hope against allegations of preferential treatment

In response to reports of preferential treatment being meted out to J-hope, ARMYs have jumped to the group’s defense, requesting BIG HIT MUSIC to release a more definitive statement to protect their artists’ integrity.

The rest of the Bangtan members are busy with their personal endeavors and solo activities at the moment. The remaining members are expected to serve in the military by 2025 and reconvene as a group by the end of the year.

