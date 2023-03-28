“Have mercy Jeon Jungkook”: BTS fans react to the Euphoria singer’s new teaser video announcing much-awaited brand collab with Calvin Klein

On Tuesday, March 28, BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook also known as Jungkook, was selected as the newest global ambassador for Calvin Klein, an American fashion brand known for its designer underwear and denim lines.

Dressed in stylish denim and white wear with his wavy hair adding panache to his overall look, the Euphoria singer looked like the superstar he is in the teaser video announcing his onboarding as the brand’s newest global face.

Unsurprisingly, BTS fans have taken over the internet, sharing their bold and honest reactions to his modish teaser video for Calvin Klein. One fan on Twitter, @KhngKookie, gained a lot of traction for their candid response to his Calvin Klein teaser video when they wrote, “have mercy Jeon Jungkook.”

BTS’ Jungkook's fans trend “Jungkook in Calvins,” “Jungkookie,” and “JKXCK” on Twitter

BTS fans flooded the internet as soon as Calvin Klein dropped the official teaser video and some photoshoot pictures on Twitter introducing the Dreamers singer as their official brand ambassador.

The monochrome-themed teaser video and photoshoot feature the BTS singer in Calvin Kleins’ signature denim look as he showcases empowering confidence and charisma on camera.

for some, iconic comes easy. introducing Jung Kook in Calvin Klein denim.



by Park Jong Ha.

Unsurprisingly, BTS fans have taken over social media with the keywords “Jungkook in Calvins,” “Jungkookie,” and “JKXCK” to share their excitement. Fans were also impressed with the singer’s fit physique as he showed off his abs and natural boyish charm in the introductory video. Take a look at some of the reactions below:





JUNGKOOK's CALVIN KLEIN BILLBOARD COMMERCIAL AD ON APRIL 1

JUNGKOOK IS INSANELY HOT









You can see his dimple!! Jungkook has the best smile

Introducing Jungkook. The global icon in Calvin Klein.

Additionally, Calvin Klein announced that a stylish Billboard commercial featuring BTS’ youngest member will be released on April 1. However, the brand has challenged BTS fans to guess where the Billboard advertisement will be placed.

With this, the talented singer joins BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Korean football captain Son Heung-min as global ambassadors for Calvin Klein.

His long-awaited collaboration with the brand gained traction when ARMYs noticed that the global head of creative at Calvin Klein followed the singer on Instagram when he had a personal account. The brand also began following BTS’ official Instagram account, further stoking the rumors.











"It's Jungkook's world and we're just living in it."—Teen Vogue about Jungkook

On Monday, March 27, Calvin Klein dropped a short teaser, where the singer’s face wasn’t exactly visible on camera with the caption “same time tomorrow,” putting a stamp of confirmation on the brand collab rumors.

BTS’ Jungkook expresses his honest thoughts on becoming Calvin Klein’s newest global ambassador

BTS’ youngest member shared his honest thoughts on becoming Calvin Klein’s newest global ambassador through a statement released via his agency to the press.

The My Time singer shared that he has always been a fan of the American fashion brand and is happy to be onboard as its global ambassador as the brand’s values resonate with his thoughts.

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me.”

He also shared that since this is his first-ever brand collaboration, he is looking at this as a new means to connect with fans and showcase a completely different side to him as BTS members enter chapter two in their careers.

“My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

The BTS singer is expected to participate in more Calvin Klein-related brand appearances and promotions in the near future.

