“Jungkook World Domination”: BTS’ youngest member takes over China with his Calvin Klein billboards sprawled across the nation

BTS’ Jungkook may not have made his solo debut yet, but he is already making waves with his brand ambassadorship for the American denim and underwear brand Calvin Klein, for which he is the brand ambassador.

For those unversed, On March 29 this year, the Euphoria singer was selected to front Calvin Klein, known for their denim (both men and women), undergarments, cosmetics, bed and bath, perfumes, and other everyday essentials, and since then has starred in a couple of campaigns and events for the brand.

Billboards of BTS’ Jungkook are everywhere, and after dominating in his native South Korea and the United States, the talented idol has now conquered China with his brand ambassadorship for Calvin Klein. Notably, his billboards and life-size advertisements are sprawled across the country, showcasing the Euphoria singer’s raw star power and stardom as an influential K-pop idol.

“Jungkook World Domination," wrote @Daily_JKUpdate praising BTS’ maknae.

BTS’ Jungkook has taken over China with his Calvin Klein billboards; Check out fan reactions below

Jungkook SNS  @Jungkook_SNS Jungkook’s Calvin Klein ads at more locations in China including Guangdong Huizhou Huamao, Haikou city, Chongqing Longhu Times Paradise street and Guangzhou Guangbai Department store in Beijing. Jungkook’s Calvin Klein ads at more locations in China including Guangdong Huizhou Huamao, Haikou city, Chongqing Longhu Times Paradise street and Guangzhou Guangbai Department store in Beijing. https://t.co/yUKb2xkxdp

Calvin Klein is leaving no stone unturned to promote its new global ambassador. The American brand launched exclusive billboards featuring the BTS singer in 16 countries and 150 cities worldwide, with China taking the cake as the country with the most billboards and life-size displays.

Calvin Klein partnered with Jungkook’s biggest fanbase in China, "Jungkook China Bar," to host a grand event across seven cities and districts in China sometime in April-May (the timeframe is not yet known).

Fans who visited Calvin Klein stores were greeted with purple flower bouquets and souvenirs to celebrate the Dreamers’ singer’s brand ambassadorship, meticulously planned and arranged by both parties.

The BTS singer’s ads took over major cities and tourist attractions in the country, with ARMYs clicking selcas with his hoardings, including Guangdong Huizhou Huamao, Haikou City, Chongqing Longhu Times Paradise Street, and Guangzhou Guangbai Department Store in Beijing. His indoor and outdoor billboards and hoardings captured locals’ attention and gave Calvin Klein much-needed attention and a boost.

ﾐ ♡ ﾐ @ayjk97



JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS



Jungkook on Calvin Klein is already on tv ads on chinaJUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN Jungkook on Calvin Klein is already on tv ads on chinaJUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN https://t.co/sd9MU7Yj4Z

Jungkook SNS  @Jungkook_SNS Jungkook China Bar has collaborated with Calvin Klein to arrange 7 cities and district wide event in 7 CK stores of China, to give violet flowers bouquet and souvenirs to celebrate Jungkook’s first personal endorsement and becoming Calvin Klein’s Global Ambassador. Jungkook China Bar has collaborated with Calvin Klein to arrange 7 cities and district wide event in 7 CK stores of China, to give violet flowers bouquet and souvenirs to celebrate Jungkook’s first personal endorsement and becoming Calvin Klein’s Global Ambassador. https://t.co/KsVxlei8vd

Daily_JK97ʲᵏ @Daily_JK97



His Calvin Klein Ads is also launched on biggest China apps with millions of followers



•Xiaohongshu (小红书) - 300m registered users

•IQIYI - 45m monthly active users

•Netease cloud music (网易) -… Jungkook’s Calvin Klein Ads at the Calvin Klein Store in Shanghai, China.His Calvin Klein Ads is also launched on biggest China apps with millions of followers•Xiaohongshu (小红书) - 300m registered users•IQIYI - 45m monthly active users•Netease cloud music (网易) -… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Jungkook’s Calvin Klein Ads at the Calvin Klein Store in Shanghai, China. His Calvin Klein Ads is also launched on biggest China apps with millions of followers🔥•Xiaohongshu (小红书) - 300m registered users•IQIYI - 45m monthly active users•Netease cloud music (网易) -… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/bYgrJPJkeF

Carolyne🌱⁷ 🃏🧑‍🚀💙🪞🦋🥢🔎⍤⃝🔎🪐🪽 @mhereonlyforbts OMG CALVIN KLEIN IS GIFTING JUNGKOOK PHOTOCARDS IF YOU ORDER SOMETHING FROM THE "JK X CK" COLLECTION IN CHINA OMG CALVIN KLEIN IS GIFTING JUNGKOOK PHOTOCARDS IF YOU ORDER SOMETHING FROM THE "JK X CK" COLLECTION IN CHINA https://t.co/yJPrT0wZXt

JK PICS 𝄞 JJK1 @kookgallery_



JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS

This Jungkook X Calvin Klein Billboard at China plz Jeon Jungkook world domination 🖤JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN This Jungkook X Calvin Klein Billboard at China plz Jeon Jungkook world domination 🖤JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEINhttps://t.co/vg9IrXJsS8

JKz BAE⁷ @JeonEsHi97



JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS

#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN



Jungkook's Calvin Klein Ads are being played on TV in China..!!!JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS Jungkook's Calvin Klein Ads are being played on TV in China..!!! JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEINhttps://t.co/Pkm0Z1SkPS

나비.97 (FAN) @maineventjeon this is the real royalty exposure this king deserves!



#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN



Jungkook x Calvin Klein ads are now seen in massive screens and this time in China, Wuhanthis is the real royalty exposure this king deserves! Jungkook x Calvin Klein ads are now seen in massive screens and this time in China, Wuhan 🇨🇳 this is the real royalty exposure this king deserves! #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN https://t.co/ipOAEc9fuZ

imene @jeonprotector

jungkook calvin klein commercials tv are already up in china omgggg jungkook calvin klein commercials tv are already up in china omgggg 🔥https://t.co/TgjQbtjU91

Besides a massive country-wide billboard launch, Calvin Klein launched a special photocard event for their brand ambassador, BTS’ Jungkook. Unsurprisingly, the collectible cards have caused an unprecedented frenzy amongst ARMYs and have been officially deemed sold out, giving the brand's sales a much-needed boost.

The American casual fashion brand launched a special bunny emoticon wearing Calvin Klein outfits to celebrate - The Year of the Rabbit on the social media platform KakaoTalk. For those unversed, BTS’ youngest member is often equated with a bunny because of his rabbit-like front teeth and adorable visuals. Additionally, his Calvin Klein ads took over trusted Chinese apps like Netease Cloud Music, Keep, Soul, Xiaohongshu, iQiyi, Little Red Book, and AliPay.

BTS’ Jungkook made his first appearance at BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s capsule collection

On May 10, BTS’ youngest member graced fellow Calvin Klein and BLACKPINK member Jennie’s Seoul pop-up event for the launch of "Jennie X Calvin Klein’s" capsule collection. He made a smashing entry in a black Calvin Klein outfit with a black-colored blazer, a thin silver chain around his neck, and his hair tied in a half ponytail.

Notably, this was his first attendance at a Calvin Klein event as their global ambassador, and his mere presence elevated the occasion. Although fans did not get any interaction between the two K-pop ambassadors, it seems the Dreamers’ singer hung out with leader RM at Calvin Klein’s after-party, apparently hosted by Jennie.

