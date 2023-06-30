“I’m sorry I really wanted to get it”: BTS’ Jungkook reveals he got new lip piercing on recent Weverse livestream

BTS’ Jungkook announced the release of his upcoming digital single SEVEN via Weverse on Thursday, June 29 and also through an official statement from his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC. Shortly, after which he took to Weverse to chat with ARMYs, showcase his workout regime and answer random fan queries.

At one point, he revealed that he has gotten a new piercing on his lips, sharing that he now has a second hole next to his lip ring. The Euphoria singer stated:

“I got another piercing here but, there might be ARMYs who won’t like it. I’m sorry I really wanted to get it.”

SK POP @SKPopCulture 🤩



(We don't know who won't like this, but admin is in love... all over again 🥹 )



SEVEN IS COMING

JJK1 IS COMING twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🗨️ #BTS ' JEON JUNGKOOK shows off his new lip piercing on Weverse livestream while talking about his upcoming solo release "Seven" and more!(We don't know who won't like this, but admin is in love... all over again 🥹SEVEN IS COMINGJJK1 IS COMING #JungKook_Seven 🗨️ #BTS' JEON JUNGKOOK shows off his new lip piercing on Weverse livestream while talking about his upcoming solo release "Seven" and more! 😍🤩🎶(We don't know who won't like this, but admin is in love... all over again 🥹😍)SEVEN IS COMING JJK1 IS COMING #JungKook_Seven 💜 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HmbaDAccnc

ARMYs are aware that BTS’ Jungkook is very fond of piercings and tattoos and regularly experiments with the same. He has multiple ear piercings, one on the left eyebrow, and now, two lip piercings. ARMYs also regularly suspect the Dreamers’ singer has multiple piercings which they are not aware of.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans praise his new lip piercing amidst him expressing his apprehension on Weverse Live

BTS’ Jungkook recently shared on a Weverse live that he has gotten a new lip piercing formation, called 'Spider Bites,' which are two silver dots beneath his original lip piercing. The Euphoria singer himself shared the news excitedly while reluctantly adding that he is aware that a lot of ARMYs don’t like him getting piercings but he wanted one, so he got it done, while apologising for it as well.

bts 🪁 SEVEN @dilijeon jungkook getting another lip piercing bc he don't wanna look all cute and round .. WHOS GONNA TELL HIM jungkook getting another lip piercing bc he don't wanna look all cute and round .. WHOS GONNA TELL HIM https://t.co/gNU26bOHWt

ARMYs, however, rallied in his support by not only praising his new Spider Bites piercing but also stating that he need not apologise for leading his life by his choice. For those unversed, BTS’ Jungkook has faced several instances in the past wherein a section of fans have schooled him over his personal or sartorial choices, like him getting tattoos and piercings.

Although, the My Time singer has apologised time and again out of politeness, fans wrote encouraging messages in support of his new piercing:

❼ @Taekoomania JUNGKOOK SHOWS US HIS PIERCING AND ALSO SAYS HE LOVES IT JUNGKOOK SHOWS US HIS PIERCING AND ALSO SAYS HE LOVES IT https://t.co/0bi0NHz4bt

sara⁷ 🥢 @ot7enthusiast

Goddamn that new lip piercing on jungkook look so good Goddamn that new lip piercing on jungkook look so good😭🔥https://t.co/l4bWux3uqU

audrey ⁷₁₃ ♡🍡 @bbymochijimi jungkook showing his new lip piercing WHAT IF I JUST GO INSANE RN. jungkook showing his new lip piercing WHAT IF I JUST GO INSANE RN. https://t.co/NtKA7r3ZT0

💫 slow @vmxn__



me: aww the piercing is so round like my roundie 🫶🏼 jungkook admirer₇ @dreamjeons jungkook showing us his new piercing!!!! jungkook showing us his new piercing!!!! https://t.co/r70ZlZ0bSy jungkook: i'm too cutie and roundie so i got another piercing to look coolerme: aww the piercing is so round like my roundie 🫶🏼 twitter.com/dreamjeons/sta… jungkook: i'm too cutie and roundie so i got another piercing to look coolerme: aww the piercing is so round like my roundie 🫶🏼 twitter.com/dreamjeons/sta…

BTS once said (slow) @btslinesiconic @tteokminnie you don’t need to be sorry my baby its your choice and we love you anyway @tteokminnie you don’t need to be sorry my baby its your choice and we love you anyway

ARMYs joked that at this point they have lost count of his piercings and tattoos and joked that BTS’ Jungkook should perhaps reveal the complete list of his tattoos and piercings to them. Additionally, fans warned each other against making comments about the My You singer’s wardrobe and personal choices and to let him be.

BTS’ Jungkook’s SEVEN pre-order gets sold out within a couple of hours of its release

On June 29, BIG HIT MUSIC revealed the BTS’ maknae’s upcoming solo single SEVEN, which officially marks the start of his solo activities. It is described as an “invigorating summer song,” which aims to showcase the complete range of his unique charms.

JK DAILYʲᵏ @Daily_JKUpdate



#Jungkook #Seven #JungKook_Seven

SEVEN IS COMING “BIGHIT RESTOCK SEVEN” is trending as SEVEN by JUNGKOOK got sold out less than 12 hours from BTS StoreSEVEN IS COMING “BIGHIT RESTOCK SEVEN” is trending as SEVEN by JUNGKOOK got sold out less than 12 hours from BTS Store#Jungkook #Seven #JungKook_Seven SEVEN IS COMING https://t.co/EkgB7Sox2F

Bangtan hopes to continue its summer song tradition after Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance. SEVEN is said to have two versions - Clean and Explicit. The track's pre-order was declared sold out less than 12 hours from BTS' US Store. So much so that, ARMYs began trending “BIG HIT RESTOCK SEVEN” demanding more copies of the idol's highly-anticipated single.

Additionally, according to an initial report carried out by Sports Chosun previously, BTS’ Jungkook could embark on a solo world tour and an upcoming collab with Canadian superstar Justin Bieber.

Poll : 0 votes