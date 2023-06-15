"Jungkook is always so humble": Fans swoon over the singer's gesture at the airport

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the BTS' Jungkook was spotted at the Incheon International Airport heading for his overseas schedule, as reported by the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch. The idol wore a mask and baggy clothes for a comfortable journey.

In the video shared by the aforementioned outlet, Jungkook was seen bowing to the media, fans, and other people at the Incheon International Airport as soon as he stepped outside the car.

It's not a hidden fact among fans that Jungkook is known for his humble gestures at the airport, where he keeps bowing to reporters, fans, and whoever is present at the event, showcasing his gratitude. As soon as fans saw the video, they took to social media. One fan tweeted:

¹⁰🧚🏻‍♀️ @jeonsfairyy jungkook is always so humble and polite he kept waving and bowing to the fans and the reporters till the end :(

"South Korean media loves Jungkook": Fans believe even the media adores the Euphoria singer

In the video shared by Dispatch, it was clearly seen that whenever a media person spoke to Jungkook, he humbly replied to them and bowed whenever he went out of their sight.

When a reporter asked him if it had been a long time, he replied that yes, it has, and he also said thank you to the reporter who wished him and the group for BTS' 10th Anniversary FESTA. When a female reporter requested him to do a heart pose, he got shy but did it anyway. Fans loved how he kept bowing in front of them and waving at fans, making them feel valued.

Whenever Jungkook arrives at the airport for his scheduled activities, he continues to show respect to the media and fans by bowing and waving. In South Korea, bowing is a form of respect. The more you bow in front of the other person, the more respect you show them, and the Euphoria singer proves it again and again.

Check out how fans are reacting to Jungkook's thoughtful gesture at the Incheon International Airport:

JK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ @Daily_JKUpdate Jungkook bowing and greeting everyone! He is so kind and humble!



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK



𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK



Can you blame them?

Daily_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97 🩷



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK



star⁹⁷ @stargguck Jungkook is so sweet): , in the airport he made so much finger heart and hand heart to everyone and as always he bowed 90° . How precious and sweet this boy is he's so lovely and respectful person ♡

𝑅𝒶𝒽𝒶𝒻 ⁽ᵗᵏ⁾🔥💦 @R_taekook22 🫂



_ “Just by looking into your eyes, Jungkook”

_“Let's meet a solo album!”

_ "Discovering Jungkook's deer eyes"

Dani💋@InASubBubble @InASubBubble

나비.97 (FAN) @maineventjeon Wherever Jungkook goes, he always shows his love for the fans.. he kept waving at the fans, reporters, and all the media staff till the last minute. He’s the most humble idol in this world..



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK



The Euphoria singer's letter for ARMYs and recent activities

Jungkook recently penned a heartfelt letter for ARMYs on the 10th Anniversary FESTA, where he poured out his love for his fans.

"That goes to say that it's thanks to our ARMYs that 10 whole years have gone by so quickly!! Thank you so much for being by our side these last 10 years !!! I want our ARMYs to be healthy, I want Bangtan to be healthy, and I want us to show each other our love as we take each precious, glorious step to continue our journey," he said.

"At this point, I can't even imagine living a life without ARMY TT. On an unrelated note, writing all of this has made me realize my personality has changed more than I thought it has hmm..Anyways, in conclusion. What's 10 years anyway? 20 year anniversary let's goo," he added.

「 claire ⁷ 」 @btstranslation7 anniversary letter on weverse



On May 10, 2023, the singer appeared at Calvin Klein's Seoul pop-up event, held to celebrate the launch of Jennie's exclusive capsule collection as a member of BLACKPINK. He attended the event as he recently became the global ambassador for the American brand Calvin Klein.

He has also released Take Two with fellow group members, which has created many records on Music Charts. The song has become the fastest K-Pop song to reach at No.1 spot on the iTunes chart.

It has been reported that the singer is working on his solo album and will release it in July 2023.

