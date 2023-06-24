“Make this happen please”: BTS’ Jung Kook’s fans are stoked with excitement as Charlie Puth teases a potential live performance on Left and Right

BTS’ Jung Kook’s fans are stoked as American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth teases a potential live performance of the duo’s hit song Left and Right. For those unversed, on June 24, last year, BTS’ maknae marked his first official collaboration with his long-time idol Charlie Puth. The song marked BTS Jung Kook’s first solo collaboration outside of group activities with an international artist.

Recently, ARMYs took to social media to celebrate one year of Left and Right, and Charlie Puth joined the celebrations by sharing a tweet dedicated to the song's first anniversary.

A BTS @iluvuandme14 fan wrote that the only thing missing is a live performance of Left and Right, to which Charlie Puth replied by stating that maybe during one of his three South Korea dates. Unsurprisingly, the Attention singer’s tweet went viral, and fans are stoked to see them perform together.

@Daily_JKUpdate wrote, "Make this happen, please," accompanied by a crying and folded hands emoji.

BTS’ Jung Kook’s fans celebrate one year anniversary of Left and Right and a possible live performance with Charlie Puth

BTS’ Jungkook shared a glimpse of his unbridled talent and potential with his first solo collaboration with an international artist for the song Left and Right feat. Charlie Puth. The song is a B-side release from Charlie Puth’s third studio album of the same name, written by the Attention singer and Jacob Kasher Hindlin, with the former also serving as producer.

Left and Right marks their first official and second unofficial collaboration after their amazing performance on Charlie Puth’s song We Don’t Talk Anymore at the Genie Music Awards in 2018.

To mark Left and Right’s one-year anniversary, ARMYs took to social media to trend "1 year with Left and Right" and "Jungkook made history." Charlie Puth joined the celebrations by tweeting.

Charlie Puth @charlieputh Happy 1 year of Left & Right with JungKook! Thank you to all the fans who showed and continue to give so much love to this song. From its inception, a small melody idea I had in my head, to the success of it today, really blows my mind. Happy 1 year of Left & Right with JungKook! Thank you to all the fans who showed and continue to give so much love to this song. From its inception, a small melody idea I had in my head, to the success of it today, really blows my mind.

@iluvuandme14 replied to Charlie Puth’s tweet by writing, "The only thing missing is you guys performing the song together," to which the Light Switch singer responded by saying, "Maybe on 1 of my 3 South Korea dates;)." For those unversed, Charlie Puth will be touring Asia all of October as part of his "Charlie" Live Experience world tour.

The singer will be performing in Seoul’s KSPO Dome on October 20 and 21, and ARMYs are hoping for BTS’ Jung Kook’s live duet performance with Charlie Puth. BTS’ maknae has always lavished praise on Charlie Puth and named the American artist as one of his favorite role models and desired collaborators. Check out fan reactions.

Fans of both artists loved Left and Right for its frisky music and progressive lyrics about past love with hints of homosexuality, as well as its music video featuring Jungkook and Charlie Puth. The single debuted at number one in India, the Philippines, and Vietnam and peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, BTS’ maknae’s first solo entry on the Hot 100 chart. Left and Right also sealed the number 5 spot on the Billboard 200, earning both their first top-10 entries on the latter.

ARMYs are sincerely hoping that they will perform together at Charlie Puth’s Seoul concert in October, marking their second official stage collaboration after five years.

BTS’ Jungkook is currently prepping for his debut solo album

BTS’ maknae is reportedly the sixth member to release his debut solo album. So far, J-hope has released Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, Jimin’s FACE, and SUGA’s D-DAY. Earlier this month, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that BTS’ youngest member will officially make his solo debut on July 14, 2023, a month and a day after BTS’ 10th debut anniversary (June 13).

BIG HIT MUSIC responded to Sports Chosun’s report by stating:

“We will make an announcement once the release schedule for Jungkook’s solo album has been confirmed.”

It is reported that JJK1 might include a b-side English single, a possible collaboration with labelmate Justin Bieber, and a potential world tour, though nothing is confirmed. BTS’ RM teased ARMYs that the group’s maknae Jungkook is "preparing something fun" at their annual 2023 Festa Event but did not disclose any details, hyping ARMYs anticipation for the maknae’s solo debut.

