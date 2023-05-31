“Congratulations Jung Hoseok”: BTS fans shower praise on J-hope as he is reportedly promoted to assistant instructor

On May 31, Korean media outlets Star News and Herald Pop reported that BTS’ J-hope has reportedly been promoted to the post of assistant instructor for the 36th Infantry Division recruit training center. According to unnamed official sources from the military, the Jack in the Box rapper will only be able to serve as an assistant instructor after passing a period of educational qualification evaluation.

BIG HIT MUSIC had a brief but effective response to these news reports and simply stated:

“Please understand that it is difficult to confirm.”

However, fans took to social media to congratulate BTS’ J-hope on this incredible achievement. “Congratulations Jung Hoseok” wrote @VeeHope_twt, celebrating the rapper’s achievement.

BTS’ J-hope is the second member after Jin to be promoted as an assistant instructor in the military

The Equal Sign singer became the second member after Jin to be promoted as an assistant instructor in the military. On April 18, BTS’ J-hope became the second member after Jin to enlist in the military. He reportedly entered the 36th Infantry Division recruit training center in the city of Wonju in Gangwon Province, where he received basic training for five weeks just like any other soldier.

Now that his five weeks of basic military training are complete, he will reportedly be promoted as an assistant instructor, just like Jin. Reportedly, he has been offered the position of assistant instructor for new recruits at his training center, located in Wonju, Gangwon Province, home to the 36th Homeland Defense Infantry Division of the ROK army. He will reportedly serve as an assistant instructor until his discharge on October 17, 2024.

For the unversed, an assistant instructor’s main job in the Korean military is to showcase the various exercises and drills by demonstrating training exercises and disciplining recruits. This position is said to be highly respectable and given only to soldiers who have proven themselves during their basic training and are an inspiration to other soldiers. Jin is currently serving as a teaching assistant at the same battalion where he completed his basic military training, which is the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

ARMYs are proud of BTS’ J-hope and have taken to social media to praise him for his new achievement while being enlisted in the military.

tine⁷ FESTA¹⁰💜 🔍⍤⃝🎨 @artkive07 @KakePop3 won't be surprised if they all end up as teaching assistants. they've always strove for excellence! @KakePop3 won't be surprised if they all end up as teaching assistants. they've always strove for excellence!

Lorena @loredell

Love that! And also I'd be scared if I were a recruit, especially those Hobi eyes @KakePop3 My 2seok are perfect for this role!!! (I mean job, position)Love that! And also I'd be scared if I were a recruit, especially those Hobi eyes @KakePop3 My 2seok are perfect for this role!!! (I mean job, position)Love that! And also I'd be scared if I were a recruit, especially those Hobi eyes 😭😭😭😭

Emppu⁷ 🥢✨💜 아포방포 @Emmppyy @KakePop3 Image to be just started little soldier and Hoba gives that ”dance leader” look for you… Honestly, not sure if I would start crying out of fear or out of hotness at that point @KakePop3 Image to be just started little soldier and Hoba gives that ”dance leader” look for you… Honestly, not sure if I would start crying out of fear or out of hotness at that point 😅🙈

PurpleLoveMD 💜💕 @PurpleLoveMD @KakePop3 Never doubted their abilities to excel in everything they do. So proud of Hobi and Jin. I’m sure the rest of the members will be outstanding as well. @KakePop3 Never doubted their abilities to excel in everything they do. So proud of Hobi and Jin. I’m sure the rest of the members will be outstanding as well.

Anita birdee @BirdeeAnita my sunshine so proud of you love you 🫶🫂 @jhope_charts Well done congratulationsmy sunshine so proud of you love you🫶🫂 @jhope_charts Well done congratulations 🎊 my sunshine so proud of you love you 💜🫶🫂💜 https://t.co/GOicCzfUJP

On May 24, BTS’ J-hope completed his five-week basic military training and took to Weverse to share pictures of him for the first time since enlistment. He looked handsome in his military uniform and sunshine-like smile, and fans were happy to get an update from the On the Street singer.

He thanked fans for sending him letters and gifts, which gave him strength and encouragement during his basic training. He promised to fulfill the remainder of his military service proficiently to be able to return to BTS and make music. He thanked fans once again, said “I Love You” and ended his message on a cheeky note by stating that “cellphones are fascinating…hahaha”.

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs [230524 J-hope Weverse Post]



🐿 armys !!! ive completed <training> well.

the letters and support that you have all sent have been a great help, that i was able to work hard while receiving training!!!



ill continue to work hard and show you good sides of me during the rest + [230524 J-hope Weverse Post]🐿 armys !!! ive completed <training> well.the letters and support that you have all sent have been a great help, that i was able to work hard while receiving training!!!ill continue to work hard and show you good sides of me during the rest + https://t.co/XGi10kbrRu

The last time all the members united was to drop off BTS’ J-hope at his military base. Bangtan’s oldest member, Jin, who is also serving in the military, took special leave to bid the Arson singer farewell. Fans were delighted to see an OT7 group picture by the members, the first one in 2023 so far. Bangtan’s worldwide fanbase bid a virtual tearful farewell to the Equal Sign singer on social media. He will be discharged from the military on October 17, 2024.

BTS’ J-hope and RM co-wrote their new group song Take Two

Rapline♡ @RAPLINEBTS__ They did it again my hard working husbands “Take Two” Prod. SUGA & written by J-Hope and RM They did it again my hard working husbands “Take Two” Prod. SUGA & written by J-Hope and RM https://t.co/yfQNs0OF0r

On May 31, BIG HIT MUSIC announced that Bangtan will be releasing a new digital single, Take Two, on June 9 at 1 pm KST as part of their 10th anniversary Festa celebrations. For the unversed, Festa celebrations are held to commemorate Bangtan’s anniversary, which falls on June 13 each year.

These include new photoshoot pictures, a surprise song release or multiple song releases, and more. The band will celebrate a decade in the industry this year, having debuted on June 13, 2013.

Take Two is written by 94-liners and rappers BTS’ J-hope and RM and produced by SUGA, with the vocal line members contributing to the song as well. There are other activities prepared for fans that will be revealed in due course.

Poll : 0 votes