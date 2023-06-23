"Jungkook's first instinct was reach out to help her": BTS' singer gains praise for tackling dangerous crowd at Incheon airport

South Korean media outlet Dispatch recently announced that BTS' Jungkook would be arriving back from his overseas schedule on Thursday, June 22, at the Incheon International airport. As a result of the announcement, a huge crowd gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the Dreamers singer.

When Jungkook arrived at the Incheon International airport, fans started waving and screaming at the top of their voices, welcoming him back to South Korea.

However, things began to get messy when a large group of people started following the idol to get a closer look at him, with many even crossing the barricades present at the airport.

As security tried to protect Jungkook from the mob, he noticed that a fan was about to trip on the floor, and he tried to help her without any second thoughts. After witnessing the generous gesture of the BTS member, fans were left praising him for being so thoughtful and kind. One fan commented:

mirakoo⁷ (rest) | TAKE TWO 🥕🍎🍊 @voiceofjeon Two different angles of the moment a woman — who was way too close to him, btw — almost tripped because of the crowd rush and jungkook’s first instinct was to reach out to help her… all while he’s being mobbed.



He’s honestly too pure for this world. Two different angles of the moment a woman — who was way too close to him, btw — almost tripped because of the crowd rush and jungkook’s first instinct was to reach out to help her… all while he’s being mobbed.He’s honestly too pure for this world. https://t.co/k5GiPeKlbj

"He's an angel": Fans left enraged at the Incheon International Airport crowd for making Jungkook uncomfortable

As Jungkook arrived at the Incheon International Airport on Thursday, he left by bowing to showcase his utmost respect to the fans and reporters present at the scene. However, things started getting out of hand when fans who wanted to get a closer look at the idol started crowding around him.

The idol was guarded and well-protected by his security team, but the amount of pushing amidst the crowd led many fans to trip over each other. When one female fan who wanted to get close to the idol tripped, he tried to protect her from falling. Later, the BTS member's bodyguard also helped her from tripping over.

나비.97 (FAN) @maineventjeon I could find Jungkook in the biggest crowd, for real, he is such a dream ♡ I could find Jungkook in the biggest crowd, for real, he is such a dream ♡ https://t.co/9ujgVl06n0

After several videos capturing this moment went viral, many fans praised the singer for being thoughtful, while others demanded more protection for the Left and Right idol. ARMYs also expressed their rage towards fans who were unable to control themselves and forgot their manners at the airport. According to many, this chaos resulted in disturbance and created an uncomfortable moment for the idol.

Check out how fans are reacting to the idol's thoughtful gesture at the Incheon International Airport:

Jungkook SNS  @Jungkook_SNS Jungkook trying to help despite people not giving him space. He's an angel. Welcome Home Jungkook! Jungkook trying to help despite people not giving him space. He's an angel. Welcome Home Jungkook! https://t.co/4RffvUFQH5

나비.97 (FAN) @maineventjeon The cheers as soon as Jungkook walked in the airport 🥺 there were so many fans, reporters waiting to see him and he even bowed in every single direction.. what an angel that he is.



WELCOME HOME JUNGKOOK



The cheers as soon as Jungkook walked in the airport 🥺 there were so many fans, reporters waiting to see him and he even bowed in every single direction.. what an angel that he is. WELCOME HOME JUNGKOOKhttps://t.co/Jefq7tqrbz

JUNGKOOK SOUTH AFRICA 🇿🇦 @JkSouthAfrica Welcome home angel, we have missed you so terribly much and we hope that your stay in the States was a successful and eventful one. The breath of relief to know that you're back home safe and sound, is expected. Take rest dear and just know that we are prepared for JJK1 to drop Welcome home angel, we have missed you so terribly much and we hope that your stay in the States was a successful and eventful one. The breath of relief to know that you're back home safe and sound, is expected. Take rest dear and just know that we are prepared for JJK1 to drop🔥 https://t.co/9QOVITHurs

Jungkook Indonesia 🇮🇩 @Jungkooknesia crowd of fans today is very much at the airport. if they give space for jungkook it would be better or not to go to the airport then. it's very dangerous.



crowd of fans today is very much at the airport. if they give space for jungkook it would be better or not to go to the airport then. it's very dangerous. https://t.co/kVMRBMsAxV

. 🎄↹ @jjkthvsoloera The cheers, the love, amount of people who love him & wait for him is endearing.

But I think atp security needs to be more aligned with the amnt of crowd present on airport. This mobbing is overwhelming & scary.



Welcome Home Jungkook

Rest Well Jungkook

The cheers, the love, amount of people who love him & wait for him is endearing. But I think atp security needs to be more aligned with the amnt of crowd present on airport. This mobbing is overwhelming & scary.Welcome Home JungkookRest Well Jungkookhttps://t.co/iyI4bScOLx

Jungkook SNS  @Jungkook_SNS Apart from praising Jungkook’s eyes, visuals, greetings and all-white fashion, K-Media is also writing many articles regarding huge crowd and countless fans gathered at Incheon Airport to see Jungkook. Welcome Home Jungkook! Apart from praising Jungkook’s eyes, visuals, greetings and all-white fashion, K-Media is also writing many articles regarding huge crowd and countless fans gathered at Incheon Airport to see Jungkook. Welcome Home Jungkook! https://t.co/ssqs9be4Tq

JK fan 🐰 @jjkmyluv97

WELCOME HOME JUNGKOOK OUR POLITE KING

Jungkook kept bowing until the end omg 🥹WELCOME HOME JUNGKOOK OUR POLITE KING Jungkook kept bowing until the end omg 🥹😭💜WELCOME HOME JUNGKOOK OUR POLITE KING https://t.co/52G0mQbdX7

As Jungkook arrived in South Korea, fans started trending 'Welcome Home Jungkook' on social media in order to express their joy and love for the idol. Many fans were also left speculating if the singer is occupied filming for his upcoming album abroad or not.

More about Jungkook

The 25-year-old idol is a member and vocalist of popular South Korean seven-member boy band, BTS. Throughout the group's discography, he has contributed with three solo tracks that achieved success on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. These songs include Begin, Euphoria, and My Time. Additionally, he lent his vocals to the soundtrack song Stay Alive for BTS-based webtoon, 7Fates: Chakho.

In 2022, the singer collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on the single Left and Right, which reached number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

During the same year, he made history as the first South Korean artist to release an official song for the FIFA World Cup soundtrack. His song, titled Dreamers, was performed by him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony.

It has been reported that the idol will allegedly release his first-ever solo album in July 2023.

