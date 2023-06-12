"Everyone be quiet": Fans adore BTS' Jungkook falling asleep in his recent Weverse Live

On June 12, 2023, BTS' Jungkook rolled out yet another Weverse Live where the idol spent time with his fans talking about several topics and answering their questions. Avid watchers of his live stream would be aware of the fact that the idol spends much of his live broadcasting period doing household chores, singing, dancing, and so on.

Just as fans thought that Jungkook's Weverse Lives couldn't get any more surprising, they witnessed the idol fall asleep during the live stream for a whole 21 minutes before it abruptly ended. Fans couldn't stop talking about how adorable the idol was as he slept away with over 6.7 million viewers watching his live stream.

jungkook admirer¹⁰ @dreamjeons everyone be quiet, i think jungkook is really sleeping 🥺 everyone be quiet, i think jungkook is really sleeping 🥺 https://t.co/Qe4CjLSgR3

Fans find BTS' Jungkook falling asleep during his recent Weverse Live "adorable"

Despite the ongoing hiatus of the BTS members, ARMYs had quite an eventful day on June 12. With Jungkook, SUGA, and V kickstarting a live stream, fans were delighted to see the idols and interact with them in real-time.

Those who regularly watch Jungkook's live streams would be aware that he rolls them out for incredibly lengthy periods, with the setting mostly being his house. Throughout the entirety of his live stream saga, fans have seen him doing a variety of tasks, including karaoke sessions, washing dishes, cooking, doing laundry, eating, playing guitar, boxing, and so on.

While he fell asleep briefly during one of his previous live streams, the one that was held on June 12 was the first time that fans got a clear and full view of him sleeping for an entirety of 21 minutes. The live stream started with him on the bed beside a pillow, as he made small talk with his fans. Somewhere along the conversation, the idol dozed off with over 5 million people watching.

EGGY 💜 @eggyisonline me, opening weverse livestream in a panic: OMG WHAT HAVE I MISSED?!

jungkook: me, opening weverse livestream in a panic: OMG WHAT HAVE I MISSED?!jungkook: https://t.co/3haJVDDibp

💙 ᴮᴱ바다⁷ 💐 (SLOW) 💙 @eternalhyyh



Jungkook loves and trusts us way more than what we can imagine no you don't get it, not everyone could turn on a livestream at 7am on their bed cause they miss us and just leave the camera on cause they wanna fall asleep togetherJungkook loves and trusts us way more than what we can imagine no you don't get it, not everyone could turn on a livestream at 7am on their bed cause they miss us and just leave the camera on cause they wanna fall asleep togetherJungkook loves and trusts us way more than what we can imagine 💜 https://t.co/9KfTXia5cz

Surprisingly enough, the views of the live stream increased even more after the idol fell asleep, bagging almost 6.7 million viewers towards the end. Fans also found his many sleeping habits that were revealed through the live stream quite adorable, one of which was him suddenly moving his arm in the midst of his nap. However, what deeply touched ARMYs was him waking up in the middle to talk about how he doesn't want his fans to ever get hurt:

"You know what I just thought of while sleeping, it had to do with ARMYs. ARMYs can't get hurt, I though of such kind of a dream. You can't ever get hurt!"

Soon after his confession, Jungkook went back to bed, falling asleep again within seconds. As the idol dozed off, the live stream ended right in the middle, alluding to the fact that his staff members had to take care of it given that he was fast asleep.

Following this, fans couldn't quite stop obsessing over him sleeping as they talked about how much he trust his fans and how peaceful he feels beside them.

hope⁷ @winnttaebear JUNGKOOK SLEEPING LIVE



MARCH 4,2023 🤝 JUNE 12,2023 JUNGKOOK SLEEPING LIVEMARCH 4,2023 🤝 JUNE 12,2023 https://t.co/bhVOcARaMb

random jungkook pics @googiefolder jungkook suddenly moving his arm while sleeping jungkook suddenly moving his arm while sleeping https://t.co/BtsTcbVS0J

나비.97 (FAN) @maineventjeon But when Jungkook said that we can't get hurt and he thought of that while sleeping and repeated that we can not get hurt.. i just cried here. He cares so much about us, I wish that he can always stay protected and safe. My favorite person in this world.

But when Jungkook said that we can't get hurt and he thought of that while sleeping and repeated that we can not get hurt.. i just cried here. He cares so much about us, I wish that he can always stay protected and safe. My favorite person in this world.https://t.co/ERIxqP7S0s

ﾐ ♡ ﾐ @ayjk97 Jungkook live has ended with 6.7 m watching him just sleeping and trending 1 worldwide under “ JEON JUNGKOOK “ Jungkook live has ended with 6.7 m watching him just sleeping and trending 1 worldwide under “ JEON JUNGKOOK “ https://t.co/4DWPScUtDZ

hj⁷ pride x festa @onyxkoo went from 3 hour singing to 3 hour eating and watching shows to folding underwear to sleeping in bed. jungkook what are we went from 3 hour singing to 3 hour eating and watching shows to folding underwear to sleeping in bed. jungkook what are we

Carterrr⁷🍓 | TAKE TWO | @ughmane bighit intern in cold sweat when they gotta turn off another Jungkook sleeping live at the crack of dawn:

bighit intern in cold sweat when they gotta turn off another Jungkook sleeping live at the crack of dawn:https://t.co/08qYL67r5A

JK PICS 𝄞 JJK1 @kookgallery_



Jungkook sleeping live ended, I love how natural and cute he is, showing us his true self always, being sincere and real, we are so lucky to know and stan this amazing man 🥺 Jungkook sleeping live ended, I love how natural and cute he is, showing us his true self always, being sincere and real, we are so lucky to know and stan this amazing man 🥺😍https://t.co/ZRgAL88Lcp

chimmy🥢 @T4T4S21 i’m literally sleeping right next to jungkook i’m literally sleeping right next to jungkook https://t.co/7154LeKBAn

As Twitter and other social media platforms overflow with reactions to yet another interesting dimension that Jungkook showcased during his live stream, fans are curious to see what else is in store for them in his future Weverse Lives.

