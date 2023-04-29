5 times BTS' Jungkook landed in controversies

As much as BTS' Jungkook popularity allows him to achieve his long-built dreams, the resulting fame naturally leaves the idol to be scrutinized by the media. Over the span of the idol's 10 long years of activity in the industry, Jungkook has landed himself in quite a few controversies.

However, these come in different shapes, where not all of the controversies bud from the faults, actions, or behaviors of the idol. The latest scandal that Jungkook was involved in, where a complaint was filed against him to the Fair Trade Commission with allegations of false advertising, has recently raised much debate among netizens. On that note, here are the five times that BTS' Jungkook gained fame for the wrong reasons.

From rumors to legal violations: 5 times BTS' Jungkook was tangled up in controversies

1) Complaint to the Fair Trade Commission accusing Jungkook of false advertising

Recently, a netizen filed a complaint against BTS' Jungkook for false advertising with respect to the clothing line Six6uys. The company, which holds Jungkook's brother as the CEO, also allots the idol as a stakeholder. Despite his role in the company, Jungkook never talked about his participation in the company even when he wore products from the brand.

Since wearing products from the brand when one is gaining profits and doesn't explicitly mention the same can be seen as illegal or a violation of the law, a complaint has been filed against the idol. Especially since it could manipulate the profits since Jungkook has quite a large influence on the general audience. In the heat of the controversy, BTS' golden maknae has stepped down from his position in Six6uys.

2) Jungkook spotted at an Itaewon Club amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

Kpop Friendship @iconickpopfship 28. 97 line (Jungkook from BTS, Mingyu from SEVENTEEN, Yugyeom from GOT7, Eunwoo from ASTRO) 28. 97 line (Jungkook from BTS, Mingyu from SEVENTEEN, Yugyeom from GOT7, Eunwoo from ASTRO) https://t.co/cGDpGy4e66

Back in 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak, there were many restrictions and limitations on public gatherings to control the spread of the virus. While it was expected that citizens of many countries will abide by these rules and regulations, BTS' Jungkook being spotted at an Itaewon Club along with his friends from the 97 Liners sparked much controversy.

The small group of friends posted a selca of themselves enjoying a night out with dinner and drinks. While fans were initially happy to witness the 97 Liners' reunion, the realization of the social distancing regulations budded many debates on the internet, accusing Jungkook of his inappropriate behavior. Following the controversy, the idol released a personal apology for the same through Dispatch.

3) Car accident and violation of traffic law

In 2019, BTS' Jungkook opened up and admitted to the car accident he initiated. The then-22-year-old idol revealed that while driving through the district of Hannam in Seoul over the weekend, he had come into contact with a taxi. However, the incident was reportedly minor, and neither of the parties suffered any major injuries.

Following the accident, when Jungkook was questioned by the police officer regarding the issue at hand, the singer admitted to his violation of traffic laws and bore the consequences of the same. Additionally, his agency, Big Hit Entertainment, also released a statement expressing an apology from the idol.

4) Dating rumors with his tattooist

While this wasn't necessarily a consequence of Jungkook's actions, it was something that the idol garnered a lot of attention for. Back in 2019, a video of BTS' Jungkook hugging one of his tattoo artists was leaked on the internet, naturally garnering dating rumors between the two.

However, the rumors were soon put to rest as both the tattoo artist and Big Hit Entertainment denied the accusations. The tattoo artist released a statement expressing how she is in no way romantically involved with the idol and also denied the rumors that said that she had Jungkook's initials on her. The idol's agency also sided with her, stating that they are no more than close friends.

5) Jungkook's friendship with rapper and K-pop soloist Jay Park

The last on the list of controversies in which BTS' Jungkook has involved himself is his close relationship with Jay Park. Earlier last year, Jay Park's Instagram post of the two hanging out sparked a lot of debate among netizens. Given that the rapper had previously been problematic and tangled with quite a handful of offensive controversies, fans were disappointed to see Jungkook hanging out with the rapper.

With a new update on their friendship this year as well, fans have criticized the idol for his problematic stance and acquaintances. Though Jungkook himself hasn't said or done anything problematic or offensive, since his friendship with Jay Park could promote the rapper's behavior and actions, fans weren't happy about the same.

With quite a handful of controversies surrounding BTS' Jungkook, fans also hope this list isn't elongated. While they do agree that things budding out of the idol's actions should hold him accountable, the external rumors that affect Jungkook are what fans wish to stray away from.

Poll : 0 votes