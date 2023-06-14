"SNS KING": BTS Jungkook's sleeping livestream becomes the talk of the town, headlines news

On June 12, 2023, BTS' Jungkook was online for yet another Weverse Live that saw him lying on his bed as he carried on conversations with ARMYs. Soon enough, the idol dozed off, and 6.7 million viewers continued to watch the same for over twenty minutes before the live was abruptly ended by a HYBE staff.

Interestingly, the live turned out to garner a lot of attention from netizens. Not only were fans spamming social media sites with posts about it, but the idol landed on the news as well.

From newspapers to news channels, the idol falling asleep during his live stream, and the impressive turnout it generated despite it, was widely reported in many regions. However, the most impressive outcome of the iconic live was a TikTok video released by a Chile ARMY that showcased a club full of people streaming Jungkook's sleeping live as they enjoyed their time partying.

Fans love the impressive impact of BTS' Jungkook's sleeping Weverse live stream

Jungkook has continuously maintained his reputation for some down-to-earth live streams, where the idol goes around doing regular chores at his home while talking to his fans. The BTS member has showcased quite a variety of activities he engages in at home while doing the live streams, such as jamming to Karaoke sessions, doing dishes, folding clothes, and cooking, to name a few.

While he had briefly fallen asleep during a previous live stream as well, this was the first that the idol slept for such a long time while online. The entirety of his nap during the live stream lasted up to twenty-one minutes, and there was one instance during the same, where he woke just to make ARMYs' hearts flutter. The idol said that he dreamt about his fans and that he never wanted them to get hurt.

Although fans did not exit the stream even when he was fast asleep, the live was brought to an end with the help of HYBE staff. However, what was remarkable about the same was that despite the idol falling asleep in his live stream, his audience kept increasing by the time it ended, gathering a total of 6.7 million viewers who were watching him do nothing but take a nap.

It's no news that K-pop fans steam their artists' live streams at random places, wherever they can, to get the feel of a real-time interaction. However, fans were quite impressed when the TikTok video of a group of ARMYs dancing and partying at a club, all while streaming Jungkook's sleeping live, made the rounds online. When it reached the fandom, netizens couldn't disagree with the fact that it was both hilarious and amazing.

Additionally, fans were quite surprised when they learned that the idol made headlines for his iconic live stream. While it was impressive enough that the live stream's details were telecast on the news, a newspaper dedicating an entire section to talk about the same only fueled fans' surprise with the attention that the recent live has been garnering.

Regardless, fans are excited and thrilled to witness the impact and influence that Jungkook has with not just respect to the music industry, but in other areas as well. As netizens talk about the how hilarious the recent live and the talk surrounding it had been, they also can't help but be proud of the idol.

