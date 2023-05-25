"I miss him": BTS' j-hope's latest Weverse post makes fans emotional

On Wednesday, May 24, BTS' j-hope took to the South Korean social media app Weverse where he shared photos of himself doing a salute pose in his military uniform. The idol informed ARMYs that he has concluded his basic military training and is elated to read their letters. He caption the post:
"Armys !!! I have completed basic training well. The letters and support that you have all sent have been a great help, and I was able to work hard while receiving training!!!"
In South Korea, every able-bodied man has to mandatorily enlist in the military service for over two or less than a year, depending on the department they will be entitled to. As soon as ARMYs saw the latest Weverse update of j-hope, they got emotional and took to social media to express themselves. One fan tweeted:
BTS' j-hope's firm spirit was observed by fans through his Weverse post; many were left overwhelmed after reading the caption of his post. The fact that he read all the letters that ARMYs had sent to the military camp made their day. Fans were also elated to see j-hope in a healthy state and with a bright smile in his pictures.
Meanwhile, several were proud that the On The Street rapper has completed weeks of intensive basic training and promised them that he will continue to work more. Check out how fans are reacting to the latest Weverse post of j-hope:
The idol also assured fans in the said Weverse post that he will strive to be better and work hard for their country, stating:
"I will continue to work hard and show you the good sides of me during the rest of my time when I will be wearing the uniform. I love you."
Notably, this is the first ever post of the idol since he enlisted for his mandatory military service in April 2023.
Fellow BTS members Kim Namjoon, aka RM, and Jeon Jungkook also commented on the latest update of the MORE singer. While the former commented that Hobi worked hard, the latter simply wrote "cool," showcasing how proud they are of him to complete his basic training and move forward a further step in his military journey.
More about j-hope
The artist was the first BTS member to release his solo album, Jack in the Box, in July 2022, and also the first member and South Korean artist to deliver an unforgettable performance at the coveted Lollapalooza Music Festival. The album consists of ten tracks and created many records at the time of its release.
The idol has also released his documentary, J-Hope in the Box, which has captured the making process of his album, headlining the Lollapalooza festival, and the sheer hard work that he has gone through the 200 days of him being a solo artist. He was also previously announced as the global ambassador for the French luxury house Louis Vuitton.
It has been reported by several media outlets that he will be concluding his military enlistment service by October 2024.