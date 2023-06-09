“OMG Jungkook and Mingyu finally”: ARMYCARATs rejoice as the 97-liners finally do the SEVENTEEN’s Super dance challenge together

BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu finally got together to do the dance challenge for SEVENTEEN’s title track Super from their recent album, FML. It is no secret that besides being labelmates, the two are friends and colleagues of the same age and part of the same 97-liner friend group, consisting of SEVENTEEN’s The8 and DK, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, NCT’s Jaehyun, GOT7’s BamBam and Yugyeom, among others.

As expected, fans were excited to see them do this challenge together after teasing it several times previously. In the video, Jungkook is dressed in an all-black outfit with a beanie cap and shoes, while Mingyu is wearing a cream colored loose t-shirt, bucket hat, and black shorts.

star⁹⁷ 0714 @stargguck

OMG JUNGKOOK AND MINGYU FINALLY OMG JUNGKOOK AND MINGYU FINALLY 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭https://t.co/Ae5qWmBVID

BTS’ Jungkook and SVT’s Mingyu’s Super dance challenge sends the internet into a frenzy

On June 9, BTS’ Jungkook and SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu finally fulfilled fans’ wishes of doing the trending Super dance challenge from the 13-member group’s recent album, FML.

In the opening moments, the two can be seen interacting hilariously. Mingyu explained that he should’ve contacted Jungkook earlier as he thanked his sunbaenim (senior) for participating. After finishing their bows, they bust out their best dance moves before shooting smiling salutations to the camera and giggling to end the video.

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs



sunbae-nim

mhm

thank you, i should have contacted you earlier

yes yes

🤝

please take good care of me

of course of course, ill try doing <this challenge> well

yes * points to line *

ah yes yes [from seventeen official tiktok]sunbae-nimmhmthank you, i should have contacted you earlieryes yesplease take good care of meof course of course, ill try doing wellyes * points to line *ah yes yes [from seventeen official tiktok]🐶 sunbae-nim🐰 mhm🐶 thank you, i should have contacted you earlier🐰 yes yes🐰🐶 🤝🐶 please take good care of me🐰 of course of course, ill try doing <this challenge> well🐶 yes * points to line *🐰 ah yes yes https://t.co/jabsTPQpo1

Unsurprisingly, the video went viral on the internet, trending on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok instantly. The Super Dance challenge video got 5.7 million views and 2 million likes on TikTok only in a couple of hours, as of this writing. On Twitter, the video has been trending globally with the tags “OMG Jungkook,” “Mingyu,” “Jungkookie,” and “Super Dance.”

BTS army 💜 @BTSfangirl790

JUNGKOOK SUNBAENIM

JUNGKOOKIE

SUPER DANCE CHALLENGE OMG JUNGKOOK YOUR DANCE IS SUPERBJUNGKOOK SUNBAENIMJUNGKOOKIESUPER DANCE CHALLENGE OMG JUNGKOOK YOUR DANCE IS SUPERB 😍JUNGKOOK SUNBAENIMJUNGKOOKIE 💜SUPER DANCE CHALLENGE https://t.co/FXqrROaJzO

Daily_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97



JUNGKOOK AND BESTIE MINGYU doing the SUPER Dance Challenge JUNGKOOK AND BESTIE MINGYU doing the SUPER Dance Challenge 😭😭😭https://t.co/O2nJxqRsuu

𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷🖤 @_RapperJK



“jungkook sunbaenim”

“Jungkookie”

“Super Dance Challenge” After #Jungkook appeared in Mingyu’s “Super” tiktok dance challenge, Jungkook trended on Twitter and Super Dance Challenge is trending at #1 in South Korea“jungkook sunbaenim”“Jungkookie”“Super Dance Challenge” After #Jungkook appeared in Mingyu’s “Super” tiktok dance challenge, Jungkook trended on Twitter and Super Dance Challenge is trending at #1 in South Korea “jungkook sunbaenim”“Jungkookie”“Super Dance Challenge” https://t.co/0J5twpbb4B

JK fan 🐰 @jjkmyluv97



TIKTOK KING JUNGKOOK Jungkook “super” dance challenge with Mingyu has surpassed 2M likes and gained 5.7M views already in just 4 hours on tiktokTIKTOK KING JUNGKOOK twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jungkook “super” dance challenge with Mingyu has surpassed 2M likes and gained 5.7M views already in just 4 hours on tiktok 😍🔥TIKTOK KING JUNGKOOK twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/6tAnm4KPgO

Daily_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97



instagram.com/stories/min9yu…



#SuperDanceChallenge #Jungkook Mingyu shared the Super Dance Challenge video of him and Jungkook on his Instagram Story! Mingyu shared the Super Dance Challenge video of him and Jungkook on his Instagram Story! instagram.com/stories/min9yu…#SuperDanceChallenge #Jungkook https://t.co/k6jWTfZohe

jungkook praiser¹⁰ @jeonmygoogie jungkook doing the 'super' dance challenge at home vs jungkook actually doing the 'super' dance challenge on tiktok with mingyu jungkook doing the 'super' dance challenge at home vs jungkook actually doing the 'super' dance challenge on tiktok with mingyu https://t.co/LsOaab0GXX

Daily_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97



#JUNGKOOK #정국 @BTS_twt “jungkook sunbaenim” is trending as Mingyu called Jungkook sunbaenim in the Super Dance Challenge video and on his Weverse post! “jungkook sunbaenim” is trending as Mingyu called Jungkook sunbaenim in the Super Dance Challenge video and on his Weverse post! #JUNGKOOK #정국 @BTS_twt https://t.co/zq0EHYXL7u

uarmyhope ⁷🌼 @purpleworld0620 #JUNGKOOK



https://t.co/9IP29ljgkn it's happening, jeon jungkook with mingyu of seventeen dancing the 'super' dance challenge on tiktok, omg jungkook. look at him armys, he's so cute.https://t.co/9IP29ljgkn twitter.com/i/web/status/1… it's happening, jeon jungkook with mingyu of seventeen dancing the 'super' dance challenge on tiktok, omg jungkook. look at him armys, he's so cute.✨💜 #JUNGKOOK https://t.co/9IP29ljgkn twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/k5GCPkTJ9r

On the other hand, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu uploaded the dance challenge on his personal Instagram account with the caption “Thank you sunbaenim.”

The Euphoria singer took to his Weverse account to thank his hoobae (junior), Mingyu, for including him in the Super Dance challenge. Additionally, he also pitched in Bangtan’s newest digital single Take Two and requested ARMYs to continue showering their love for their new OT7 song.

BTS News & Updates⁷ 🎉10th FESTA🎉 @dalbitbangtan WEVERSE



Jungkook post:

The challenge has come out hahahahaha it was fun (doing it) with hoobaenim (junior) Mingyu :)

Also, please show love/interest to Take Two... I Love You...

After so long I'm listening to it .. Waah when did we even record this ㅎ. ㅎ WEVERSEJungkook post:The challenge has come out hahahahaha it was fun (doing it) with hoobaenim (junior) Mingyu :)Also, please show love/interest to Take Two... I Love You...After so long I'm listening to it .. Waah when did we even record this ㅎ. ㅎ 🌟 WEVERSEJungkook post:The challenge has come out hahahahaha it was fun (doing it) with hoobaenim (junior) Mingyu :)Also, please show love/interest to Take Two... I Love You...After so long I'm listening to it .. Waah when did we even record this ㅎ. ㅎ https://t.co/p0c6wYkJlJ

Fans also noted that it was BTS’ maknae’s first time doing any dance challenge with a colleague from his agency and outside his group activities. As such, they were happy that his first-ever dance challenge was with one of his close friends.

In fact, Mingyu revealed on Weverse that he hadn’t particularly met the Dreamers’ crooner to do the dance challenge, but it was an impromptu decision to do the challenge for ARMYCARATs. Mingyu also revealed that he was wearing slippers when he met BTS’ maknae, but he removed it while filming the dance because “I wouldn’t dare wear it when filming with sunbaenim.”

svtr🧸 @svtranslation



went to see sunbaenim late haha

i didn’t meet up w him to film the challenge, we just met up, so i figured we should just film it. i wore slippers but i wouldn’t dare wear it when filming w sunbaenim



t/n: ^ why he’s wearing just socks



#민규 @pledis_17 230609 #mingyu went to see sunbaenim late hahai didn’t meet up w him to film the challenge, we just met up, so i figured we should just film it. i wore slippers but i wouldn’t dare wear it when filming w sunbaenimt/n: ^ why he’s wearing just socks 230609 #mingyu 🌟🐶 went to see sunbaenim late haha🐶 i didn’t meet up w him to film the challenge, we just met up, so i figured we should just film it. i wore slippers but i wouldn’t dare wear it when filming w sunbaenim t/n: ^ why he’s wearing just socks#민규 @pledis_17 https://t.co/mRgKCozBnZ

BTS’ Jungkook manifests his love for SEVENTEEN

ARMYs, who have been religiously watching the BTS’ makane's live streams this year, are well versed with the singer's love for SEVENTEEN’s new hit song, Super. The song has currently taken over the internet for its foot-thumping music, groovy dance sequences, and virality. In fact, Jungkook revealed that SEVENTEEN’s Jun taught him Super’s choreography. Moreover, he was seen jamming to the song in a couple of his recent Weverse lives.

BTS’ maknae also shared that Mingyu had asked him to film the challenge but hadn’t contacted him yet and that he was waiting to film the dance challenge with his fellow 97-liner friend.

The two K-pop groups are in a contract with their parent company, HYBE, even though they debuted under two different subsidiary companies - BIG HIT MUSIC (BTS) and PLEDIS Entertainment (SEVENTEEN). Although, both the gen 3 powerhouse K-pop groups have been friends for many years now, this the first time the 97-liners have done a dance challenge together, and fans are now hoping there are more in the future.

Poll : 0 votes