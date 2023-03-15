 “Just hilarious”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react humorously to the Euphoria singer casually discarding his vape on Weverse live

On March 14, BTS’ Jungkook surprised ARMYs yet again by hosting not one but three live streams on the fan-community platform Weverse.

The Weverse live streams were enjoyable as Bangtan’s youngest member played his favorite songs, shared his alcohol collection, and surprised fans with multiple outfit changes during the collective duration of his Weverse live which lasted a couple of hours.

For his third live, BTS’ Jungkook came dressed in a comfortable pair of trousers, a puffer jacket, and a white beanie. It was at this point that eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed a vape on his table. The Euphoria singer made a note of it and casually discarded it from everyone’s sight.

Fans couldn’t help but feel amused looking at Bangtan’s youngest member’s reaction."Just hilarious," wrote @babieboykth in response to him casually discarding the vape on his Weverse live.

syd 🍊 @babieboykth 🤣 man I wish people weren't so judgmental, I thought it was just hilarious how fast it went out of site the way jungkook noticed his vape and slid it out of site real fast🤣 man I wish people weren't so judgmental, I thought it was just hilarious how fast it went out of site the way jungkook noticed his vape and slid it out of site real fast 😭🤣 man I wish people weren't so judgmental, I thought it was just hilarious how fast it went out of site 😭 https://t.co/86tgIuxrpg

BTS’ Jungkook creates a stir on social media by unknowingly showcasing his vape on Weverse live stream

pannchoa @pannchoa

tinyurl.com/426ubkrv Jungkook seen with an e-cigarette in recent livestream Jungkook seen with an e-cigarette in recent livestreamtinyurl.com/426ubkrv https://t.co/Fp3sOOxuVq

BTS’ Jungkook created a stir on social media after ARMYs unknowingly discovered a vape on his table on his Weverse live stream. Vape, also known as an electronic cigarette, simulates tobacco smoking. It is often used by people who don’t want to smoke nicotine cigarettes, but just want to experience a similar feeling.

Instead of smoking, the user inhales vapor, which is referred to as vaping.

ARMYs found it hilarious just how casually the Euphoria singer discarded his vape on Weverse live stream and took to social media to humorously react to this.

ROARing out my love. @moony_kev @pannchoa HONESTLY he can do whatever he wants but its surprising for him to do it since he wanted his dad to quit smoking back in highschool and there is even a video about it... @pannchoa HONESTLY he can do whatever he wants but its surprising for him to do it since he wanted his dad to quit smoking back in highschool and there is even a video about it...

anaya.🌙 @jjvngukk @babieboykth If you noticed that he slide it out of sight so faster, he clearly doesn't want people to see/comment on it?? Yes he's a grown man he can do whatever tf he wants but he clearly didn't wanted ppl to see that! Respect his privacy & stop making way for antis to dragg him fgs! @babieboykth If you noticed that he slide it out of sight so faster, he clearly doesn't want people to see/comment on it?? Yes he's a grown man he can do whatever tf he wants but he clearly didn't wanted ppl to see that! Respect his privacy & stop making way for antis to dragg him fgs!

추운여름🔅 @jungkooksmole_ @babieboykth as someone who has rhinitis i can confirm its not a nasal spray, i mean how does that even make sense @babieboykth as someone who has rhinitis i can confirm its not a nasal spray, i mean how does that even make sense😭

♡🍸 @MOYALUNA02 ANOTHER ADDITION TO THE VAPE SQUAD AND JUNGKOOK COMING IN W AN ELF BAR HES SO REAL ANOTHER ADDITION TO THE VAPE SQUAD AND JUNGKOOK COMING IN W AN ELF BAR HES SO REAL https://t.co/nJDFBIBwoA

Can we just skip to 2025? | 아포방포 @1894cj HELP JUNGKOOK VAPE I mean he's in his legal age so y naurt HELP JUNGKOOK VAPE I mean he's in his legal age so y naurt https://t.co/Sk4JHsFGBX

jax⁷ @taesmangojuu1 JUNGKOOK x TAE VAPE TRICKS WEVERSE LIVE PLEASE IM BEGGING JUNGKOOK x TAE VAPE TRICKS WEVERSE LIVE PLEASE IM BEGGING https://t.co/WIhyYXPbtA

Despite the dim lighting, eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that BTS’ Jungkook owns ELFBAR Peach Mango Watermelon vape. Additionally, he also shared his enviable alcohol collection with ARMYs, showcasing the different brands of whiskey he has in his personal collection.

Additionally, he also called out fans who treated him like a child and chided him for drinking too much. Politely yet firmly, BTS’ Jungkook told fans that he is an adult and is free to live his life accordingly and will appreciate if a certain section of fans doesn’t infantilize him and treat him like an adult. He said:

“Ah, why are you guys telling me to stop drinking? I’m a grown adult, and I’m 27. I’m enjoying it while I’m still young.”

Elaborating further, he stated that everyone gets to live life only once and he too wants to enjoy his life as a 27-year-old adult.

What are BTS members up to?

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald @HYBEOFFICIALtwt Chairman Bang Si-hyuk said @BTS_twt 's comeback in 2025 is not a set plan. Speaking during Kwanghun Forum, Bang: "We said we 'hope' the members can resume in 2025, not 'will.' #BTS and the firm will both work for it, but it doesn't mean we can target then(2025)." .@HYBEOFFICIALtwt Chairman Bang Si-hyuk said @BTS_twt's comeback in 2025 is not a set plan. Speaking during Kwanghun Forum, Bang: "We said we 'hope' the members can resume in 2025, not 'will.' #BTS and the firm will both work for it, but it doesn't mean we can target then(2025)." https://t.co/PLPUKpOnjn

BTS members are currently on a break from group activities and are pursuing their solo activities and endeavors.

The group’s oldest member Jin is currently serving in the Korean military at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.

On March 1, he was promoted to the private first-class position after fulfilling his duties as an assistant instructor for his battalion. Member J-hope is touted to join him soon, as he has applied for the cancelation of his military postponement, which means he is eligible to join anytime soon.

RM recently collaborated with Se So Neon’s SoYoon for the track Smoke Sprite, which topped Worldwide iTunes Charts at number one. SUGA is working hard to embark upon his first solo concert, starting with the United States, where he will perform in Belmont Park on April 26 and 27, taking it through the U.S. and various other countries in Asia.

Jimin is prepping to release his solo album FACE on March 24 and V will be gracing the cover of Elle Korea, slated to release in a couple of days.

Finally, not much information is available about Jungkook’s work schedule as of now.

Poll : 0 votes