“Omg early Eid gift”: Calvin Klein releases new photos of BTS’ Jung Kook causing chaos in the ARMY fandom

Calvin Klein released new pictures from their monochromatic photoshoot of BTS’ Jung Kook on April 18, 2023. These photos had the BTS maknae showing off the brand’s Archive and Monologo tees. As soon as the pictures were released, the ARMY fandom went into chaos. The frenzy wasn't just because of the clothes but also because of the poses made by the Butter singer.

The loyalty of the ARMY fandom was reflected once again when in just one hour, Calvin Klein’s first tweet of the K-pop star's new photos gained 1.2 million views. Fans reacted with extreme enthusiasm, leading to ‘JEON JUNGKOOK’ and #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN trending on Twitter. While some said that it was an "early Eid gift," others said that they were resisting their urge to scream.

Calvin Klein announced BTS’ Jung Kook as its global ambassador on March 28, 2023. The star power of the K-pop sensation led to the brand’s parent company, PVH Corporation’s stocks seeing an explosive increase of over 20 percent.

ARMYs go into a frenzy over BTS’ Jung Kook’s new photos released by Clavin Klein

calvinklein @CalvinKlein the icon in iconic tees. Jung Kook in Calvin Klein. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… the icon in iconic tees. Jung Kook in Calvin Klein. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BEtYT582Qe

BTS’ Jung Kook has gone viral every time Calvin Klein released their treasure trove of photos with the K-pop star. From garnering attention with massive billboards across the US to increasing the parent company’s stocks, Jungkook's ambassadorship with the brand has been exciting and successful.

On April 18, Clavin Klein released more photos of BTS’ Jung Kook modeling for their t-shirts.

calvinklein @CalvinKlein

the Monologo Tee as seen on Jung Kook.

explore more: initial here. JK in CK.the Monologo Tee as seen on Jung Kook.explore more: calvin.re/JungKook-TW initial here. JK in CK. the Monologo Tee as seen on Jung Kook. explore more: calvin.re/JungKook-TW https://t.co/wfg7flog8V

calvinklein @CalvinKlein an icon at first sight. Jung Kook in the Archive Logo Tee. an icon at first sight. Jung Kook in the Archive Logo Tee. https://t.co/YP4iCwBDhh

While fans did appreciate the clothes, they were mostly gushing over the Euphoria singer’s hair, tattoo sleeve, and poses. ARMYs across the world had a variety of reactions to the same photoshoot, which majorly included them feeling that the photoshoot was a gift to them.

While some said that they couldn't breathe because the pictures were so good, others simply called Jungkook the hottest man alive.

დ @97SARCHIVES JEON JUNGKOOK LET US BREATH JEON JUNGKOOK LET US BREATH https://t.co/A0HYAQcvgH

დ @97SARCHIVES JEON JUNGKOOK ARE U KIDDING ME JEON JUNGKOOK ARE U KIDDING ME https://t.co/bQPZ7P1rWj

Jungkook Global Website ♡𝓯𝓪𝓷♡ @JKGlobalWebsite



“The Icon in new arrivals”



#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN



calvinklein.us/en Calvin Klein updated the front page of the US Website with a new photo of Jungkook!“The Icon in new arrivals” Calvin Klein updated the front page of the US Website with a new photo of Jungkook! 🔥🔥🔥“The Icon in new arrivals”#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN calvinklein.us/en https://t.co/9vFVJVJTyi

Fans adore BTS’ Jung Kook for taking time out for j-hope’s farewell

Even before Calvin Klein’s photoshoot release, BTS’ Jung Kook trended on Twitter for a completely different reason. The youngest member of the K-pop band returned to South Korea on April 17, 2023, and took time out of his tight schedule in the US to see j-hope off to the military the next day.

The Euphoria singer’s name trended on Twitter, along with “Hobi hyung,” as fans doted on the maknae wanting to bid farewell to j-hope in person. He arrived at the Incheon International Airport amidst loud cheers and media.

◡̈ @taebokkiii Jungkook arrived back to seoul korea. He came home for his hobi hyung 🤍 Jungkook arrived back to seoul korea. He came home for his hobi hyung 🤍 https://t.co/a3XWBOOTyd

Meanwhile, j-hope in an April 14, livestream, that the Euphoria singer had worked around his tight schedule in the US specifically for him. j-hope mentioned how thankful he was, and joked that he “raised” the youngest BTS member well.

j-hope left for his service on April 18, 2023, and BTS shared group photos as they bid him adieu. Surprisingly, Jin was also present in the photos wearing his military uniform.

Seeing all seven members bidding farewell to the Jack in the Box rapper made ARMYs more emotional. The expected discharge date for j-hope is slated to be in late 2024.

