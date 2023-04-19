“It really was unexpected”: BTS’ Jimin’s fans thank Post Malone’s fans after the latter’s father shows the singer support against Spotify

BTS’ Jimin has found an unexpected ally in singer Post Malone’s father, who came to the defense of the BTS singer and his fans against music streaming giant Spotify when they split the streams for his song Like Crazy.

It all started when Post Malone’s fans noticed that Spotify had split the streams for the song Chemical into two explicit and clean versions. Post Malone fans called out Spotify and demanded that they fix the situation and combine the streams for both versions of Chemical.

Seeing that, BTS’ Jimin’s fans also banded together to demand Spotify link the two versions of Like Crazy - English and Korean versions as well. At this point, Post Malone’s father unexpectedly jumped into the conversation and defended the BTS singer as well.

He demanded that Spotify fix Like Crazy’s streams as well and wrote, "Fair is fair."

Fair is fair. Via @postystreams @Spotify Cares you fixed "Chemical" in 3 days but haven't fixed "Like Crazy" yet!?! This IS NOT a good look…

ARMYs were surprised and happy to find an unexpected ally in Post Malone’s father, who showed his sweet support for BTS’ Jimin. @tinychickinlove wrote, "It really was unexpected but so sweet of them."



Hello, @Spotify @SpotifyCares you combined both versions of "Chemical" by post Malone in 3 days but haven't yet combined "Like Crazy" BOTH VERSION BY BTS JIMIN yet, fairness for music should be for every artist not just one, please combine like crazy both version by JIMIN now

After Post Malone’s fans demanded that Spotify combine both the explicit and clean versions of Chemical, Spotify obliged and did the needful. Seeing this, ARMYs demanded that the streaming giant combine the Korean and English versions of Like Crazy as well.

Notably, the peppy track broke the record for ‘The Biggest Solo Song Debut’ by a K-Pop soloist in Spotify’s Global Chart history. Normally, Spotify clubs all the versions of the same song and combines their streams, which counts towards accumulated streams. However, Spotify divided its streams into separate streams for the English and Korean versions.

ARMYs have banded together to demand Spotify rectify the issue and combine all the streams of BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy so that his song charts are higher on streaming. While it isn’t very surprising that Post Malone’s fans have joined ARMYs to show support, what was surprising was to find an unexpected ally in Post Malone’s father, who goes by the username - @rriproarin on Twitter.

ARMYs were pleasantly surprised by this development and took to social media to share their honest thoughts and reactions on social media.



we see you've combined both versions of “Chemical” by Post Malone in 3 days, but haven’t yet combined both versions of 'Like Crazy by JIMIN of BTS.

Fairness is treating artists and their music equally - please combine Jimin's Like Crazy verr. now. @Spotify Cares Hello @Spotify and @Spotify Careswe see you've combined both versions of “Chemical” by Post Malone in 3 days, but haven’t yet combined both versions of 'Like Crazy by JIMIN of BTS.Fairness is treating artists and their music equally - please combine Jimin's Like Crazy verr. now. @PJM_vocal @Spotify @SpotifyCares Hello @Spotify and @SpotifyCareswe see you've combined both versions of “Chemical” by Post Malone in 3 days, but haven’t yet combined both versions of 'Like Crazy by JIMIN of BTS.Fairness is treating artists and their music equally - please combine Jimin's Like Crazy verr. now.

post malone waking up to his dad helping jimin fans fight spotify on twitter dot com

Post Malone and BTS members have been great acquaintances for a while now, having met and interacted at various events and award ceremonies. They performed on New Year’s Eve at Times Square in 2019 and even shared a group hug.

Additionally, BTS have time and again shared that they would love to collaborate with Post Malone and even sang his hit song Circles in James Corden’s episode of Carpool Karaoke.

While it's not just Spotify that's in BTS’ Jimin’s fans’ line of fire, Billboard too recently earned ARMY's wrath for dropping the singer from the Hot 100 charts. Earlier, BTS’ Jimin made history by becoming the first K-pop solo act to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the week ending April 8th.

However, the achievement was a short-lived success as the BTS singer was uncrowned from the number one spot by deleting the 100k album unit sales of Like Crazy. Fans have sought transparency and explanations from Billboard regarding how the rankings are determined since they believe there is some sort of wrongdoing on their end.

Notably, BTS fans took to Twitter to trend ‘Billboard Racist’ and ‘Billboard Corrupt’ and alleged that Billboard deliberately changed rules to undermine BTS’ success.

Notably, Billboard and Spotify haven’t yet responded to ARMYs claims and resolved the matter.

BTS’ Jimin becomes first soloist to chart a Korean song on Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks

jimin becomes the first act in history to stay stable on billboard global 200 charts but not showing the corresponding results in billboard hot 100 bcs someone here is racist.

BTS’ Jimin has become the first Korean soloist since PSY to chart a Korean song on Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks. For the week ending on April 22, Like Crazy ranked at number 52 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

PSY previously achieved this feat twice with his smash-hit songs Gangnam Style in 2012 and Gentleman in 2013. He has also spent three consecutive weeks in Billboard 200’s top 25 rankings, with his debut solo album FACE maintaining its rank at 24.

Notably, BTS' Jimin released his solo debut song FACE on March 24 with the accompanying title track Like Crazy.

