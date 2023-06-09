“OMG Jungkook and Mingyu finally”: ARMYCARATs rejoice as the 97-liners finally do the SEVENTEEN’s Super dance challenge together

BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu finally got together to do the dance challenge for SEVENTEEN’s title track Super from their recent album, FML. It is no secret that besides being labelmates, the two are friends and colleagues of the same age and part of the same 97-liner friend group, consisting of SEVENTEEN’s The8 and DK, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, NCT’s Jaehyun, GOT7’s BamBam and Yugyeom, among others.
As expected, fans were excited to see them do this challenge together after teasing it several times previously. In the video, Jungkook is dressed in an all-black outfit with a beanie cap and shoes, while Mingyu is wearing a cream colored loose t-shirt, bucket hat, and black shorts.
BTS’ Jungkook and SVT’s Mingyu’s Super dance challenge sends the internet into a frenzy
On June 9, BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu finally fulfilled fans’ wishes of doing the trending Super dance challenge from the 13-member group’s recent album, FML.
In the opening moments, the two can be seen interacting hilariously. Mingyu explained that he should’ve contacted Jungkook earlier as he thanked his sunbaenim (senior) for participating. After finishing their bows, they bust out their best dance moves before shooting smiling salutations to the camera and giggling to end the video.
Unsurprisingly, the video went viral on the internet, trending on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok instantly. The Super Dance challenge video got 5.7 million views and 2 million likes on TikTok only in a couple of hours, as of this writing. On Twitter, the video has been trending globally with the tags “OMG Jungkook,” “Mingyu,” “Jungkookie,” and “Super Dance.”
On the other hand, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu uploaded the dance challenge on his personal Instagram account with the caption “Thank you sunbaenim.”
The Euphoria singer took to his Weverse account to thank his hoobae (junior), Mingyu, for including him in the Super Dance challenge. Additionally, he also pitched in Bangtan’s newest digital single Take Two and requested ARMYs to continue showering their love for their new OT7 song.
Fans also noted that it was BTS’ maknae’s first time doing any dance challenge with a colleague from his agency and outside his group activities. As such, they were happy that his first-ever dance challenge was with one of his close friends.
In fact, Mingyu revealed on Weverse that he hadn’t particularly met the Dreamers’ crooner to do the dance challenge, but it was an impromptu decision to do the challenge for ARMYCARATs. Mingyu also revealed that he was wearing slippers when he met BTS’ maknae, but he removed it while filming the dance because “I wouldn’t dare wear it when filming with sunbaenim.”
BTS’ Jungkook manifests his love for SEVENTEEN
ARMYs, who have been religiously watching the BTS’ makane's live streams this year, are well versed with the singer's love for SEVENTEEN’s new hit song, Super. The song has currently taken over the internet for its foot-thumping music, groovy dance sequences, and virality. In fact, Jungkook revealed that SEVENTEEN’s Jun taught him Super’s choreography. Moreover, he was seen jamming to the song in a couple of his recent Weverse lives.
BTS’ maknae also shared that Mingyu had asked him to film the challenge but hadn’t contacted him yet and that he was waiting to film the dance challenge with his fellow 97-liner friend.
The two K-pop groups are in a contract with their parent company, HYBE, even though they debuted under two different subsidiary companies - BIG HIT MUSIC (BTS) and PLEDIS Entertainment (SEVENTEEN). Although, both the gen 3 powerhouse K-pop groups have been friends for many years now, this the first time the 97-liners have done a dance challenge together, and fans are now hoping there are more in the future.