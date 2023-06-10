“BTS are the kindest people”: Jungkook’s former classmate’s anecdote about his kind behaviour is winning ARMYs hearts

BTS’ Jungkook has often won hearts for his down-to-earth and humble behavior from fellow colleagues, industry people, and fans. Recently an anonymous fan took to a popular Korean forum to share an incident involving the Dreamers’ singer.
The fan revealed that BTS’ maknae helped boost her morale in a big way. The post has since gone viral on social media, with ARMYs expressing their love and pride for Jungkook and praising him for his kind behavior at a time when school bullying is such a prevalent issue in South Korea.
Taking to Twitter, several fans shared memories of BTS members showing kind gestures on and off-screen. Praising the septet, user @agustdsmixer also tweeted how Bangtan’s maknae sets an example with his good behaviour.
BTS’ Jungkook saves a classmate from bullying; ARMYs react to his kind gesture
In a tweet shared by @R_taekook22, one of BTS’ Jungkook’s former classmates from elementary school revealed that the Euphoria singer protected her from school bullying. The anonymous classmate revealed that when she was in elementary school, she was overweight and was thus bullied by other classmates for that. However, the Euphoria singer was the only one who helped her, and thanks to him, she regained her confidence and self-esteem.
She further thanked him for being kind, and even if he does not remember her, she will always be grateful to him. The Euphoria singer’s kindness was well-received by fans and media portals around the world.
In addition, Mexican TV program Cuéntamelo Ya! reported the news of the anonymous girl showing her gratitude towards BTS maknae and helping her when she was teased for being obese back in elementary school.
The incident was originally shared by the anonymous classmate on April 19, 2021, but it has gone viral recently. At the time, the original post has gained 6289 views and 176 likes. However, @R_taekook22's translation of the post has 4,313 retweets, 661.6K views and 29.2K likes.
BTS’ Jungkook participates in the Super dance challenge with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu
On June 9, BTS’ maknae and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu surprised ARMYCARATs by getting together for the Super Dance challenge. For those unversed, Super is the hit title track of SEVENTEEN’s latest album, FML. The two are not only idols of the same age but are also friends from the same group (97-liners friends group) and agency (HYBE).
Their dance video became a huge hit online, garnering 15.8M views, 4.8M likes (most liked Super dance challenge video), 190K+ comments (the most commented SEVENTEEN post of all time), and 299K+ reposts (most reposted Super dance challenge posts) on TikTok. On Twitter, the video has been trending globally with the tags “OMG Jungkook,” “Mingyu,” “Jungkookie,” and “Super Dance.”
Later, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu took to Instagram to share the dance challenge on his personal Instagram account with the caption “Thank you sunbaenim” (senior). In response, BTS' maknae addressed him as “hoobae” (junior) on Weverse and revealed he enjoyed participating in the dance video as well.