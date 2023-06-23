"Jungkook's first instinct was reach out to help her": BTS' singer gains praise for tackling dangerous crowd at Incheon airport

South Korean media outlet Dispatch recently announced that BTS' Jungkook would be arriving back from his overseas schedule on Thursday, June 22, at the Incheon International airport. As a result of the announcement, a huge crowd gathered at the airport to catch a glimpse of the Dreamers singer.
When Jungkook arrived at the Incheon International airport, fans started waving and screaming at the top of their voices, welcoming him back to South Korea.
However, things began to get messy when a large group of people started following the idol to get a closer look at him, with many even crossing the barricades present at the airport.
As security tried to protect Jungkook from the mob, he noticed that a fan was about to trip on the floor, and he tried to help her without any second thoughts. After witnessing the generous gesture of the BTS member, fans were left praising him for being so thoughtful and kind. One fan commented:
"He's an angel": Fans left enraged at the Incheon International Airport crowd for making Jungkook uncomfortable
As Jungkook arrived at the Incheon International Airport on Thursday, he left by bowing to showcase his utmost respect to the fans and reporters present at the scene. However, things started getting out of hand when fans who wanted to get a closer look at the idol started crowding around him.
The idol was guarded and well-protected by his security team, but the amount of pushing amidst the crowd led many fans to trip over each other. When one female fan who wanted to get close to the idol tripped, he tried to protect her from falling. Later, the BTS member's bodyguard also helped her from tripping over.
After several videos capturing this moment went viral, many fans praised the singer for being thoughtful, while others demanded more protection for the Left and Right idol. ARMYs also expressed their rage towards fans who were unable to control themselves and forgot their manners at the airport. According to many, this chaos resulted in disturbance and created an uncomfortable moment for the idol.
Check out how fans are reacting to the idol's thoughtful gesture at the Incheon International Airport:
As Jungkook arrived in South Korea, fans started trending 'Welcome Home Jungkook' on social media in order to express their joy and love for the idol. Many fans were also left speculating if the singer is occupied filming for his upcoming album abroad or not.
More about Jungkook
The 25-year-old idol is a member and vocalist of popular South Korean seven-member boy band, BTS. Throughout the group's discography, he has contributed with three solo tracks that achieved success on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. These songs include Begin, Euphoria, and My Time. Additionally, he lent his vocals to the soundtrack song Stay Alive for BTS-based webtoon, 7Fates: Chakho.
In 2022, the singer collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on the single Left and Right, which reached number 22 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
During the same year, he made history as the first South Korean artist to release an official song for the FIFA World Cup soundtrack. His song, titled Dreamers, was performed by him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony.
It has been reported that the idol will allegedly release his first-ever solo album in July 2023.