“Congratulations BTS and Jungkook”: ARMYs celebrate their triple awards at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

On December 6, BTS and the group’s maknae Jungkook bagged three awards at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

BTS won “The Group of 2022”, “The Concert Tour of 2022” for their Permission to Dance On Stage concerts in Korea and America, while Jungkook’s collab song Left and Right featuring Charlie Puth won "The Collaboration of 2022" award.

Despite BTS not attending the award ceremony, fans took it upon themselves to celebrate the septet’s win on social media. ARMYs congratulated both BTS and its youngest member on their big success:

“Congratulations BTS and Jungkook.”

BTS won “The Group of 2022” award for the third consecutive year

This is the third consecutive year since 2020 that BTS have won “The Group of 2022” award. The septet won the coveted prize in 2018, which was a great year for them overall. They have also surpassed Maroon 5 to bag the most “The Group of the Year” awards at the People’s Choice Awards.

The members snagged four awards in 2018, including “The Group of 2018,” “Social Celebrity of 2018,” “Song of 2018” with IDOL, and “Music Video of 2018.” BTS didn’t win any awards at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

In 2020, they again won across four major categories -- “The Group of 2020” and “The Song of 2020” with their first English song Dynamite, “The Music Video of 2020” for Dynamite, and finally, “The Album of 2020” for Map of the Soul: 7.

In 2021, Bangtan won three awards “The Group of 2021”, “The Song of 2021” for Butter, and “The Music Video of 2021” for Butter.

ARMYs are happy for the septet, and particularly for Jungkook, who's had a great year as an artist, with his three songs -- Stay Alive feat SUGA, Left and Right in collaboration with Charlie Puth, and his World Cup song Dreamers -- all doing exceptionally well on the global music charts.

Jungkook became the first and only Korean soloist to win an award at the People’s Choice Awards.

Jungkook becomes the FIRST and ONLY Korean soloist in history to win an award at the People's Choice Award !

Besides “The Group of 2022”, they won “The Concert Tour of 2022” for Permission to Dance On Stage. This was the first offline concert the group held post pandemic in Seoul, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Performing a total of 11 concerts as part of the trek, the band saw a whopping 458,144 ARMYs attend.

As for Jungkook’s collab track, Left and Right featuring Charlie Puth, it has been doing exceptionally well on Billboard 200, ranking at number 106 with 266 million views on YouTube, steadily inching towards the 300 million mark.

What are the BTS members upto?

Ever since the Bangtan members announced a break from group activities, they have busied themselves with their solo endeavors.

Leader RM is currently basking in the success of his solo debut album Indigo, which has broken records and topped music charts.

Jin, the band's oldest member, is prepping to enlist himself in the military on December 13 and will enter the recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.

SUGA is hosting his YouTube drinking show Suchwita, which airs on Weverse and Bangtan TV, while j-hope recently debuted his solo stage at the 2022 MAMA Awards, where he performed songs from his latest album, Jack in the Box.

Jimin recently flew to the United States, and fans suspect that he might be the next member in line to release his solo album. Member V, on the other hand, shared a teaser video for his photo-folio series “Veautiful Days” and will feature in Youn’s Kitchen spin-off alongside Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik.

Finally, Jungkook is currently enjoying the success of his solo releases and collaborations this year.

