"She's the moment": ARMYs rejoice as BTS' Dynamite becomes the first MV to hit 1.7 billion views on YouTube

On June 5, BTS's music video Dynamite achieved a remarkable milestone by crossing the threshold of 1.7 billion views on YouTube and becoming the first-ever K-pop music video to hit a new milestone on the platform. BTS made history with their release of Dynamite in August 2020, as it marked their first-ever full-length English song.

The track swiftly became a phenomenal success, emerging as one of the most significant hits of the year. The single also garnered numerous prestigious honors, including a Grammy nomination in that same year. Fans worldwide enthusiastically celebrated the group's creation of this uplifting track, which served as a source of inspiration during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As soon as ARMYs learned about the latest record set by the group, they took to social media to congratulate the idols. One fan tweeted, noting that "she's the moment," referring to Dynamite currently being in the limelight.

Fans are celebrating BTS' Dynamite's newest record

Given the latest feat achieved by the group, ARMYs are currently over the moon. They are now aiming for two billion views on YouTube and even encouraging other fans to stream harder to achieve the same.

The song has been creating and breaking many records since its release during the pandemic, and fans are now proud that the magic of Dynamite has continued to inspire and uplift fans and it's popularity hasn't faded. Check out how fans are reacting to BTS' Dynamite music video reaching 1.7 billion views on YouTube:

LILITH @Koobidivines LILITH @Koobidivines twitter.com/soglossyyy/sta… Since we're talking about kcharts BTS years old song are eating up all blackpink latest releases there @PopBasek Since we're talking about kcharts BTS years old song are eating up all blackpink latest releases there @PopBasek twitter.com/soglossyyy/sta… https://t.co/maaE65dNWN BTS can go into haitus for years still dynamite and spring day would be blocking everyone on charts. twitter.com/Koobidivines/s… BTS can go into haitus for years still dynamite and spring day would be blocking everyone on charts. twitter.com/Koobidivines/s… https://t.co/kBZYiSQNXj

Emii ⁷ 🐱 @__Emiina Dynamite official MV has now surpassed 1.7 Billion views 🥳 Dynamite official MV has now surpassed 1.7 Billion views 🥳🔥 https://t.co/VuvhxeTRGm

BTS City @BangtanStates



Congratulations BTS and Armys



youtu.be/gdZLi9oWNZg "Dynamite" official MV has surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube, @BTS_twt 1st MV to do soCongratulations BTS and Armys "Dynamite" official MV has surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube, @BTS_twt 1st MV to do soCongratulations BTS and Armys 🎉🎉youtu.be/gdZLi9oWNZg https://t.co/Bsimwbl6Gj

A recent report from Herald Pop, dated April 12, 2023, stated that BTS' Dynamite achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first foreign song ever to exceed 700 million streams in the history of Oricon. The English single amassed a staggering 1,845,700 streams between April 3 and April 9 on Oricon, Japan's largest music site.

Now, having set a new record, fans are proud that Dynamite is achieving greater milestones across the world in the music industry. BTS' Dynamite not only propelled the group to their inaugural Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, but it also marked the first time a Korean act had ever received a Grammy nomination.

Additionally, Dynamite made history by securing the top position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three consecutive weeks. Upon its release, the song garnered a remarkable 7.778 million streams on its opening day, establishing it as the highest opening-day stream count for a song in 2020. Moreover, BTS became the first foreign act to achieve a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ), surpassing 500 million streams.

Following Dynamite, the group also released their next English singles including Butter and Permission to Dance that created much buzz among fans.

More about the group member's individual activities

For the time being, the group's activities have been paused as the members are preparing for their mandatory military service. In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen is required to serve in the military for one or two years. Currently, Jin and j-hope are enrolled in the military and are keeping fans updated about their well-being through the South Korean social media platform Weverse.

Meanwhile, Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung have reportedly been working on their solo music albums, and Suga is currently on his first-ever solo tour, the Agust D Tour, that recently concluded concerts in Japan.

The group's leader RM released his solo album Indigo in December last year, while Jimin recently dropped his first-ever solo album, FACE, and has been involved in promotional activities for Tiffany & Co and Dior. Vocalist Kim Tae-hyung is also scheduled to hold his first-ever solo fan meeting in collaboration with SimInvest in June, as he has been chosen as the international ambassador for the platform.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the group's reunion in 2025, when all the members of BTS will have completed their mandatory military service.

Poll : 0 votes