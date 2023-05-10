"Eat well": ARMYs react after getting updated with BTS' j-hope's military meal photos 

Since the day BTS' j-hope enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, ARMYs Army has been keeping a close eye on the whereabouts of the idol. HobisFoodtray, a newly created Twitter account, updates fans on what J-hope has been up to during his military service, including meal images.

The Twitter account has been updating fans with j-hope's military meal photos since April 18 and has not stopped since. The user collects information about the 36th Division barracks' standard death that is regularly updated on the public data portal of the Ministry of National Defense of South Korea.

#JHOPE #정호석 #Hobisfoodtray 230509(Tue)D+22 훈련3주차🥢석식Dinner(858Kcal)밥 rice얼큰순댓국 Spicy Sundae soup햄야채볶음 Stir-fried ham&greens부추겉절이 Fresh Chive Kimchi깍두기 cubed radish kimchi

As fans get regular updates on the idol's military photos and how he is getting along with his fellow military members, they go on social media to express their excitement. One fan tweeted:

"Please eat well Hobi": Fans pray that the BTS' j-hope gets to eat good food while serving his country

#JHOPE #정호석 #Hobisfoodtray 230418(Tue)D+1 입소 첫날 첫끼석식 dinner(989Kcal)밥 rice순두부찌개 Soft tofu stew호박소고기볶음 Stir-fried beef&zucchini코다리강정 Deep-fried n Braised Half-dried Pollack김자반 Seasoned Laver Chips배추김치 kimchi더캠프앱 식단

As fans are consistently getting updated with BTS' j-hope's military meal and what he is getting to eat every day, they are satisfied and are not too worried. The first-day meal for the idol consisted of soft tofu stew, stir-fried beef and zucchini, deep-fried and braised half-dried pollack, seasoned laver chips, and kimchi for dinner.

Fans were elated to see that he was getting enough food and that too quality rich in protein and other necessary minerals. They are thrilled that the aforementioned Twitter user updates them frequently about breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the military meal photos of BTS' j-hope:

Erica @Erica2283 @HobisFoodtray Thank you for doing this! It makes me feel much better to know that he's eating well. It's a way to maintain that connection to him even though we can't see him. @HobisFoodtray Thank you for doing this! It makes me feel much better to know that he's eating well. It's a way to maintain that connection to him even though we can't see him.

🔑🗝Jiniya지니야_TheAstronaut👩‍🚀 @Jiniya1204



Hobi is just like us looking at military meals 🥺



So why the issue with back then? For public information also posted on a K gov site?🤔 🐿 Also,I noticed (military) menu was made publicly available lately, right? So I was looking at them and thought they served good meals!Hobi is just like us looking at military mealsSo why the issue withback then? For public information also posted on a K gov site?🤔 🐿 Also,I noticed (military) menu was made publicly available lately, right? So I was looking at them and thought they served good meals!Hobi is just like us looking at military meals😭🥺So why the issue with 🍲 back then? For public information also posted on a K gov site?🤔 https://t.co/teh392US12

Noona @Noona387 , eat well hobie 🥰 hope you enjoy your nasi goreng from Indonesia @HobisFoodtray Hobie had lunch with nasi goreng? Woah I can't believe it, nasi goreng is popular in Korea, even served in food tray military camp, daebak, eat well hobie 🥰 hope you enjoy your nasi goreng from Indonesia @HobisFoodtray Hobie had lunch with nasi goreng? Woah I can't believe it, nasi goreng is popular in Korea, even served in food tray military camp, daebak 👏, eat well hobie 🥰 hope you enjoy your nasi goreng from Indonesia

𝘽𝙏𝙎 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮💜아포방포 @BTS_Valencia_



- Rice

- Seasoned seaweed (Jaban Kim)

- kimchi

- Mild tofu stew

- Sautéed beef and zucchini

- Kodari Gangjeong (fried half-dried haddock) @Pallabi69018619 It is the first meal that J-Hope has received upon entering the military service 🥰- Rice- Seasoned seaweed (Jaban Kim)- kimchi- Mild tofu stew- Sautéed beef and zucchini- Kodari Gangjeong (fried half-dried haddock) @Pallabi69018619 It is the first meal that J-Hope has received upon entering the military service 🥰- Rice- Seasoned seaweed (Jaban Kim) - kimchi- Mild tofu stew- Sautéed beef and zucchini- Kodari Gangjeong (fried half-dried haddock)

Every day the idol gets served different kinds of side dishes for his military meal, as suggested by the pictures uploaded by the Twitter user. Needless to say, international fans are thankful to the user for their constant updates and the translation they do in their posts.

The user HobisFoodtray has also updated some exclusive pictures of the idol, where he was seen eating amongst his fellow military members and giving a smile. The site from which the user takes the information updates the family and acquaintances of the soldiers currently undergoing military training so that they do not have to worry about their child's physical and mental health.

While some users are elated with the updates, others feel it is not right to share the military updates unless and until they are informed by Big Hit Entertainment itself, and they should be willing to wait for the official announcement or the updates from the j-hope's agency only.

They contend that fans shouldn't interfere with military websites because they are also intended for the general public, and doing so would make them uncomfortable.

The idol was enlisted on April 18, 2023, and every member of the group arrived to send off the idol for his mandatory military service. The group has also uploaded the fans with their OT7 selca.

The singer is also the global ambassador of Louis Vuitton

The idol released his first official solo album before getting enlisted in the military, called Jack in the Box, which was a hit among the fans. He also released a single before his aforementioned album called More. To show his gratitude and celebrate himself as an artist, he also released a single on the street with American rapper J. Cole in March 2023.

The MORE singer has become the global ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. He was also spotted attending many fashion shows recently that showcased his influence as one of the most prominent K-pop sensations. He also released his documentary J-Hope in the Box, in which he captures the process of making his album.

Fans are eagerly waiting for j-hope's return to the K-pop world after serving in the military, and it has been reported that he will conclude his military service by October 2024 by many South Korean media outlets.

