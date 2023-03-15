 “Just hilarious”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react humorously to the Euphoria singer casually discarding his vape on Weverse live

On March 14, BTS’ Jungkook surprised ARMYs yet again by hosting not one but three live streams on the fan-community platform Weverse.
The Weverse live streams were enjoyable as Bangtan’s youngest member played his favorite songs, shared his alcohol collection, and surprised fans with multiple outfit changes during the collective duration of his Weverse live which lasted a couple of hours.
For his third live, BTS’ Jungkook came dressed in a comfortable pair of trousers, a puffer jacket, and a white beanie. It was at this point that eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed a vape on his table. The Euphoria singer made a note of it and casually discarded it from everyone’s sight.
Fans couldn’t help but feel amused looking at Bangtan’s youngest member’s reaction."Just hilarious," wrote @babieboykth in response to him casually discarding the vape on his Weverse live.
BTS’ Jungkook creates a stir on social media by unknowingly showcasing his vape on Weverse live stream
BTS’ Jungkook created a stir on social media after ARMYs unknowingly discovered a vape on his table on his Weverse live stream. Vape, also known as an electronic cigarette, simulates tobacco smoking. It is often used by people who don’t want to smoke nicotine cigarettes, but just want to experience a similar feeling.
Instead of smoking, the user inhales vapor, which is referred to as vaping.
ARMYs found it hilarious just how casually the Euphoria singer discarded his vape on Weverse live stream and took to social media to humorously react to this.
Despite the dim lighting, eagle-eyed ARMYs noticed that BTS’ Jungkook owns ELFBAR Peach Mango Watermelon vape. Additionally, he also shared his enviable alcohol collection with ARMYs, showcasing the different brands of whiskey he has in his personal collection.
Additionally, he also called out fans who treated him like a child and chided him for drinking too much. Politely yet firmly, BTS’ Jungkook told fans that he is an adult and is free to live his life accordingly and will appreciate if a certain section of fans doesn’t infantilize him and treat him like an adult. He said:
“Ah, why are you guys telling me to stop drinking? I’m a grown adult, and I’m 27. I’m enjoying it while I’m still young.”
Elaborating further, he stated that everyone gets to live life only once and he too wants to enjoy his life as a 27-year-old adult.
What are BTS members up to?
BTS members are currently on a break from group activities and are pursuing their solo activities and endeavors.
The group’s oldest member Jin is currently serving in the Korean military at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.
On March 1, he was promoted to the private first-class position after fulfilling his duties as an assistant instructor for his battalion. Member J-hope is touted to join him soon, as he has applied for the cancelation of his military postponement, which means he is eligible to join anytime soon.
RM recently collaborated with Se So Neon’s SoYoon for the track Smoke Sprite, which topped Worldwide iTunes Charts at number one. SUGA is working hard to embark upon his first solo concert, starting with the United States, where he will perform in Belmont Park on April 26 and 27, taking it through the U.S. and various other countries in Asia.
Jimin is prepping to release his solo album FACE on March 24 and V will be gracing the cover of Elle Korea, slated to release in a couple of days.
Finally, not much information is available about Jungkook’s work schedule as of now.