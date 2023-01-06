"People just assume" ARMYs defend BTS Jungkook against dating allegations as Jeju Island photos go viral

Netizens have recently been circulating a particular image of BTS Jungkook at a restaurant in Jeju with his supposed girlfriend. Naturally, the image drew a lot of attention, with many people believing it was Jungkook and his girlfriend on a date. However, ARMYs soon came to the rescue and proved otherwise.

melissa @Lo9meob @allkpop People just assume and even if it is then just lrt him be @allkpop People just assume and even if it is then just lrt him be

Fans dug deep into the matter and even went as far as to text the restaurant's owner to clarify the contentious online debate. It turns out the image was neither recent nor completely true. Many fans believe that this image is from back in November when Jungkook visited Jeju for his schedule. He was supposedly having dinner with his friends and staff, and the image has been cropped to include just the female staff member who was present there.

Regardless of whether the story of BTS Jungkook having a girlfriend is true or not, fans think that his private life shouldn't be up for public debate. They criticized netizens who spread rumors and false statements at the expense of their idol's privacy and stated that this exaggeration is exactly why idols aren't voluntarily open about their private lives.

Fans react to the spread of BTS Jungkook's false dating rumors

Initially, when the photo was first circulated, it had a convincing edge that led many fans to believe the dating rumors. However, when the ARMY dug deeper to test the reliability of the source, they discovered the truth.

BTS Jungkook was at the restaurant, Song Meat, with three male friends and one female accompanying him. The woman present there could quite literally share any relationship with Jungkook; many think that she's a HYBE staff member, while others believe that it could just be another friend of his.

Luci ³ | Jung-kook? | @lilies_orchid First of all she's not jungkook's girlfriend, it was a group of friends that went together including 1 female and 4 male in jeju , and even if she was his girlfriend it should not be a problem because it's jungkook's own personal life and people should not interfere in his life. First of all she's not jungkook's girlfriend, it was a group of friends that went together including 1 female and 4 male in jeju , and even if she was his girlfriend it should not be a problem because it's jungkook's own personal life and people should not interfere in his life. https://t.co/OBTwAUPeSG

clarice @pjmgeuse just to be clear, this picture of jungkook in a restaurant was in november in Jeju, he went w some school friends, the picture is not complete, someone cropped it and started the rumors🤦🏻‍♀️ just to be clear, this picture of jungkook in a restaurant was in november in Jeju, he went w some school friends, the picture is not complete, someone cropped it and started the rumors🤦🏻‍♀️

Bonnie @Bonnielovesbts @kim_chimassiseo Well the only proof is that jungkook was in jeju cause that restaurant he was in is only in jeju but who knows about the girl next to him 🤷‍♀️ @kim_chimassiseo Well the only proof is that jungkook was in jeju cause that restaurant he was in is only in jeju but who knows about the girl next to him 🤷‍♀️

Fans are getting tired of the constant barrage of dating allegations leveled at BTS member Jungkook. Despite being old enough to date whoever he wants, fans believe that the idol is hesitant and secretive about his dating life because of the exaggerations and spreading of dating rumors after the minimal interactions he has with anyone of the opposite gender.

Tirednursewithanattitude @AhlstrandLill @kookuuii Even if it is his girlfriend that’s not your information to give. Who gives you the right have som respect @kookuuii Even if it is his girlfriend that’s not your information to give. Who gives you the right have som respect

ashley 🤍 @ashleymateomus @allkpop Let me get this straight, it’s an old picture and that’s the staff (people really DM the owner) bestieees, it doesn’t matter who that is! Sometimes I really want him to date so y’all can’t just stop @allkpop Let me get this straight, it’s an old picture and that’s the staff (people really DM the owner) bestieees, it doesn’t matter who that is! Sometimes I really want him to date so y’all can’t just stop 😭

The dangers of spreading rumors do not end there. Every meeting and interaction Jungkook has outside of the K-pop industry that becomes a public discussion in the news creates an awkward situation for not only the idol but also his friends. While it is understandable that K-pop idols must sacrifice their privacy as a result of being celebrities, it does not seem fair for his friends and colleagues to suffer the same fate.

AdriannaCox @AdriannaNCox20 Who ever is spreading that picture of Jungkook and some girl that was with him in Jeju please stop saying they are dating it looks like Jungkook can't go out with some friends without rumors spreading about him #Jungkook Who ever is spreading that picture of Jungkook and some girl that was with him in Jeju please stop saying they are dating it looks like Jungkook can't go out with some friends without rumors spreading about him #Jungkook

EAJ @ventaments @ashleymateomus @allkpop Yea. But its not what u want its about what he wants, if he wanna date thats his business who are we to push it, if he dont he dont. Idk why ppl live there life through idols. @ashleymateomus @allkpop Yea. But its not what u want its about what he wants, if he wanna date thats his business who are we to push it, if he dont he dont. Idk why ppl live there life through idols.

It's no secret that the alleged girlfriends of BTS Jungkook usually receive a lot of hate and negative attention in light of the dating rumors. Hence, ARMYs believe that leaving Jungkook's personal life out of public conversations is the most appropriate thing to do for both the idol and his social circles.

After putting an end to the dating rumors that arose from BTS Jungkook's viral photos on Jeju Island, fans are hoping that the idol will not be dragged into another unnecessary scandal that puts him in a difficult position.

Poll : 0 votes