“Jeon Jungkook power is insane”: BTS fans react in awe as Calvin Klein’s parent company PVH Corp. stocks skyrocket

On March 29, it was widely reported in the global media that getting BTS’ Jungkook onboard has proven beneficial for Calvin Klein and its parent company PVH Corp, as the stocks increased by a staggering 20 percent.

This only happened after the brand officially announced yesterday, on March 28, that BTS’ Jungkook is the new global ambassador for Calvin Klein. In the months before this, Calvin Klein’s monthly stocks were on the decline.

However, after the BTS singer’s inclusion, the company’s stocks reached a new high of $87.93, after an explosive increase of +20 percent.

PVH Corp. also anticipates double-digit earnings growth in 2023 as a result of the strong increase they saw in the first quarter of the year.

BTS fans reacted in awe upon hearing this news. @kookgallery_ wrote, “Jeon Jungkook power and impact is insane.”

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to PVH Corp’s stocks increasing by 20 percent following his onboarding as Calvin Klien’s new global ambassador

Jungkook SNS✨️ @Jungkook_SNS South Korea’s Yonhap News TV has reported about Calvin Klein’s parent company PVH Corp. stocks increasing explosively by +20% after Jungkook's ad and appointment as the brand's Global Ambassador. South Korea’s Yonhap News TV has reported about Calvin Klein’s parent company PVH Corp. stocks increasing explosively by +20% after Jungkook's ad and appointment as the brand's Global Ambassador. https://t.co/0o3tAV6Nnv

BTS’ Jungkook’s inclusion as Calvin Klein’s newest global ambassador has benefitted the American fashion brand’s image. Positive word of mouth has grown, but the parent company's stock has also increased significantly.

PVH Corp’s stocks increased positively from $81.65 on Monday to $87.63. While the Euphoria singer’s impact cannot be denied, financial and investment advice company The Motley Fool reported that the parent company for the American brand released their forecast for quarter four earnings (October-December), which showed a positive surge by the end of the year.

However, the BTS singer’s impact is undeniable, and ARMYs have taken to social media to lavish praise on the Dreamers’ singer.

나비.97 (FAN) @globaliconjeon the power of Jeon Jungkook is everywhere, I am telling you.. Jungkook increasing the stocks of Calvin Klein is something so real.. even me, myself, have bought a dress and a top yesterday..the power of Jeon Jungkook is everywhere, I am telling you.. Jungkook increasing the stocks of Calvin Klein is something so real.. even me, myself, have bought a dress and a top yesterday.. 👀 the power of Jeon Jungkook is everywhere, I am telling you..

Revan, Neville. @pseudocc Calvin Klein stocks which started rising yesterday after Jungkook’s teaser clip, has reached a new high of 87.93$ after an explosive increase of +19% today (*still rising) after Jungkook’s campaign and announcement as the brand's Global Ambassador. His impact is unparalleled! Calvin Klein stocks which started rising yesterday after Jungkook’s teaser clip, has reached a new high of 87.93$ after an explosive increase of +19% today (*still rising) after Jungkook’s campaign and announcement as the brand's Global Ambassador. His impact is unparalleled! https://t.co/iSk7D3SM63

jungkook lover @adoresjeons



JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS it’s only been 2 days since jungkook’s collaboration with calvin klein and has already caused an immediate increase in stocks, gave them their highest engagement ever and is receiving more buyers. HIS POWER AND IMPACT IS UNMATCHEDJUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN it’s only been 2 days since jungkook’s collaboration with calvin klein and has already caused an immediate increase in stocks, gave them their highest engagement ever and is receiving more buyers. HIS POWER AND IMPACT IS UNMATCHED JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN https://t.co/WlAmlNG2zR

나비.97 (FAN) @globaliconjeon From Cedric following Jungkook profile to him having billboards in NY and Seoul for Calvin Klein campaign. This is massive, and everyone is talking about the global icon Jungkook, the power he has, and how cool he is. PLUS THE STOCKS KEEP RISINGG!! From Cedric following Jungkook profile to him having billboards in NY and Seoul for Calvin Klein campaign. This is massive, and everyone is talking about the global icon Jungkook, the power he has, and how cool he is. PLUS THE STOCKS KEEP RISINGG!!

Razee⁷| HALAL ERA 🧍🏻‍♀️| @clvnjjk_ Calvin Klein stocks are on high rise +0.73% today and still increasing after their teaser post about Jungkook when it was constantly decreasing for more than a month. His power is unmatchable! Calvin Klein stocks are on high rise +0.73% today and still increasing after their teaser post about Jungkook when it was constantly decreasing for more than a month. His power is unmatchable! https://t.co/5MwH7g1omJ

Furthermore, Calvin Klein’s official announcement of "What makes an icon?" with an introductory video of BTS’ Jungkook in the brand’s signature denim look went viral in a whopping 172 countries.

The Euphoria singer's posts went on to receive the most likes, shares and retweets ever on Twitter. The brand’s verified Twitter account earned an additional 140,000 followers over the first 3 hours of the announcement.

At the time of writing the article, the official announcement post on Twitter had 168.9K retweets, 6,163 quotes, 431.9K likes, and 7,506 bookmarks.

calvinklein @CalvinKlein for some, iconic comes easy. introducing Jung Kook in Calvin Klein denim. want to see more of this look?



by Park Jong Ha. for some, iconic comes easy. introducing Jung Kook in Calvin Klein denim. want to see more of this look?by Park Jong Ha. https://t.co/4hKSC9hNhR

Similarly, on Instagram, the announcement reel exceeded 24 Million views, becoming Calvin Klein’s most-watched reel of all time. Additionally, it became the fashion brand’s most-liked video on TikTok.

At the time of writing the article, the introductory teaser video featuring BTS’ Jungkook had 1.5 million likes and 59.1 k comments.

Finally, on YouTube, the Dreamers’ singer’s introductory video had 65 K likes and 243 K views at the time of writing the article. Additionally, at the time of the announcement, the front page of their official website crashed due to fans flooding the website.

BTS’ Jungkook shares his honest thoughts on being appointed Calvin Klein’s global ambassador

BTS’ Jungkook shared his thoughts on being appointed Calvin Klein’s new global ambassador. He joins FKA Twigs and Michael B. Jordan as the latest celebrities to become the American fashion brand’s ambassadors

Additionally, he also joins BLACKPINK’s Jennie and South Korean football captain Son Heung-min as one of the Korean representatives for Calvin Klein.

He revealed that he has always been a fan of Calvin Klein and is happy to be onboard as its global ambassador as the brand’s values resonate with his thoughts.

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me.”

He also sees this as another way to connect with his fans and show a newer, different side of himself.

To celebrate his inclusion in Calvin Klein, the American brand put up a huge billboard on the famous Houston Street in New York City and will be putting up more billboards featuring the My Time singer on April 1.

Poll : 0 votes