“Leave Han So-hee Instagram alone”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans rally in support of actress after a section of fans flood her Instagram with hate comments

It was recently revealed that K-drama star Han So-hee will be starring in BTS’ Jungkook's upcoming single SEVEN’s official music video. While most fans are curious to see the two Korean stars together, some are not pleased with the My Name star’s participation in the music video and took to her Instagram to spew hateful comments about her.

Certain BTS fans leave hateful comments on Han So-hee's posts (Image via Instagram/xeesoxee)

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans have rallied in Han So-hee’s support and are trying to drown out the hate comments with sweet and supportive messages for the World of the Married actress.

Certain BTS fans leave positive comments on Han So-hee's posts (Image via Instagram/xeesoxee)

Additionally, BTS’ Jungkook’s fans have called out fellow ARMYs and demanded they treat the Euphoria singer’s colleagues with respect and not write hateful comments on their personal social media accounts. "Leave Han So Hee Instagram alone", wrote @gyuko137, urging fans to be kind to the actress.

bhavii⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ⋆ @gyuko137 Leave Han So Hee instagram alone it's not confirmed yet the rumor spreaded like wild fire. People on insta is spreading hate against her and filling her comments with disgusting things. She is just doing her job bro leave her alone Leave Han So Hee instagram alone it's not confirmed yet the rumor spreaded like wild fire. People on insta is spreading hate against her and filling her comments with disgusting things. She is just doing her job bro leave her alone

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans leave positive messages for Han So-hee after she gets hated on by a section of fans

정국♡Allisson⁷ ˋ°•*⁀➷♡ JJK1 IS COMING! @jjk_97q PLEASE COMMENT NICE THINGS ON HER LATEST POST PLEASE REPORT RUDE COMMENTS ON HAN SO HEE’S INSTAGRAM POSTPLEASE COMMENT NICE THINGS ON HER LATEST POST PLEASE REPORT RUDE COMMENTS ON HAN SO HEE’S INSTAGRAM POST‼️‼️ PLEASE COMMENT NICE THINGS ON HER LATEST POST‼️💗

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans are stoked about his upcoming digital single, SEVEN. Not only does it mark the commencement of his solo activities, but it is also the first time an established Korean actress is featured in a BTS music video. Although BIG HIT MUSIC has not personally confirmed whether Han So-hee will star with BTS’ maknae in the SEVEN music video, fans are already sharing their honest reactions to the news.

While most ARMYs are excited to see BTS’ Jungkook and Han So-hee collaborate for his official solo single, SEVEN’s music video, a certain section of fans spewed vitriol and hatred on her Instagram posts. Though the majority of ARMYs have rightfully condemned this problematic behavior by stans, a few others believe those spewing hatred are Antis (non-fans) attempting to malign genuine fans of BTS’ Jungkook.

Hence, to transform hateful messages into sweet and affirmative messages, the BTS singer’s fans are calling out problematic stans and encouraging one another to be on their best behavior towards Han So-hee.

aish⁷ // YKIK 🧡💛 @minyo0n9i Can we just spam Han So Hee’s acc with bora hearts? That’s what I did. Please report those nasty comments/accs too and don’t engage. It will just make their comments be shown on top. Can we just spam Han So Hee’s acc with bora hearts? That’s what I did. Please report those nasty comments/accs too and don’t engage. It will just make their comments be shown on top.

aish⁷ // YKIK 🧡💛 @minyo0n9i Y’all Han So Hee is getting hate on Instagram from some Armys… I thought we were better than this ☹️ Y’all Han So Hee is getting hate on Instagram from some Armys… I thought we were better than this ☹️

house of cards with uno @Bang_si_hyuk_pd

So there are many hate comments under Han So Hee's instagram posts

We just need to send mails to BigHit about suspending those accounts @nuseywill Y'all I need helpSo there are many hate comments under Han So Hee's instagram postsWe just need to send mails to BigHit about suspending those accounts @nuseywill Y'all I need helpSo there are many hate comments under Han So Hee's instagram postsWe just need to send mails to BigHit about suspending those accounts

7 ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @spidxykoo can some delusional armys leave han so hee alone, I'm so tired of Instagram armys can some delusional armys leave han so hee alone, I'm so tired of Instagram armys

Silver🦋🦋lining⁷ @bliss_era @minyo0n9i Truthfully, I've realized it's not Armys that do those stuffs @minyo0n9i Truthfully, I've realized it's not Armys that do those stuffs

marwa⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ @itsthvzone @minyo0n9i They're not armys they're solos and shippers.some are saying Jungkook is gay and he's dating Taehyung and some are crying for lisko**! It's literally disgusting!!!! @minyo0n9i They're not armys they're solos and shippers.some are saying Jungkook is gay and he's dating Taehyung and some are crying for lisko**! It's literally disgusting!!!!

hzeoomin🍊 @seepsuha @minyo0n9i F nooooooo. She’s better than J i am telling youuu please she doesn’t deserve any any hates @minyo0n9i F nooooooo. She’s better than J i am telling youuu please she doesn’t deserve any any hates

According to Korean media outlet OSEN, Han So-hee wrapped up filming the music video of SEVEN in Los Angeles, USA, on June 22 itself. It is said to be her first appearance in a music video in four years. The World of the Married actress starred in the music video for MeloMance’s You & I in 2019. Notably, this is her first time starring in Bangtan’s music video and collaborating with BTS’ Jungkook.

Additionally, she has also been featured in SHINee’s Tell Me What to Do, Roy Kim’s The Hardest Part, and Jung Yonghwa’s That Girl in the past. ARMYs are excited to see how BTS’ Jungkook and Han So-hee’s first-ever work collaboration pans out and what role the My Name actress portrays in the music video, as she is considered a brilliant actor by fans.

BTS’ Jungkook releases the official schedule leading up to the release of SEVEN

BTS’ talented maknae released the official schedule leading up to the release of his solo single SEVEN. Dressed in a trendy blazer with no shirt, the My You singer made ARMYs swoon with the stylish promotional layout for SEVEN, marking all the milestone events and activities.

July 3 marks the release of his previous two unofficial singles, Still With You and My You. On July 6, he will release the concept photo and short film for the album. This will be followed by the release of a Behind The Scenes film on July 7.

On July 10, he will drop the Recording Film Preview, two days later, on July 12, he will drop the MV teaser for SEVEN, and finally the song on July 14.

A day later, on July 15, BTS’ maknae will release SEVEN's official performance video, and ten days later, on the 25th, he will release the Recording Film, marking the official end of his scheduled events for SEVEN.

SEVEN will be officially released on July 14 at 1 pm KST.

