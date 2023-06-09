"You will always be famous": ARMYs rejoice as BTS' Take Two becomes the fastest K-pop song to reach No.1 spot on US iTunes 

On June 9, 2023, BTS dropped their latest single, Take Two, in celebration of their 10th Anniversary and as a gift for ARMYs. As the group is inactive and members are either involved in individual activities or enlisted for mandatory military service, fans took a pledge to pour out love for Take Two.

Soon after the song's release, it became the fastest K-pop song to reach the No.1 spot on US iTunes and succeeded BTS member Jin's The Astronaut and Bad Decisions. All these records were made within one hour and ten minutes.

As soon as the ARMYs heard about Take Two's latest feat, they could not contain their excitement and took to social media. Fans stated that although group activities have been halted for a while, they will always be famous. One fan tweeted:

Fans are proud of the latest feat achieved by BTS for their latest single, Take Two

Fans are encouraging each other to stream the latest single with much motivation and energy. They believe that while the members are away, they should pour out the same kind of love and support they used to show them when they were active. So far, Take Two has reached at No.1 spot in 90 countries overall. Fans are proud and ecstatic about the single's achievement.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest achievements of BTS' Take Take occupying the No.1 spot in the US iTunes charts:

Fastest songs from Korean acts to reach #1 on US iTunes !



#2. The Astronaut - 1h 23min



Fastest songs from Korean acts to reach #1 on US iTunes !

#1. #TakeTwo - 1h 10min (NEW)
#2. The Astronaut - 1h 23min

Have you heard Take Two? Our silver vocalist shines once again!

"Take Two" reached #1 on US itunes in just 1 hour 10 minutes. Fastest song by a Korean act to do so.



"Take Two" reached #1 on US itunes in just 1 hour 10 minutes. Fastest song by a Korean act to do so.https://t.co/mbJulW8Kib

"Take Two is now the fastest song by a k-act to reach #1 on the US iTunes"

Take Two not only climbed the No.1 spot on the iTunes chart but also created many other records. The music video for the aforementioned single has surpassed over three million views on YouTube. It also reached the No.7 spot on the Melon charts as of this article's writing.

“you the one who just LIGHT me up”

“maybe it's the BEGINning”

“the intersection of SOULs we've made over the years”

“when we TOGETHER sing the song”

“what kind of FACE would you be standing on?”

“yeah we never felt so YOUNG”

“will you STAY?” oh, this is spoil take two lyrics“you the one who just LIGHT me up”“maybe it's the BEGINning”“the intersection of SOULs we've made over the years”“when we TOGETHER sing the song”“what kind of FACE would you be standing on?”“yeah we never felt so YOUNG”“will you STAY?” oh, this is spoil take two lyrics😭“you the one who just LIGHT me up”“maybe it's the BEGINning”“the intersection of SOULs we've made over the years”“when we TOGETHER sing the song”“what kind of FACE would you be standing on?”“yeah we never felt so YOUNG”“will you STAY?” https://t.co/j1obtE8KKN

Meanwhile, fans aim to stream harder and increase YouTube views by seven million by the end of the release day. They are also enjoying the lyrics of Take Two and the 10th Anniversary FESTA celebrations.

Fans stated they were emotional after reading the following lyrics of the song as Take Two is the gift provided by the group:

"Yeah, we never felt so young. When together sing the song Looking into each other's eyes. Even in the dark. Yeah we never felt so right. When I got you by my side following the path we walked together. Oh we young forever."

Suga's chorus in the Take Two made them feel they are not alone and need not be afraid of uncertain paths. The following lyrics also assured them that they were in safe hands:

"The desert becomes the sea, we swim forever. The lonely whale is now singing together. Since we're together, I'm not afrai to wish for eternity. My faith is you and you're the only reason. You're my silver lining. You the one who just light me up. Oh I can always feel you beside me. The sunset hits the building. We are given to each other like this."

BTS' recent activities

BTS members have been active on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, where they have been posting about Take Two. Meanwhile, Jin and j-hope are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service.

Suga has released his collaborative song, Lilith, along with Halsey and is currently on his Agust D Tour. Meanwhile, BTS V has recently returned to South Korea after concluding his overseas schedule. Fans are excited to see his speculated blonde hair, which he has been hiding.

The group leader, RM, posted about Take Two on his Instagram story and shared a list of exercises he plans to do. Jimin recently released a new song Dear.ARMY, which is a hidden track from his debut album FACE. Jungkok recently went live on Weverse, where he interacted with many fans.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the BTS reunion in 2025.

