“He’ll be perfect for Bulgari”: BTS’ Jung Kook’s fans react as CEO Babin follows singer’s fan accounts, sparking rumors of a collab

BTS’ Jung Kook’s fans are elated as luxury brand Bulgari’s CEO Jean-Christophe Babin has followed two of his fan accounts as well as BTS' official Instagram account, "bts.bighitofficial," sparking rumors of a possible collab with the Euphoria singer. He also shared his FIFA World Cup song Dreamers on his Instagram stories.

ARMYs are convinced that BTS’ Jung Kook is the next member to be brought on board for Bulgari, joining BLACKPINK’s Lisa as the brand’s official ambassador.

So far, BTS’ maknae has only Calvin Klein in his repertoire. The Euphoria singer was declared the newest face of the global brand in late March and has participated in several campaigns for it so far.

If he is confirmed for Bulgari, this will be the second international luxury brand in his kitty within four months. "He’ll be perfect for Bulgari," writes @zkldn1313, with an additional compliment for BTS’ Jung Kook, "Man he is gonna be fab."

BTS’ Jung Kook might be onboard as Bulgari’s new brand ambassador, and fans are ecstatic

Bulgari’s CEO Jean-Christophe Babin recently hosted the brand’s 75th-anniversary celebration of their Serpenti collection in Seoul, Korea, on June 28.

He shared a picturesque snap of Seoul city, tagging Seoul city’s main account, Kukjegallery, and Bulgari with the hashtag Serpenti 75 years, and used BTS’ Jungkook’s theme song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Dreamers as a hint that the luxury brand is courting the My Time singer to become their newest brand ambassador alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa.

There is a high probability that BTS’ Jung Kook may sign with Bulgari, joining fellow 97-liner BLACKPINK’s Lisa as a global ambassador. If this happens, it will also mark the first collaboration of any kind between BTS’ and BLACKPINK’s maknae members.

The Euphoria singer is expected to make his much-awaited solo debut on July 14, as per Korean media outlet Sports Chosun. Hence, this promises to be a double deal for the singer, and fans are rooting for BTS’ Jung Kook to become Bulgari’s brand ambassador.

BTS’ maknae was previously spotted wearing a Bulgari ring while filming for Bangtan’s 2021 summer song Butter. If his brand ambassadorship with Bulgari is confirmed, it will also be the second brand deal he shares with a BLACKPINK member after Calvin Klein.

For those unversed, Jennie is also the global ambassador for Calvin Klein alongside the Dreamers singer. Additionally, BTS’ Jungkook will join the likes of Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as fellow Bulgari brand ambassadors.

BTS’ Jung Kook is all set to make his solo debut soon

BTS’ maknae has joined the ranks as one of the most-anticipated artists to be releasing new music in July. Reportedly, he will be the sixth Bangtan member after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, and SUGA’s D-DAY to release his solo album.

According to a report by Sports Chosun, the Begin singer’s debut solo album will have a b-side English track, a possible world tour like SUGA, and a potential collab with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber. Korean Media revealed that the news of his solo debut has taken over the K-pop industry.

“The news of BTS Jungkook's solo comeback is a hot potato in the music industry in July. Although the official comeback date has not been confirmed, fans' expectations are already at their peak as they are the main vocal of BTS, which has formed a fandom around the world.”

More news regarding his official comeback will be revealed in due course of time.

